SharpSpring: The Leaky Bucket Still Hasn't Been Fixed

Disruptive business model has its benefits but profitability isn't one of them.

SharpSpring has made a small improvement to the net dollar retention rate metric, but it is still very substandard.

In my previous article on SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP), I was not impressed by the company's underlying fundamentals.

the low net dollar retention rate and rising SG&A expenses are of concern. For these reasons, I am giving SharpSpring a neutral rating. I intend to review this rating in future quarters to see if the company is able to improve the retention rate and reduce SG&A expenses. Also, I want to see if the new product offering called Sales Optimizer is gaining traction and having a positive impact on the company fundamentals.

Today, I am back to review SharpSpring's progress in the areas that I identified as being underwhelming, specifically net dollar retention rate and SG&A expenses.

In reviewing the latest quarterly results, it appears that the company has made a little progress on the net dollar retention rate, but it is still very substandard. There has been no progress in reducing SG&A expenses. And also of concern is the slowing revenue growth.

In a side-by-side comparison with HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), its main competitor, HubSpot wins hands down. Therefore, I am retaining my neutral rating for SharpSpring.

Net Dollar Retention Rate

SharpSpring has recognized for some time that customer retention is a problem. For instance, in the 2019 Q1 earnings call, management stated:

Last quarter, I explained a new initiative to bring account managers to focus on both reducing attrition and increasing expansion revenues. As of today, we have eight account managers and have also invested in a director-level position to oversee the team as well. We are very encouraged by the opportunity here, but given that we're still very much in the implementation and ramping phase, it's too early to make any pronouncements on the initial returns of the program.

Despite ongoing efforts to improve net retention, very limited progress has been made. It was reported in the 2019 Q3 earnings call that the quarterly net dollar retention rate was approximately 96% as opposed to the 94% reported in the previous quarter. Now keep in mind that this is a quarterly figure. If I understand this correctly, the annualized figure would be in the low 80% range. Compare this statistic to HubSpot, which has an annualized dollar retention rate of 100.7%.

(Source: HubSpot)

Commenters in my previous article were quick to point out that HubSpot sells directly to businesses while SharpSpring focuses on Agencies that act as a middleman. Fair enough, but SharpSpring does sell directly to businesses and has found them to have the highest attrition.

I think it is fair to say that SharpSpring has a leaky bucket that needs to be fixed.

Decreasing Revenue Growth

In SharpSpring's latest Investor Presentation, the company management presents a very high revenue growth picture of 52% CAGR from 2016 to 2019.

(Source: SharpSpring)

This is a very misleading statistic as revenue growth in 2015, immediately after SharpSpring was acquired in an acquisition, was well in excess of 100%. In Q3 of 2019, revenue growth has dropped to 17%.

HubSpot, on the other hand, grew revenue at a rate of 50+% in 2015 and has retained a growth rate in excess of 30% in 2020.

(Source: Portfolio123)

SG&A Expense Margin

Another area of major concern is the level of cash burn. I measure cash burn using the SG&A expense margin. For SharpSpring, the SG&A expense margin is 111%. (Note SG&A expense includes R&D.)

(Source: Portfolio123)

SharpSpring is spending more on SG&A than it is receiving in revenue. In the long term, this plays out in one of two ways: either increased debt or shareholder dilution.

(Source: Portfolio123)

In fact, both are occurring. Shareholder dilution of 27% occurred in 2019 and total debt to total equity also increased. Investors should expect more of the same as time goes on.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Perhaps the most telling fundamental of all for this company is the free cash flow margin which is -41%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

How does SharpSpring compare to HubSpot for this very important metric? HubSpot has a 12% free cash flow margin, steadily increasing over time and positive since 2016.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Customer Acquisition Cost

The last observation that I am going to make today is that the cost of customer acquisition is going in the wrong direction. From 2019 to the present, the CAC has gone from $4,500 to $10,800.

2015 Q3:

... insulate us from really increasing that customer acquisition cost significantly above where it has been in the third quarter, which we - I think we said those $4,500 per customer ...

2017 Q4:

During Q4, our customer acquisition costs were very consistent with prior periods at $6,700 per customer.

2018 Q4:

during Q4, our cost to acquire a customer was just $6,900.

2019 Q1:

During Q1, our cost to acquire a customer was approximately $8,200, which was impacted by factors related to seasonality.

2019 Q2:

During Q2, our cost to acquire new customers was approximately 9,800 which was impacted by lower sales activity during the period.

2019 Q3:

During Q3, our cost to acquire a customer was approximately $10,800, which was impacted by lower sales activity during the current period and increased sales and marketing spend in the prior quarter.

Summary and Conclusions

SharpSpring is a small company with annual revenue of approximately $23 Million. Most SaaS companies are still privately held at this stage of growth and I believe that this may be one of the issues that SharpSpring has to overcome. Significant growth will be required in order to compete with the big boys such as HubSpot, but to get there will probably require cash infusions. If the company was private, this would mean a round or two of venture capital. But since the company is publicly traded, investors should expect a fair amount of shareholder dilution, especially since the company management is spending a fair amount more than it is taking in with revenue.

I see most factors working against this company. This includes an extremely high SG&A expense margin, one of the worst free cash flow margins I have ever seen, poor customer retention and increasing customer acquisition cost. There are other companies out there, such as HubSpot, with significantly better metrics. Therefore, I am giving SharpSpring a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.