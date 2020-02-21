OPEC+ Oil Price Challenge: Catching The Falling Knife

Autumn is the high season for Chinese oil demand andrepresents the critical crossroad that will determine the direction of globaloil prices.

Even limited new oil production can grease the skids on oilprices if the Covid-19 crisis becomes a prolonged problem.

Oil prices are in contango and far below the Saudis $83/bbl requirement to balance their budget and supertanker rates for crude oil have plummeted 75% since 4Q2019.

Although China’s economic engine has seized, world markets have not reacted in proportion to the high medium-to-long term post Covid-19 risks if their post-Lunar New Year economic recovery is far.

The Saudis' Pyrrhic Victory Over US Shale

China's Coronavirus (Covid-19) presents OPEC+ with its biggest challenge when they convene during the first week of March. The crisis has widened political ruptures between the OPEC+ heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Russia. In 4-5 February 2020 the OPEC Joint Technical Committee (JTC) recommended an additional 600,000 b/d production cut in addition to the 1.7 million b/d for the first half of 2020 and then returning back to the production levels of the original agreement. The Saudis support additional cuts while the Russian have a wait & see approach.

Because of the lockdown Chinese energy executives projected a 25% drop in oil demand in February, the equivalent of 3 million b/d or 3% of global consumption. With a large exposure to expensive mega-projects as part of their national economic transformation program the Saudis are justifiably hyper-sensitive to any further downward pressure on oil prices particularly because, according to Oilprice.com, they require $83/bbl as their budget break even. As China's largest oil supplier replacing Russia in 2019, their only other alternative is to aggressively maintain market share.

The Saudis pyrrhic victory over US shale consist of a decline in US shale production as WTI prices have dropped to the $50/bbl level, the breakeven price for many US shale producers many of whom are at the brink of bankruptcy after years of financial irresponsibility. However this is occurring due to demand destruction that impacts every oil producer worldwide. US shale 2020 growth was forecast to be tepid at best even with higher prices.

Already oil prices are in contango [in which deliveries in the near future trade at a discount in later months which signify an oversupplied market] and rates for oil-carrying supertankers have plummeted as described in the Financial Times article 18 February 2020 Coronavirus Creates Oil 'Contango' as Supertanker Rates Dive. In 4Q2019 Supertanker [VLCC very large crude carrier with a 2 million bbl capacity] prices were $100,000/day; today they are $23,000/day.

With respect to the Saudis expansion of petro-operations with China, please refer to the following quote in the EIA 24 July 2019 article "Saudi Arabia has been exporting more crude oil to China, less to the US":

"Saudi Arabian crude oil exports to China increased recently, in part, because of the start-up of a new 0.4 million b/d refinery in Dalian, Liaoning Province, which has a supply agreement with Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's national oil company. Saudi Aramco also has a supply agreement with a 0.4 million b/d refining and petrochemical complex in Zhejiang Province, which started trial operations this year."

I project that OPEC+ will refuse the Saudis' request for additional cuts and maintain their current production arrangement for both political and economic reasons.

Politically OPEC+ members are tired of being bullied by the Saudis into agreeing to and complying to their production demands.

China's near future energy consumption will be contingent how quickly and to what level Chinese industry can return to operation. Most unfortunately for China, Wuhan is both the epicenter of Covid-19 and China's oil & gas production.

With respect to air travel impacting business and tourism, according to the Global Guardian, a worldwide executive & personal security protection service report 10 February 2020, at least 62 airlines from 45 countries have suspended or cancelled flights to mainland China and/or Hong Kong due to the outbreak.

The Chinese post-Lunar New Year economic recovery is suffering fits & starts as I projected one week earlier in my 11 February 2020 SA article China: A Brutal Post-Coronavirus Economic Reset and detailed 17 February 2020 in The New York Times article "Slowed by Coronavirus, China Inc. Struggles to Open". The Covid-19 crisis is still fluid and in a "fog of war" creating uncertainty and high risk in which firms are conservative in starting up their post-Lunar New Year operations. Some of the highly inter-connected constraints are as follows:

CONSTRAINTS TO ECONOMIC RECOVERY

Manpower Shortage

Supply Chains and Lead Times

Financial Cash Flow

Commercial Legal Disputes

Manpower Shortage

Manufacturing and other blue-collar labor industries are unable to ramp-up because many workers are unable to travel to the company sites (factories, warehouses, distribution centers - a logistical nightmare) unlike many high-tech or finance jobs in which white collar works can still be productive remotely.

