Energous: Investors Left Holding The Bag On Struggling Technology

Energous is just one of a number of wireless charging companies struggling with the technology, and is running out of cash rapidly with almost no revenue.

We walk through the history of the company and put it into industry context, so that investors might understand what exactly happened and who enabled it.

Energous has raised around $185M from issuing stock to investors, yet the only product brought to market with Energous technology is a knock-off hearing aid that gets hot when charging.

CEO Rizzone lives in a $22M mansion in Newport Beach with investors holding the bag on a technology that may not be commercially viable and has not met expectations.

Introduction

How does a promising stock go from over $33 to almost $1.50 in less than 36 months? How was this possible when the company had generated just $5.1M in cumulative revenue at its peak? Why did a company with no revenue go public? Who was behind it and who benefited from it? Has anyone been held accountable? Where exactly did $185M in cash raised from issuing stock go? And finally, what is left in store for investors still holding the bag today?

These are the questions we hope to answer in this article.

Overview

Energous is a hardware technology company that hopes to license the company’s wireless charging technology to 3rd parties, allowing them to integrate it into their devices and applications. This includes both contact-based technology, where a device is placed on a charging pad, or wireless technology where a device can be charged at a distance. In order to use this technology, potential customers must physically embed their products with chips specially designed for the company’s “WattUp” technology.

This technology is different from the industry standard, Qi, and is radio-based. Energous holds FCC approval for both contact and at-a-distance charging. However, Energous is just one of a number of companies that have struggled with the technological aspects to bring wireless charging-at-a-distance to market. (Example 1, Example 2)

The Brief History of Wireless Charging

To put the Energous story into context, we must first understand the events leading up to and surrounding its existence. Wireless charging had been used in devices such as electric toothbrushes since the late 1990’s, but sometime around 2008 the idea of putting the technology in handheld consumer electronics began to heat up. In 2008 in the Wireless Power Consortium ("WPC") was formed with members such as Logitech, Philips, and Sanyo. The following year, the WPC released its Qi standard. Intel revealed that it was a step ahead, working on wireless charging that could do 60W at a distance of 2-3 feet. It was revealed that Qualcomm was working on wireless charging technology as well.

By 2012 an intense rivalry seemed to be brewing. A wireless future seemed assured, with the only question what would the standard be? It was a reasonable assumption. If data connections and even accessories could be wireless, charging should be wireless as well. Duracell Powermat put 550 charging pads in Madison Square Garden and handed out special iPhone cases to make the technology work. This was part of the Power Matters Alliance with backing from Google, AT&T, and Starbucks among others. Samsung backed the Alliance 4 Wireless Power. Qi strengthened with Energizer, LG, and Nokia.

Nokia was the first to market with a Lumia smartphone that used the Qi standard in 2012. The following year, CNET announced Apple was filing patents related to wireless charging. By 2014 the buzz was spreading even if the industry was still awaiting widespread adoption. By 2015, several Qi capable phones were on the market. Chinese smartphone maker ZTE was investing $560M in wireless charging for electric vehicles. Ikea launched furniture with Qi pads. Although Qi was taking hold as the standard for wireless charging, Energous sensed the opportunity with a modest $27M IPO in 2014 and its first follow up offering in 2015. Over time, Energous has raised $185M, according to data provided by S&P.

In 2016, rumors that Apple was working on deploying wireless technology sent Energous soaring, based on speculation that the two companies had been working together. Reports followed later in the year that Foxconn was testing the technology for Apple. Finally, in 2017 Apple officially entered the space with the iPhone 8, which featured wireless charging under the Qi standard. Shortly after, Apple purchased wireless charging startup PowerbyProxi. Apple went on to announce and later cancel its AirPower charging mat. This was an embarrassing move that illustrates the technical challenges of wireless charging, even when it is contact-based.

At this point it should have been obvious to investors that Qi had been cemented as the industry standard and that there was little chance that large companies would pivot away from Qi to adopt Energous’s WattUp technology and embed it in their devices. Yet Energous was still able to raise $65M between Q1 2018 and Q3 2019. How did that happen?

Enter Energous

Stephen R. “Steve” Rizzone, who studied public administration at Cal State Fullerton and lives in an 11,740 sqft mansion in Newport Beach, got his first big break as a board member and later chairman of NetVantage Inc. in late 1995, according to data provided by Bloomberg. NetVantage was acquired by Cabletron Systems. Cabletron later wound NetVantage down when performance failed to meet the projections made at the time of the acquisition.

Steve next embarked on the capstone of his career, turning around Ortel while acting as both CEO and Chairman.

We think that Ortel and Lucent are a great fit. This is a case where one plus one really does equal three. -Steve Rizzone on a February 7, 2000 conference call

Ortel was sold to Lucent in 2000. As is customary in most M&A deals, this transaction was a windfall for Ortel’s management and board, including Rizzone, who owned 600,000 options but no stock, worth $101M with the M&A deal. However, the deal was disastrous for shareholders that held post merger. The $3.3B sale was paid in Lucent stock. The collapse of the industry giant Lucent was arguably the trigger for the 1999-2002 tech & telecom “dot-com” bubble. Just months after the sale to Lucent was completed, Lucent was facing shareholder lawsuits and in less than a year Lucent was being probed by the SEC.

