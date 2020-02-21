A Unique Opportunity To Examine Macerich

Several of my recent publications have been bullish on the mall REITs including Macerich.

Last week an article appeared by Williams Equity Research (“WER”), entitled The Macerich Company: Mall REIT Purgatory. Evidently this is a bearish take on the mall REIT Macerich (MAC). I have a high regard for WER, and have enjoyed and benefited from his past work.

I am long MAC, reflecting a specific investment thesis about MAC in particular and mall REITs in general. I discussed this context in Reducing Risk In A Mall REIT Basket, Retail Apocalypse NOT, and other articles linked from those.

That made this new article a tremendous opportunity. I am not a religious or tribal investor. I seek to focus my need for tribal belonging on my sports teams. There is a thesis that has me in MAC, among other mall REITs. If I decide it is wrong, I will sell.

This made me eager last week, and still at this writing, to read what WER had to say. Yet I do not want to waste this opportunity by just carrying my vague positive notions and feelings into the experience.

So I decided to take another close look at MAC on my own, from the ground up. I want to refresh my own knowledge of various details and then see what WER has to say.

Since that article came out, I have steered clear of all related articles and postings, both within our High Yield Landlord marketplace and on the public site. You are welcome to join me as I write out my thoughts and findings below.

Before moving on I should also express my high regard for Brad Thomas, who has been loudly negative on MAC. But I believe that I understand his arguments, with their strong focus on the likelihood of a dividend cut. He might be right about that. His points have not dislodged the thrust of my own investment thesis for MAC, which is not focused on the dividend per se.

One final note is worth making at the start. Part of any bullish thesis on any mall REIT is that the present wave of retail bankruptcies is cyclic and will end. Those need read no further who think they are all going to die as ecommerce, like Pac Man, eats all the brick and mortar stores.

Some Context: MAC Facts

If you have followed MAC, its investor presentations, and various commentary, there are a few facts that you know. (I pulled the figure just below out of Taubman Centers’ investor stuff, after writing the article. I did not want to contaminate my thinking with too many happy face slides.) The data for my thinking came from MAC’s SEC filings and recent earnings announcement.

MAC has a collection of very high end malls in densely populated, high-income locations. One can see in Figure 1 that the average population within 15 miles of their properties approaches 2.5 million, by far the highest of the group. While they are below Simon Property Group (SPG), Taubman Centers (TCO), and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) in average and median household income, and fraction of high earners, they remain well above Washington Property Group (WPG) and CBL & Associates (CBL).

Figure 1. Demographically, MAC is amongst the high-end malls. Source.

MAC has 45 properties, of which 5 are problematic and seem destined for disposition. Their top 20 properties account for 59% of their Forecast 2020 Net Operating Income (“NOI”), with the next 10 carrying their fair share at 24%. Numbers 31-40 provide only 12%. Their listing of properties combines those they fully own with Joint Ventures of which they typically own 50%.

What seems clear from this context is that MAC has the opportunity to succeed gloriously, if it can translate its demographic advantages into earnings. But this is no guarantee. MAC also has the opportunity to blow it, and to become a financial failure despite these advantages.

Where MAC Stands From the Ground Up

Operating Financials: I took a detailed look at the numbers found in the recent SEC filings by MAC. One has to do some work, because a substantial fraction of MACs properties are joint ventures. Digging out the numbers and including them, to obtain combined (pro rata) results, generates Figure 2.

One has to fight through a bit of accounting chaff to find that overall operating results are somewhat down, with a 2.3% decrease in revenue while various expenses did not change much. One bit of chaff is the accounting for their investment known as Chandler Freehold, made in 2009 and somehow accounted for as a “financing arrangement”. This led to a reduction in listed interest expense (green items in Figure 3) and an increase in nominal funds from operations (“FFO”).

To their credit MAC did provide numbers that corrected for this strange anomaly, and also for some expenses in 2018 related to shareholder activism, netting an 8% reduction in FFO adjusted in these ways. I like to run the simple FFO calculation (discussed here), which basically just adds the Depreciation & Amortization (“D&A”) back into Revenues minus Expenses. This produced a similar comparison.

For some reason D&A decreased $20M between the two years (red items in Figure 2). I did not try to track this down.

Figure 2. Operating financial results from MAC. Source: author calculations from SEC filings.

