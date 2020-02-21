Six (Red) Flags: Free Cash Flow Profile Dictated The Large Cut

We analyze the rubble to see if value is to be had.

We recently wrote on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) for the first time and analyzed the company following its reduced guidance for 2019. We rated the risk of a dividend cut as "High" on our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale and said:

It is possible that we might have been more constructive on SIX stock if we had a more sanguine outlook on the markets here. As we do not, we have to take a more defensive approach. Bulls are right that this is a premium company, now selling for a decent valuation. But bears may be able to force downside here simply on momentum and possibly on a general market selloff. We will be keeping an eye on this, and if we feel the price is compelling, we will issue an alert for our subscribers.

Source: Six Flags: The 9% Yield Has Definitely Got Our Attention

We also suggested that those bullish on the stock should sell the $30.00 puts for Jan 2021 as a defensive way of getting long. Those puts are now slightly more expensive, so sellers of those puts do have a loss, but that position has strongly outperformed the common shares (less than 1% loss vs. 13% on the common).

Data by YCharts

The stock tanked today as SIX cut their dividends by a whopping 69.9% (because 70% would be way too much). We will go through their financials and tell you where we stand with the company.

Q4-2019

Fourth quarter of 2019 had a revenue decline of about 3 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. This was driven by lower attendance as spending per patron was about flat. Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 was $527 million and declined $27 million, or 5 percent, compared to the prior year. The company generated $246 million of adjusted free cash flow, handily falling short of the $279 million that it paid out in dividends. The quarter was soft overall but investors should move past that and focus on the guidance.

2020 guidance

While SIX expects soft revenue numbers and its China plans have now disappeared into thin air, the big issue is the adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Source: SIX Press release

At a midpoint of $450 million, adjusted EBITDA will be down 15% from 2019 numbers and about 19% from 2018 numbers. This was driven by soft revenue numbers combined with a big cost escalation. That is a big drop and takes away any chance of the company reaching its goal of $750 million of modified EBITDA in the next 3 years.

Source: SIX Q2-2019 presentation

More importantly, the leverage inherent in this business will be visible all too plainly for investors. We project free cash flow will decline to $1.85/share.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

This is a 45% reduction over 2018 numbers and essentially has made the dividend unsustainable. The last time the company produced such free cash flow per share numbers was back in 2011.

Source: SIX Q2-2019 presentation

The stock traded significantly cheaper in that time frame and that is what investors need to be aware of.

Data by YCharts

Investors must also be cognizant of the fact that SIX carries a lot of debt. Debt to EBITDA was 4.0X at the end of 2019 but should jump to 4.7X at the midpoint of SIX's numbers for 2020. This will be a long slog of trying to repair the balance sheet while balancing the CAPEX and returning to growth. In all probabilities, it will also face a recession at some time point soon and that will compound its problems.

Conclusion

The dividend cut was far worse than what we thought SIX might do. It was the right decision for the company though. The stock is rather uninvestable at this point as there is a lot of work ahead before it can deliver growth. On the other hand, the franchise is not going anywhere and in this market we can see value for the shares if they hit the $24-$26 price range. Even the most ardent bulls should pause and calculate what these adjusted EBITDA numbers would look like in a recession before taking the plunge. Cash secured puts still remain far more attractive than the common shares and one could argue that the dividend cut has made them even more attractive versus the common. Anyone bullish on the shares should simply sell the $30 or $25 puts to establish a position and let the shares come to your buy point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



