Harsco Corporation (HSC) CEO Nick Grasberger on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC)
Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call
February 21, 2020, 09:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Dave Martin - VP, IR
Nick Grasberger - Chairman & CEO
Pete Minan - SVP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Chris Howe - Barrington Research
Jeff Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital
Presentation
Operator
Good morning. My name is Stephanie and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Harsco Corporation Fourth Quarter Release Conference Call.
All lines have been placed on mute to avoid any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] Also, this teleconference presentation and accompanying webcast made