ManTech International: Still Unloved By Wall Street, Still A Buy For Us

The stock has performed well since then, up about double the S&P500 over the period.

Background

We learned of ManTech International (MANT) some time back in a rather dusty defense industry newsletter. Despite our longstanding experience in the technology sector and our subsequent foray into space and defense, we had never heard of the company despite it being - at that time - a $2.5bn EV federal IT services company. Shame on us.

It turned out it was a little-known stock all around, one of the reasons why the valuation was languishing at that time. We did the work and decided we liked the story and liked the valuation. We wrote it up here on SeekingAlpha as a Top Idea. The stock has performed well since we went to Buy in that note. Here's the story vs. the S&P500:

MANT has delivered a total return a little over 2x that of the S&P500 - and that's in a hot streak for the S&P500. So we've been delighted with the find.

Stock Up Big, Company Still Growing, Story Still Unpopular

The runup in the stock price since our note caught most sell-side analysts by surprise. As of 21 February, with the stock at $85.78 at the time of writing, you have most sell-siders with price targets below that level. Credit Suisse is at $69 and underperform; Wells Fargo at $81 and underweight; and the most bullish we have seen, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, is at $88 and Hold.

This is kind of odd. Especially as one analyst said on the earnings call, "You guys keep surprising us with the level of growth you are able to achieve".

Prior to Wednesday's earnings, negativity abounded amongst the sellside. Many analysts issued notes ahead of earnings - Morgan Stanley held at Equal Weight / $70, Credit Suisse held at $59, and so on. The general consensus was, well, Q4 is going to be a tough beat, so the numbers could miss and the stock slip back.

Company Hits It Out Of The Park In Q4

True to form, MANT put in a killer quarter. Here's the quarterly headlines:

Revenue $604m vs consensus $583m (+3.6% beat)

EBITDA $54.5m vs consensus $47.8m (+14.0% beat)

EPS GAAP $1.00 vs. consensus $0.60 (+67% beat)

EPS non-GAAP $0.71 vs. consensus $0.60 (+18% beat)

And here's the full year 2019 vs. prior year.

Source: Company SEC filings, Cestrian Analysis

A number of highlights here.

First, revenue growth. Of that 13% total - including acquisitions - the company said that 9% was organic growth. That is a very high rate of growth in this industry - for instance Science Applications International Corp (SAIC), a similar company, grows in the sub-3.5% range right now.

Second, EBITDA and cashflow margins are very strong. This company operates to a low-margin business model. Some 80% of its contracts are cost-plus, meaning they are margin-controlled. Now that means that you aren't likely to see double-digit EBITDA margins here, at least not often. But the fact that they are pushing margins up says that they are managing the business very well indeed.

Third, look at the net debt position. Despite levering up for acquisitions that added +4% to revenue growth this year, the company is virtually in a net cash position.

Finally, look at the backlog - up +8%. In defense industry companies like this one, you can't draw a direct line from backlog to next year's revenue, because the backlog period is long. But up is good. And up 8% suggests a medium-term organic revenue growth rate of around say 6-8%.

Our Pre-Earnings Calls On MANT

We said in our Marketplace service on 8 February that we thought it a judicious time to add to MANT. The stock closed at $81.58 that day. We felt the Q4 scaremongering was overdone, given that most of this company's revenue comes from backlog. So from that Buy note to the close of 20 February the stock was up 5.5% in about two weeks. In fact the stock hit an intra-day peak of $92.30 on the 20th Feb which had it held would have been a 13% gain in those two weeks. Sadly the stock was then pulled back down to Earth by the lunchtime selling frenzy on the same day. No matter. On that red day, when the S&P500 closed down 0.7% and the NASDAQ down 1.3%, MANT held up very well, closing with a +5.3% gain on the day.

We're Still At Buy

Here's the valuation of MANT at the time of writing.

Revenue multiple reasonable for the growth; EBITDA and cashflow multiples are substantial, but this is because of those cost-plus contracts. That means lower margin - big multiple - but it means predictable earnings - not likely to miss. So you are being asked to pay something for that higher level of certainty. We're relaxed about that.

We think MANT is set to climb further. The company guided to another 9% organic revenue growth, said they had a strong M&A pipeline even whilst retaining price discipline, and said they expected to hold EBITDA margins at this level (we think they can raise margins by say a quarter-point).

We ourselves added to our MANT holding during postmarket Wednesday - after the numbers were published but before the earnings call. As always we flagged upfront to our subscribers that we were doing so. That order was filled at around $85. We also bought a little more at the open on the 20th, the day following earnings at around $90. We feel good about the stock for 2020. Unlike most all its sellside analysts!

So we're still at Buy - Long Term Hold.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 21 Feb 2020.

