Triton International: Trading At A Large Discount, But Coronavirus Remains A Threat

However, if the virus halts supply-chains in China and now Japan for more than a few months, it could make Triton into a value-trap.

The global shipping industry has struggled with the trade-war over the past two years and now the supply-chain-halting Coronavirus.

Triton International (TRTN) is the world's largest lessor of intermodal containers which are standard steel boxes used for shipping, rail, and truck transportation. The company owns over 6 million twenty-foot-equivalents ("TEU") of containers and leases to most of the worlds leading shipping lines.

The company is cheap with a very low forward "P/E" ratio of 8.6X and a high dividend yield of 5.5%. The asset-rich company is also not trading too high above its book value. Clearly, investors are placing a heavy discount on Triton, particularly when competitors like Textainer (TGH) are trading at higher valuations.

Since the company is the largest in its industry, its performance is highly dependent on global economic trends. As you know, global trade has been struggling over the past three years first due to a rise in tariffs between the U.S and China (and among a few other countries). This catalyzed a drop in global trade which has since leveled off as the trade-wars have ended, or at least been put on pause.

High Coronavirus Related Uncertainty

Of course, right as the U.S and China agreed to cooperate, the Coronavirus swept in and halted production in many Chinese factories. I believe the company's expected impact from the virus is summarized well by Triton's CEO Brian Sondey from their recent Q4 earnings call transcript:

During December and January we saw several positive market developments and a stabilization in our utilization. This suggested to us that the current down cycle was poised to turn, especially as we head toward the traditional summer peak season. Over the last few weeks these positive signs have been complicated by the outbreak of coronavirus in China. While events are just still unfolding, our expectation is that work and travel disruptions will lead to reduced factory output and limited export volumes from China for at least the next month and so delay any rebound in market conditions. Beyond this the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on us is unclear. Previous trade disruptions have had a mix of positive and negative effects. The balance of effects in this case will likely be driven by how long the disruptions last and whether the economic disruptions spread to other countries. We will be monitoring events closely and believe we are well prepared to deal with any negative surprises or spikes in demand as they arrive.

Overall, it is fair to say that these are rough times to be in the sea transportation business. Decades of high global trade growth seem to have leveled off and the high uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus only makes matters worse. While some factories have reopened, many are reporting that workers are not showing up. Even more, at least 200 million of the country's 300 million migrant workers have yet to return to work.

However, the lack of workers may actually be paying off. The official reported daily case-count growth in China has declined from 4-6K per day two weeks ago to less than a thousand per day today. If this continues, the virus will likely be a non-issue within a month or two. However, many people doubt the accuracy of the data and feel that only very serious cases are being reported. Even more, the virus is now spreading at a rapid pace in Japan which is another major global trade partner.

The way I see it, Triton is a great high-quality value investment if you believe that the virus will blow over and that global trade will recover. If not, Triton has considerable debt which may prove problematic if global trade enters into a larger recession.

A Look At Triton's Financial Position and Valuation

Triton was a fast-growing company until the trade conflict between the U.S and China put a damper on global trade. Since tariffs went into effect in mid-2018, the company has seen its quarterly revenue and net income decline by roughly 10%.

Data by YCharts

While this is a generally bearish trend, the company has managed to cut its operating expenses over the past few years and drastically cut capital expenditures over the past two years in order to promote free cash flow:

As you can see, the company's managers responded well to the trade-war and stopped acquiring new containers before demand dropped. This has enabled the company to be a cash-flow machine.

The company has used this cash-flow to repay debt. Like most rental firms, triton generally operates at high leverage which can be deadly during times of high uncertainty. Fortunately, there's been a reduction in debt which has lowered leverage and boosted times interest earned (EBITDA/interest expense):

Data by YCharts

As you can see on the bottom, Triton's Altman Z-score (a comprehensive measure of bankruptcy risk) has risen from high-risk levels to normal-risk levels (1.8+) over the past four years despite a slowdown in revenue.

Finally, Triton trades at a decent discount to its smaller competitor Textainer. Unlike Triton, Textainer has been able to maintain revenue growth in recent years but has seen profits crash. This has resulted in Triton's expected EBITDA and EPS change to be higher than Textainer's. Triton also has a much more stable valuation. As you can see below, Triton is considerably cheaper than Textainer:

Data by YCharts

The Bottom Line

Overall, TRTN seems like a solid long-term "buy". The company's managers have been well-aware of global economic trends and have led the way in defensive positioning. The stock is trading at a very low forward "P/E" of 8.6X and, if conditions improve, its forward valuation will likely rise to at least 12X, giving us a price target of $53 (39% higher than today's price).

Triton also has a higher dividend yield of 5.5% which coverage over 2X meaning they could conceivably raise dividends to a yield of 11%. Frankly, I care more about its forward earnings than dividends, but I know this is an attractive quality for many income-oriented investors.

Now, while I like Triton and believe that its business will improve, I would keep position sizing small until virus-related uncertainty fades. Due to poor data quality and a lack of free-press in China, nobody can know the true impacts of the virus until they've already happened. If the worst-case scenario occurs and Asia's production declines for more than a few months, there may be nothing Triton can do to further soften the blow as demand for shipping containers would likely plummet. However, once the coast is clear, TRTN may be due for a considerable rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TRTN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.