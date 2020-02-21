Pacific Premier Bancorp's Acquisition To Boost Earnings

Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) has recently announced the acquisition of Opus Bank, which will boost the company’s balance sheet in the second quarter of this year. Earnings are expected to receive a boost with a lag, as merger related expenses and system integration efforts will temporarily drag earnings in 2020. In 2021 and beyond, earnings are expected to be driven by greater earning assets and an improvement in efficiency following the realization of synergies from the merger. PPBI’s earnings are expected to dip to $1.59 per share in 2020 (from $2.60 in 2019) and then rise to $2.85 per share in 2021. The December 2020 target price implies a double-digit price upside from PPBI’s last closing price; therefore, a bullish rating on the stock is appropriate.

Opus Bank to Predominantly Drive Loan Growth

As recently announced, PPBI is planning to acquire Opus Bank by the second quarter of 2020. The acquisition is expected to boost PPBI’s net loans by $6 billion, or 70%, and total assets by around $8 billion to $20 billion. Apart from the merger and acquisition activity, I do not expect much loan growth because I’m expecting organic growth to remain low as usual. PPBI has historically relied on acquisitions for growth and going forward this dependence is likely to continue. According to a survey conducted by CNBC, economists are expecting GDP growth rate to be as low as 1.2% in the first quarter of 2020 due to Coronavirus. This sharp deceleration is likely to negatively impact demand for loans, which bodes ill for organic growth of the loan book. In addition, the latest reading of California’s leading index, of 1.49%, is at the lowest level since April 2019, which shows that demand for credit is likely to remain low in the coming quarters. In light of the above-mentioned factors, I’m expecting PPBI’s loan portfolio to grow by 71% in 2020 and 1% in 2021. The following table summarizes my forecasts for key balance sheet items.

Margin Contraction to Partly Offset Impact of Acquired Loans

The effect of the surge in loan book size on net interest income is likely to be partly offset by a contraction in net interest margin, NIM. As mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call, PPBI has been facing stiff competition on the loan side which has pressurized yields. As a result, I’m expecting yields, and consequently NIM to trend downwards in the first half of this year. The fall in yields is expected to be partly offset by the recent improvement in funding mix, which will ease cost of funds in the future. As mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call, PPBI was able to achieve strong inflow of core deposits that enabled the company to favorably reposition its deposit mix and run off higher cost deposits. Overall I’m expecting PPBI’s NIM to contract by 17bps each in the first and second quarters of 2020, before somewhat stabilizing. I’m expecting the combined effect of loan growth and NIM contraction to lead to a 43% growth in net interest income in 2020, and 11% growth in 2021. This increase in net interest income is expected to be the chief driver of net income.

Provisions Charge to Pressurize Earnings

Earnings in 2020 are likely to take a slight hit from an increase in provisions charge after it remained unusually subdued last year. The expected worsening of credit quality is also attributable to the economy that is starting to show signs of cooling. Moreover, as mentioned in the conference call, restaurant franchise borrowers have been impacted by increasing labor cost pressure coming from the low nation-wide unemployment rate. This tough operating environment for restaurant businesses poses threats to their ability to service debt in the future. Furthermore, adoption of the new accounting standard called Current Expected Credit Losses, CECL, is also likely to increase provisions charge. Consequently, I’m expecting PPBI to book provisions-charge-to-gross-loans ratio of 9bps in 2021, as opposed to 7bps in 2019.

Merger to Drag Earnings in 2020, Boost Earnings in 2021

PPBI’s non-interest expense is expected to surge in 2020 before returning to a more normal level in 2021. The expectation of a surge in non-interest expense this year is mostly attributable to merger related expenses of around $67.4 million, as mentioned in the investor presentation on the merger. I’m expecting some teething troubles, that are common at the time of system integration of two banks, to also add to expenses. In 2021 the management hopes to save $41 million in costs once the synergy from the merger materializes. Mostly based on this guidance, I’m expecting PPBI to manage to lower its efficiency ratio to 51.5% in 2021 from 53.7% in 2019.

Mostly due to the surge in expenses in 2020, I’m expecting PPBI’s earnings per share to dip to $1.59 in 2020 from $2.60 in 2019. For 2021, I’m expecting PPBI’s earnings to rise to $2.85 per share, as shown in the table below.

I’m assuming that PPBI will hold its quarterly dividend constant at the current level of $0.25 per share throughout 2020. This dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Apart from the estimated earnings and dividend estimates, PPBI’s equity book value is also expected to be impacted by the merger in 2020. In addition, the adoption of CECL is expected to lead to an erosion in equity book value of $52 million, which is in line with the management’s guidance of $45 million to $60 million. Altogether, I’m expecting PPBI’s equity book value to decrease by 3.3% in 2020, and then rise by 5.9% in 2021 on year over year basis. Tangible book value per share is expected to increase by 8% in 2020 to $21.19 per share.

Offering Attractive Price Upside

I'm using the average price to tangible book ratio, P/TB, to value PPBI. As shown in the following table, the stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.66 in the past.

Multiplying this average P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $21.19 gives a target price of $35.1 for December 2020. This price target implies a significant price upside of 14.2% from PPBI's February 14 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to P/TB ratio.

Based on the double-digit price upside I’m adopting a bullish rating on the stock. Apart from the potential for capital appreciation, the stock also offers a modest dividend yield of 3.26%, which leads to total expected return of 17.5% in the next ten months. As a result, I believe PPBI is a good investment and investors should conduct further research on the stock before considering investing in it.

