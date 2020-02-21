The System Will Figure Itself Out - Jeff Greene

He said we’ve had a rigged economy for 10 years that has caused distortions in the market, but overall he thinks we will get through everything just fine.

Greene said he believes in the fundamentals and his investment style is focused on looking at the long term and not letting noise bother him.

Cycles come and go and they can be hard, but we always figure out issues and our system works, says billionaire real estate investor Jeff Greene.

Our economy will figure itself out, billionaire real estate investor Jeff Greene told Real Vision’s The Interview.

Though political volatility and economic uncertainty are present realities, Greene said his experience has taught him that the system works, so he believes in focusing on fundamentals and taking a long-term view rather than being affected by all the noise.

He also said that relationships played a big part in building his wealth, particularly after he suffered a downturn in the 90s.

“My recovery in the late 90s was really relationship oriented,” he said. “I had one bank that I worked with a lot. I figured out what they needed, they figured out what they need to do with me, and I started buying properties aggressively at very cheap prices.”

Greene thinks the real estate market today is moving toward an increased demand for industrial space, driven by online ordering and delivery services from companies like Walmart or Amazon. Still, he feels that real estate – like almost every category – is in an asset bubble right now.

“Who knows where things are going?” he said. “It feels that a lot of good news is out there. Rents have gone up a lot. Unemployment rates are very low. The question is: how real is this global economy and how much of is it rigged? At the end of the day, if everybody believes it's real and they're out spending money, it becomes real.”

Overall, Greene is optimistic about the future.

“I really believe we'll figure it out,” he said. “Yeah, the ship will start to drift a little bit, but we always ride it and this system works. I think we’ll get through this just fine.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