Shareholders that held onto Lucent after the Ortel sale got smoked but Rizzone takes the experience in stride today, as it is most likely the majority of the “$4.5B in shareholder appreciated value” he brags about overseeing in his corporate bio on the Energous website. During the collapse, Rockwell also sued Lucent, accusing Ortel of "willful and deliberate" patent infringement.

Ortel was certainly not the cause of Lucent's collapse, which was sales to CLEC's that Lucent financed then booked as revenue. Amazingly, no one was ever really held accountable for this either―the CEO of Lucent jumped ship just months before the collapse and later ran for president. However, imagine the type of person who would spin the shareholder value destruction that happened shortly after the Ortel sale as "shareholder appreciated value".

Rizzone next moved on to hold leadership positions at several other companies, including IP3 Networks (a small vc-backed start up), Memlimk, SyncVoice/Communicado (which sold off a division then appears to have just sort of fizzled out), and most recently Active Storage (which shut down shortly after Rizzone left).

Finally came Energous, which was originally called DvineWave. Rizzone is central to the Energous story. The founder of Energous was Michael Leabman, “a soft spoken engineer” and MIT alumni who started the company in 2012 shortly before Rizzone and a few others joined. Leabman served as CTO for 6 years. Today Leabman is no longer with the company, after stepping down abruptly in 2018.

According to Forbes, Energous was taken public almost as fast as it was put together, and before any revenues materialized. It’s possible that with Qi materializing as the industry standard, raising a large amount of capital from savvy VC’s would have been difficult, given that a smartphone maker would have to integrate chips based on Energous technology in order for the product to work as shown in marketing videos.

Another key figure who came on in the early days is Thomas “Tom” Iwanksi. Iwanski had previously served as CFO of Medbox, an over-the-counter “pot sock” that went from almost $74/share to $0.0002 today. Seasoned readers will probably remember the saga, the stock was called a “house of cards” by one author. Iwanksi had worked with Rizzone before Energous, at IP3 and Syncvoice.

Energous successfully launched an IPO less than 24 months after its founding in 2012. Former director Greg Brewer, who was with the company for roughly 14 months and exited just before the IPO, saw his $160,000 purchase of stock options rise to $7M. An affiliate of Mr. Brewer raised the rent on the Energous office 41% to $8,548… more than the $8,000/month Energous was paying its investor relations firm. A $10,000 investment by Leabman’s parents was worth $20M.

But no need to worry about possible conflicts of interest. Rizzone was so confident in the technology, that he told investors that Energous products would hit the market by Q2 or Q3 2015, and that the company had "engagements with 25 to 30 additional perspective partners”. Perhaps Energous would leapfrog Qi with a new technology standard. With Qi gaining traction and Energous public without revenue, the risks were certainly high.

But by Q4 2015, Energous had literally $0 in revenue. This prompted an attack by a short seller questioning the viability of the technology, to which Energous responded by announcing that it was in talks to license products to 6 customers. Another boon came from FCC approvals, prompting Energous to announce that the company was on schedule to fully integrate chipsets into consumer products by late 2016 to early 2017. Rumors that one of the partners was Apple sent the stock flying even though at this point Apple was less than a year away from unveiling the Qi enabled iPhone 8.

CEO Rizzone did basically nothing to dispel these rumors and when Energous announced it had partnerships with several smaller manufacturers in January 2017, Apple was not mentioned. However, sales were projected to grow “11-fold in 2017 to $18.4M” based on analyst data compiled by Bloomberg. Energous’ stock took a rollercoaster ride through the summer and fall of 2017 as Energous investors wrestled to reconcile their hopes for the company with actual industry developments, such as Apple buying a rival wireless charging firm.

The Call That Ended It All?

Investor frustration finally boiled over on the Q4 2018 earnings call. The shares fell off a cliff after the earnings release disclosing a mere $56,000 in revenues and that have steadily declined since. The management team was roasted by an Oppenheimer analyst and private investors on the call. It was a long overdue event.

The next question comes from John Always of WATT Investors Network. [Ph] Please go ahead. We have a few questions that are we think germane. So, I’m going to jump right in. What’s the status of your contract with Energous?

The CEO next interrupted and hushed the Oppenheimer analyst while he was asking legitimate questions about the technology. The delicate etiquette used in analyst Q&A’s may seem like a petty bit of wall street social graces, but this indecorous exchange will likely have much greater consequences than it might seem. The investment banking analyst world is small. These people know each other, often personally, in some cases they’ve known each other since college and elementary school. People talk. So it’s not often that a CEO angrily lambastes an analyst on a call, and even more rare for an analyst to get mad at a CEO. When it happens at a larger company it’s often top read news, the Wall Street version of tabloid gossip.