The results in Figure 2 are of interest in comparison with the sales per square foot for stores that had been open all twelve months. This increased more than 10%. There has been some speculation that sales at Tesla and Apple stores may distort this comparison. This may be true, but stores 21 thru 40 also showed increases, around 5%.

The evident story is that the loss or rent and addition of redevelopment and other expenses associated with recent retail failures significantly reduced the total FFO. This is no surprise.

It was a disappointment to hear in the MAC earnings call that they do not expect a significant improvement in the results in 2020. Indeed, they guide for a reduction of another 1% to 2% in FFO per share (using the adjusted value in Figure 2), with a projected recovery from 2021 on.

Just to wrap up the discussion of Figure 2, it is notable that the distributions are now above 80% of FFO, as is indicated in blue. This is a high number. It is why the dividend is widely viewed as insecure. We will return to this topic below.

Debt and Liquidity: It is helpful to look next at debt and liquidity. Figure 3 shows some of the relevant numbers. Despite quite a bit of refinancing, total debt has dropped about 1% from 2018 to 2019.

The debt due in 2020 has been worked down nicely. That due in 2021 is of more concern, as it exceeds the present liquidity. If MAC has trouble rolling that debt, substantial dividend cuts would be likely. It will be key over the next year to see how they do with it. (Added later: most of the 2021 debt is the line of credit.)

Figure 3. Some parameters relating to the debt of MAC. Source: author calculations from SEC filings.

The figure also shows the ratio of Debt to FFO and to NOI. NOI is roughly equal to EBITDA plus overhead costs. We see that Debt to FFO has reached 15. This is large; the REIT average is around 10.

This is where the recent challenges of retail have their impact. What is worth noting is how easily these ratios can recover. Most of the mall REIT costs are not strongly sensitive to the level of activity in a mall. This is an often mentioned weakness for failing malls.

The flip side is that relatively modest increases in revenue have a disproportionate affect on FFO and thus on Debt to FFO. An increase for MAC, of 20% in revenues, above small incremental increased expenses, would restore Debt to FFO to about 10.

Figure 4 takes the next step here. It shows the Net Asset Value (“NAV”) based on numbers from S&P Market Intelligence. This lets one look at debt to total assets. At 53%, this is not problematic. By this measure, this company is not heavily indebted.

Figure 5. Debt and price ratios. Source: author calculations from SEC filings.

In contrast, the Market Capitalization has been dropping like a rock. It is down nearly 60% in 24 months. This makes no sense. It is not justified by the observed and completely understandable decrease in FFO.

Where this leaves us is shown in the next two rows. MAC is seriously on sale, at more than 50% off of fair value. Likewise, the ratio of Price to FFO, at 6.5, is less than half what it should be, in the context of other REITs.

The Approach of MAC to Redevelopment: MAC handles financing in a way that differs from the approach used by many REITs. Aside from a revolving line of credit maintained for liquidity, they and their JVs rely almost entirely on mortgages.

In contrast, most REITs, including for example Simon Property Group (SPG), use a lot of unsecured loans and notes. By using mortgages, MAC protects their overall portfolio from problems that may arise in only some of its properties. They have a 5.4-year average debt maturity. This is quite typical for REITs. It helps insulate them from interest rate fluctuations.

The way MAC plays the financing game is this. They seek to own properties in densely populated, growing areas where property values usually go up. They invest steadily in their properties, to help them appreciate.

What MAC then does is what you may have done with a house. They refinance the property, take money out, and use the funds as a source of further investment.

This approach lets MAC steadily increase the value of their portfolio even as they fund further development. And they do this without needing to access the equity market, a good thing these days, and without having to seek shorter-term debt.

This also gives MAC the ability to pay out an unusually large fraction of FFO as dividends, as they have been. This works because they can fund their maintenance and redevelopment capex from refinancing.

The MAC approach might fool people, though. In periods of high capex like the present, one may adjust FFO to obtain AFFO by subtracting the capex. Doing so, one will see that the dividend is not covered by AFFO. This certainly creates a state of risk to the dividend. But whether it creates a crisis depends on the continued viability of their approach to refinancing.

My own view is that this approach will work well unless and until something threatens urban commercial property values. That might well prove to be long enough.

