More Clarity On Spotify's Podcasting Plans

Spotify released its Streaming Ad Insertion which would make its platform more attractive to advertisers by promising more targeted ads which have higher ROI and more opportunities to sell ads.

I previously wrote about Spotify (SPOT) in a two-part series including a section on Valuation and Future Plans. In it, I focused on Spotify's plan and strategy to become an all-encompassing audio platform which I felt was necessary in order to compete with localized streaming apps as well as the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) ecosystem. However, at that time, due to the lack of clarity on Spotify's podcasting monetization strategy, I wrote "In my opinion, the benefits of entering the podcasting business are strictly limited to how it enhances Spotify as the all-encompassing audio platform. I believe that any top-line contribution would be immaterial due to the fact that it can really only monetize from exclusive content and the still nascent state of the podcast advertising industry means that any contribution would be small."

However, since then, recent updates and color provided by management have provided some insights into how Spotify plans to monetize its podcasts and it is better than what I initially thought.

Recapping the Podcast Opportunity

According to a report by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, advertisers only spent around $314 million in advertisements in US podcasts in 2017.

Form of Media Ad Revenue (2017) Podcasts $479.1 million TV $68.5 billion Internet Search $22.8 billion Radio $17.6 billion

This pales in comparison to other forms of digital advertising. According to Recode, $68.5 billion was spent on TV ads, $22.8 billion for internet search ads and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) alone did $39.9 billion in 2017. The best comparable is Radio and advertisers spent $17.6 billion on radio advertising in 2017. Hence the gulf between podcast advertising and other forms of advertising is getting industry experts excited over the potential of podcast advertising revenues.

Edison Research estimates that roughly 67 million Americans listened to podcasts at least once a month in 2017, hence the $314 million in revenue would suggest that average advertising revenue per monthly podcast listener for 2017 was $4.68. Contrast this to what advertisers are paying for radio listeners. Nielsen estimates that there were around 243 million AM/FM radio listeners in the US in 2017. Thus the $17.6 billion in advertising revenue suggests that the average advertising revenue per monthly radio listener was $72.45. The wide disparity between average advertising revenue per listener for radio and podcast suggests that there is a huge runway of growth for podcast companies and creators.

Nielsen is particularly bullish on podcast advertising (see below quote) due to what it believes is higher Return Of Investment (ROI) as compared to other forms of advertising. TechCrunch also reported that podcast listeners are a well sought-out group as its audience trend towards educated early adopters with high consumption power.

Podcast listeners are driven by an interest in learning new information. Perhaps this is why the majority of podcast ads we've tested in this study outperform even video pre-roll in driving key brand metrics. The most effective podcast ads tested were host read, capitalizing on podcast listeners' strong relationships with their favorite hosts.

This should allow podcast advertising revenue to continue to enjoy substantial growth with the Interactive Advertising Bureau suggesting that it will hit $1 billion by 2021.

Update on Spotify's Podcasting Strategy and Position

As mentioned earlier, my initial pessimism on the short-term monetization potential of podcasts was due to the fact that current advertisements on podcasts are read out by the podcast hosts hence Spotify will really only manage to benefit (revenue wise) from podcasts that they exclusively own. However, it recently announced its new podcast ad tool, Streaming Ad Insertion, which will allow Spotify to implement targeted ads in its podcasts.

According to a recent Verge article which explained Spotify's new podcast ad tech.

[Spotify will] begin inserting ads into its shows in real-time, based on what it knows about its users, like where they're located, what type of device they use, and their age, similarly to how the broader web operates. Spotify already automates dynamic ad insertion on the music side of its business, it's now expanding and improving that tech for podcasts... Brands that use Spotify's targeted ads will also receive more detailed data than they would from a typical podcast ad. That includes the number of times listeners heard an ad, the ad's reach, and anonymized audience insight.

More importantly, this will be a great tool to attract advertising money since it will have a higher Return on Investment and have more information on how well their ads are received and have their ads reach their intended audience. While, this represents great progress for driving monetization in Spotify's podcast strategy, podcast ad tech is clearly still in its early stages. For example, another possible advancement would be for these Ad Insertions to be personalized to the podcast by being presented by the podcast hosts.

How much revenue can Spotify's podcast business earn?

I think that we can look at Spotify's ad-supported revenue and try to deduce Spotify's possible revenue from Podcast in the short to medium term. For 2019, Spotify's ad-supported revenue was $678 million with 153 million ad-supported users. Interestingly, in its 2019 annual report, Spotify announced that its ad-supported revenue saw "an increase in revenue from podcasts of €19 million." Spotify's ad-supported revenue saw a 25% YoY increase. Management also indicated that 16% of total MAUs (amounting to around 44 million MAUs) currently engage in podcasts.

Given that overall ad-supported revenue saw a re-acceleration in the recent quarter, it doesn't seem unreasonable to expect higher revenue growth for podcast ad-supported revenue. I don't think that this is an unreasonable amount to expect given Spotify's recent aggressiveness in acquiring exclusive podcast content. It recently announced a more than $200 million acquisition of The Ringer, a sports, media and culture collection of podcasts and website. This report by Nieman Lab in early 2019 on The Ringer is pretty fascinating. According to the report, the Ringer's podcast ad sales topped $15 million in 2018 and its podcast network brings in around 35 million downloads across 28 shows. Using the $19 million of Spotify's own ad-supported podcast revenue with the Ringer's $15 million and assuming a 50% CAGR, this would result in a 2025 revenue of around $260 million.

However, these are just my estimates and I think what is more important to takeaway is that the podcast ad revenue business is certainly in its infancy. I believe that runway for it is massive especially vis-a-vis other traditional media forms such as radio and I believe that the recent developments have shown that Spotify is the leader in this nascent industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPOT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.