Answer my question. You go to your website, it shows people walking into the room and putting their watch down on their desk and its charging that. Now, contact, I went to T.J. Maxx the other day and they have dozens of contact chargers… Kevin! Kevin! Kevin! I’ve answered your question. I have answered your question. Okay. Do you have a product that actually charges wirelessly that’s available right now? That’s my question. [Link to Audio File]

Kevin Winter is a senior director at Oppenheimer, not a rookie fresh out of an MBA program. It should come as no surprise that since this call no investment banking analysts have joined subsequent calls, with the exception of an analyst from ROTH Capital. The lack of analyst interest is a grave warning sign that Watt’s future will depend solely on ROTH’s ability to bait more investors when the cash starts to run low within the next twelve months. It indicates that the banks aren’t even interested in financing Energous anymore. Investors should take note.

The final question on the call was from a confused individual investor asking about the status of the elusive “special top Tier 1” partner that has never been named.

Financial Position

Between negative operating cash flow and capital expenditures, Energous has burned $165,878,000 since 2013. Imagine burning $165.9M and the only thing the company has been able to bring to market is a Chinese “Personal Sound Amplification Product” (PSAP) sold on Amazon, a product that skirts FDA regulations by basically claiming it’s a 'not-hearing aid'. The product has just a handful of ratings and reviews, most of which as suspiciously about how great the charging technology is and how it should be used in more devices.

There are also many investors unconvinced that the WattUp at-a-distance technology is commercially viable or able to adhere to FTC regulations required for practical commercial use. The skepticism seems understandable. Energous has amazingly disabled comments on all of its YouTube videos, where its technology is touted and demonstrated, but see this YouTube video reviewing the Oasis-RC PSAP’s wireless charging features at length: (World's First Energous/Delight Wireless RF Charging Product (PSAP) - Review, Teardown, Analysis

The instruction manual says once this is charged it will automatically turn off. I have not found that to be exactly the case. It actually seems to operate on a timer, an exact timer. After about three hours this will turn off. Now I have observed it, and so it does indeed turn off after three hours. But then I can turn it back on, I can put the piece app back on it and it resumes charging which is which is strange. So there isn't any circuitry it seems to me inside of here that actually can tell that this device is fully charged its timer based which is kind of a cop-out so it's either to protect this pad which I have noticed gets somewhat hot or they just you know this is lazy design and they just approximate.

“Somewhat hot”… at a distance of just a few millimeters…

Given the skepticism and the events leading up to the present situation, it seems reasonable to assume that Energous will have a lot of difficulty raising capital. This is especially true after the Oppenheimer episode. Energous has just $22.8M in cash. That might seem like a lot, but on average the operations and capital expenditures of Energous have burned $24M/year since 2013 and $34M/year over the last 3 years.

At this rate, Energous will run out of cash in 2020, though they may be able to make it to early 2021 by cutting back expenses. It’s unclear if that might cut into critical R&D expenses, which could be high if the only opportunities available for Energous are small niche products that require a lot of bespoke work for each small application. The economics of doing engineering work for many different tiny products would certainly be unfavorable, if the demand for Energous technology ever even materializes in the first place.

With virtually no revenues, let alone profits, Energous presumably knows they have both a financial and a credibility issue. Without the confidence from investors needed to raise tens of millions in order to fund its operations, the company is likely to go bankrupt. To make the company look more credible, Energous has added non-c-suite upper level managers from Qualcomm and Intel.

Here’s what board compensation looked like in 2018:

Who will get burned? The management and board own almost no stock, less than 2% of the shares outstanding if you exclude the 5.3% owned by Mr. Rizzone. It's worth noting that his Newport Beach mansion is worth about 12x his stake in the company, which is only worth about $1.86M according to data provided by S&P. The company is heavily followed by individual investors, mom and pop, with over 15,000 followers on Stocktwits. Perhaps ROTH will be able to raise just a little more capital and get paid a fee to keep the party going on just a little longer.

Conclusion

Energous will most likely run out cash before it revolutionizes the entire handheld device industry with wireless charging from 15 feet away, in fact that will likely happen this year. Founded by an MIT alumni chasing an overlooked technology, energy transfer over RF waves, the industry took a drastically different turn. Wireless charging failed to become a significant component at all, and the founder steadily sold most of his Energous stock. Leabman sold the bulk of his shares between $14.83 and $19.61 according to data provided by S&P.

Today Energous is a company run by a septuagenarian who in fact thinks that Energous “will not have to be 100% company to generate $100 million in revenue”. At best the company’s technology will be in a very limited number of niche devices, such as Chinese hearing-aid knockoffs. Wireless charging has been slow to take hold in general, with most of the focus on simply extending battery life so that devices need to be charged less often, then charging them fast once plugged in. Indeed, the battery life of devices has increased dramatically since 2013.

We believe the company will run out of cash and go bankrupt in the next 12-24 months, so we are short WATT. Energous’s rise and fall was built on the hopes and dreams of many small investors. They’ve largely been wiped out. Meanwhile, CEO Rizzone lives in a mansion on hill overlooking Newport Harbor, controlled by 15 iPads. It would be interesting to know if they have been modified use the wireless charging technology that Energous claims to have.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WATT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.