Now Let’s Read The Bear Case

In writing this, I have yet to find and plug in the figure in the first section, but I have now finished my analysis of the MAC financials and approach. Now I head off to read the bear case……

OK, I’m back. Here follows a summary of what seemed to me to be significant elements of the WER article. I number them for reference later.

WER takes the verdict of the stock market quite seriously, writing

The market believes only the top quality mall/retail oriented REITs will still be around in 10 to 20 years. Given the stock market is forward looking, the losers will not survive for close to that long.

2. WER very heavily weighs the past two years in evaluating the status of MAC and its future. This comes up in several places including this

The midpoint of 2019's guidance was 7.0% higher than 2020's. The midpoint of 2018's guidance was 7.6% higher than 2019's. 2019 generated fully diluted per share FFO of $3.58 which was a 5.4% decline from 2018. … Macerich is in decline. Not only is its cash flow per share decreasing year after year, but spending on redevelopments has increased due to issues with tenants like Sears. This results in an increasingly stressed financial condition and heavier reliance on dispositions.

3. WER raises the spectre of further store closures in a section oriented around how bad it could be. It is a worst case estimate.

4. WER is concerned about MAC’s leverage, stating

Macerich's leverage is way too high. At nearly 9x, this is nearly double its highest quality peers. Simon is consistently in the 5.0-5.5x range for context.

and regarding MACs interest coverage ratio near 3x:

Prior to the Great Recession, [such coverage ratios], were common. You can take a wild guess how that turned out. We can't realistically expect it to be any different the next time the economy experiences a substantial slowdown.

5. WER is skeptical of MAC’s approach to redevelopment, stating

... redevelopment costs which are estimated as another $650 million in the medium-term and $300 million+ in the next two years. Like dividends, these must eventually be paid for with cash flow (interest and principal). We use that specific terminology because Macerich plans on using debt financing to fund a portion of the costs.

Reactions to The Bear Case

This has been a very useful exercise for me, because seeking to pull out the essential pieces of the arguments of WER has highlighted multiple areas of genuine disagreement between us. With reference to the numbers above, my point of view follows.

1. WER takes the stock market far more seriously than I do. He considers it to be forward looking. I consider it to be a bunch of clowns, and clownish computers, exhibiting the madness of crowds, and often leading to large deviations from sensible valuations. This tendency is exacerbated when there is a media driven, oversimplified narrative, like the retail apocalypse.

2. Many aspects of the economy go through cycles. These often last a few years or more. Manufacturing is now in its third cyclic downturn since the Great Recession. WER takes a couple recent years of modest decline for MAC and projects a desperate future. My view is that we are approaching the end of cycle of retail bankruptcies.

3. The discussion of store closures baked together old history with speculation. I was really disappointed in it. Here I only note that Macy’s is closing 125 of its 626 stores. MAC has 45 malls. Taubman has 26. Simon has 107. This totals 178, and they are all among the top group of malls in the USA. The ratio of 178 to (626-125) is 36%. Why in the world would one expect MAC to be hit by more than a few Macy’s closures?

4. I pointed out above, before reading the WER piece, that modest improvements in revenue can produce a complete recovery of the leverage ratios. Regarding the Great Recession, I disagree with the implied argument. The problem was not, based on my analysis of those years, interest rate coverage ratios. It was debt maturity structures. Beyond that, the main consequence was dividend cuts followed by strong recoveries in equity values. Compared to bankruptcies or other ways investors can lose lots of money, this is small potatoes.

5. Regarding MAC’s approach to development, which I discussed above, I agree that it might not work well in a recession. But in most eras and on balance it will work well. If one can take value out of the property and invest it accretively, then this is no different from issuing new debt and investing it accretively, which many REITs do frequently.

Finally, one can note, as in my recent study of the mall REITs, that Taubman is significantly more leveraged than MAC. It really outperformed MAC only in liquidity. I did not find arguments here that changed my view that MAC and TCO are comparable.

Bottom Line For RPD and You

This was a very worthwhile exercise. I thank Williams Equity Research for the article providing deep discussion of his bearishness. It motivated me to thoroughly check my own assumptions. It enabled me to better understand what arguments might lead someone to have a different view than I do.

I remain long all the mall REITs. MAC is my second largest holding, after SPG. I believe that, if you join me, you will be rewarded amply within a few years.

My intent is to submit this for publication before I go read the increasing pile of related material. If I learn something major, I will put it in the comments.



