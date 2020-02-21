The Old Dividend Is Never Ever Coming Back At Uniti

For Uniti, the threat of bankruptcy has been averted, but the common shares should be avoided as many problems still lurk.

When we last covered Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) we suggested that the best way one could capture the potential upside with almost zero chance of losing money was via a well placed ratio call spread.

We would buy 1 May 2020 call $10 strike and sell twice as many $15 calls for net break-even entry. Should the best case transpire, Uniti's stock should rise and any at expiration price between $10-15 becomes your profit with maximum profits at $15. Between $15.00 and $20.00, your profits decrease steadily reaching a zero number at exactly $20.00. You will only lose money on this should Uniti shares rise over $20 before May expiration. We think that is extremely unlikely. - Source: The Old Dividend Is Never Coming Back At Uniti

As we heard about the news of the proposed deal between Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) and UNIT and the resulting rally, and thought we would update our thoughts on this matter.

Hell Hath No Fury Like A Large Customer Scorned

Windstream released "cleansing materials" which included the proposed amended lease agreement. Astute investors might want to know what "Cleansing Materials" refers to, and they can find that here. You can rest assured the terminology had nothing to do with the fact that UNIT shareholders are taking a bath on this.

Nils De Graaf has done a great job of summarizing the terms from both parties and we strongly recommend investors read this to get a sense of what has been put on the table. While we won't go over all the details, we do want to stress on how great this deal is for Windstream.

Firstly, the Growth Capital Improvements or the GCI portion which both parties have almost identical proposals for involve UNIT spending a whopper of an amount to fund expenses that Windstream formerly would pay for.

Source: Windstream Cleaning Materials

This is so substantial and money which UNIT is going to have a hard time funding. Windstream will start paying rent on this, but out-of-pocket net expenses for UNIT still equate over $150 million annually till 2025. Over this time frame, UNIT will also pay $490 million to Windstream for some dark fiber assets and removal of exclusivity. Let's see how this works out.

UNIT is already drowning in capital expenditures

UNIT continues to spend massive amounts of capital which it terms as "other capital expenditures," and these do not get deducted in calculating funds from operations (FFO).

Source: UNIT 10-Q

Uniti deducted just $6.27 million in maintenance capex to reach its AFFO of $310.78 million for the nine months ended September 2019. So UNIT produced less than $50 million free cash flow before dividends. Now let's see what the year 2 of the amended lease will look like. We have assumed the deal gets done right away and all the first 12-month payments are made in 2020, even though this is not going to strictly align with the calendar year. But for purposes of visualization, we think this will be easier. We have made some conservative assumptions and there are several moving parts here. All amounts in millions of dollars. Our key assumptions here is that EBITDA will move up over 2019 run rate by a significant amount and UNIT will still spend $275 million on what it calls its growth capex. This is not the same as the additional (and very similar) $225 million that it will pay Windstream in year 2 of the amended lease. That is an additional amount.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations for year 2 of amended lease

This $275 of self funded growth capex run rate is lower than UNIT's 2019 run rate of close to $350 million and significantly lower than its 2018 run rate of over $400 million.

Source: 2018 10-K

The key point we want to emphasize is that if this agreement goes through as is, there will be very little left to pay dividends. UNIT's baseline run rate of all capex and payments will be about $600 million. UNIT's burgeoning balance sheet will not be handle any more stress as it is. UNIT will pay dividends as required to meet REIT requirements but nothing beyond.

Fade The Trade

This ratio call trade was opened at zero cost, such that one $10 call was worth exactly two $15 calls. The ratio call spread has moved into the money as the $10s have benefitted strongly from the removal of the threat of bankruptcy. The $15 calls have continued to trade at the exact same spot as where the trade was opened and that likely has to do with the pound of flesh extracted by Merchant Of Windstream.

Source: Seeking Alpha

At this point we would book profits on half of the contracts. There might be more upside in the short term, thanks to short positions caught offside in this melee, but the longer term looks rather ominous for the UNIT equity holder, especially one relying on large dividend increase. From our perspective, there is zero chance of UNIT paying a single nickel over the minimum required under REIT rules as far as the eyes can see. Obviously with this transaction and complexity of figuring out income for tax purposes, we are not venturing to guess what that number is. Suffice to say, investors hoping for a "big bump" are going to be disappointed.

Conclusion

Based on everything we have read, we do think a settlement will be reached even though both parties are still preparing for trial. The key reason for that is the parties are very close in their terms and UNIT has already conceded a lot of ground. We have left Windstream common shares out of this discussion as it was a moot point and headed to zero. Unless it gets its ticker changed to WINMQQQ, we don't see any upside.

Alongside ensuring its destiny with zero, Windstream successfully shot itself badly enough to the point at which it became UNIT's headache. After 50 odd comments from management that UNIT would not negotiate a rent cut, UNIT basically gave Windstream a rent cut in the form of funded GCI. Yes, down the line Windstream will pay rent on this GCI, but that is so far off to be material that we think it is not relevant to any investor making a bull case for UNIT. Removal of exclusivity is an interesting item to pay Windstream for. Time will tell whether that half a billion was worth it. For us it is a rent cut, again, by another name. Don't mistake the tremendous short squeeze for a change in fundamentals. UNIT is now hobbled beyond a reasonable doubt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