Another measurement of business confidence is what percentage of foreign workers will return once the Covid-19 situation stabilizes. Foreign businesses might seriously rethink their personnel commitment and initially bring back a functioning skeletal working team and then "wait & see."

Supply Chains & Lead Times

Global supply chains are far more extensive and complex than early 2000s created to lower costs even further which is why many firms still can't confirm each and every supplier in their supply chain. At the "S&P Global Market Intelligence 2020 Global Outlook for Global Supply Chains" conference at The New York Stock Exchange, 14 February 2020, which I attended, panelist Chris Rogers, Supply Chain Research Analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence Panjiva, explained that real challenge is restarting the lead times for products. Each product has their particular lead time requirement so projecting demand in a crisis environment of demand destruction is extraordinarily difficult.

Financial Cash Flow

Many medium to smaller-sized Chinese companies are suffering a cash squeeze during this crisis. According to several media reports the Chinese government is infusing monies into the system so that these firms remain afloat in the hopes that the Covid-19 crisis will be contained so they can resume normal operations. It's a "wait & see" situation whether the Chinese government's infusion of cash will assist them ramp up to (NEAR) normal operations and for how long.

Commercial Legal Disputes

There could be an unprecedented commercial fallout with business relationships between foreign and Chinese business that may hinder economic recovery. Chinese firms are increasingly invoking "force majeure" language in contracts to avoid paying for products such as LNG deliveries in an environment where they can't sell because of zero demand - a Black Swan event. For supplier company management is under immense pressure to refuse such claims. For larger firms these commercial disputes could become highly political and adversely impact future business relationships between foreign firms and their Chinese counterparts.

Finally the following chart provided by Statista, a German on-line information and economic firm, underscores China's overwhelming dominance in manufacturing. For this reason a sluggish economic reboot will profoundly impact the demand for oil.

New Oil Production

As I stated in my SA article "Oil Prices Heading Toward A Hard Landing" 19 November 2019 additional productions are scheduled to commence sometime this year from Norway, Canada, Guyana and Brazil. Realistically these new production figures provided by sources in the SA article are at the high end. However under these unusual circumstances even modest additional production can provoke a market reaction that is out of proportion with the fundamentals.

Additionally, any day renegade Libyan General Haftar whose group controls the shipping terminals could lift the blockade of exports which total 1 million b/d.

Finally the recent agreement between the Saudis and Kuwait after a long-simmering dispute over the Neutral Zone oil fields operated by Chevron and subsequent near-term production will have zero impact on global oil prices because this field produces exclusively heavy crude, up to 500,000 b/d. Worldwide demand outside of China is still robust for this grade particularly since US sanctions have crippled Iranian exports and Venezuela's increased but still limited production is not meeting demand.

Season of Reckoning

The real test of demand and its impact on global oil prices is a description of China's seasonal oil demand provided by Reuters Business News, 13 October 2019, entitled "China September Crude Oil Imports Rise On Strong Seasonal Demand."

"Autumn is typically high season for refined oil consumption in China as people travel during the three-day mid-Autumn festival in September and the "Golden Week" National Day holiday in early October. Heavy industries, such as steelmaking and metal smelting, which are major consumers of diesel, also maintain high operating rates ahead of the winter."

Recommendation

I believe that oil prices will languish at best around the $50/bbl through 2Q2020 with the worst case of plummeting to $35-$40/bbl as discussed in my SA article 19 November 2019 Oil Prices Heading Toward a Hard Landing. Yet with a falling knife there's no guarantee that a bottom price has been identified.

This is an excellent opportunity to short the oil futures market and market indices such as the S&P Global Oil Index (CNY) and China economic & investment index (MSCI China Index).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.