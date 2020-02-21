PLTM Weekly: The Platinum Market Swung To A Deficit Last Year

We expect PLTM to touch a monthly high of $10.30 per share in February, marking a 5% upside from here.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Funds physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares' website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators slashed slightly their net long position in Nymex platinum in the week to February 14, marking the second straight week of decline. The Nynex platinum spot price was unchanged over the same period.

As we noted last week, some unwinding of platinum's spec long positioning was likely considering the elevated net spec length. The net spec length is at 61% of open interest, still fairly close to its historical high of 74% of open interest.

That said, if speculative sentiment toward platinum remains positive, we expect a renewed wave of spec buying. Although the 1-month rolling correlation of platinum and gold is greater than that of platinum and copper, we note that platinum has begun to co-move positively with the precious metals space since the start of the week and negatively with the base metals complex. This could suggest a change in platinum's trading regime.

In such a scenario, we would expect speculative buying to continue in the coming weeks considering our positive outlook for safe-havens in the currently uncertain macro environment due to the coronavirus black swan.

Implications for PLTM: A resumption of spec buying in favor of Nymex platinum could push the Nymex platinum spot price higher in the near term, which, in turn, could exert upward pressure on PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors sold platinum at a hefty pace of 22 koz in the week to February 14, after buying 17 koz in the preceding week. The Nymex platinum spot price edged 0.5% lower over February 7-14.

This year, Johnson Matthey is more cautious about the investment demand outlook, after a significant increase in physical investment last year, which the consultancy estimates at 1.3 million oz. To wit:

However, ETF holdings began 2020 at a record 3.4 million ounces, and clearly the risk of redemptions has risen. There may also be potential for disinvestment in the physical bar market in Japan, especially if the retail platinum price moves above ¥4,000 per gram.

Source: Johnson Matthey (Feb-20 report)

In contrast, we expect continued strong ETF demand for platinum this year, considering the large discount of the platinum price to the gold price.

Implications for PLTM: We expect ETF demand for platinum to remain positive in 2020, which should be supportive of the Nymex platinum price and thus PLTM.

Fundamental review

Johnson Matthey estimates that the platinum market swung to a deficit of 203,000 oz in 2019, as a result of an unexpectedly significant increase in investment demand (+1.34 million oz). This compares with a surplus of 420,000 oz in 2018 and 194,000 oz in 2017.

Source: Johnson Matthey (w/ Orchid edits)

Mine supply fell by 1.5% to 6.020 moz as a result of supply disruptions in South Africa. This was, however, partly offset by the release of pipeline stocks.

Source: Johnson Matthey (w/ Orchid edits)

Net demand increased by a 9.4% to 6.223 moz, as the significant increase in physical investment demand more than offset contractions in other sectors, such as autocatalyst (-2%), jewelry (-8%), and the industrial sector (-5%).

Source: Johnson Matthey (w/ Orchid edits)

Johnson Matthey expects the platinum market to swing back into a surplus in 2020, principally because investment demand is unlikely to increase at the same pace as 2019.

In contrast with Johnson Matthey, we think that the platinum market is likely to be balanced this year.

Implications for PLTM: In 2019, the weak fundamental picture of the platinum market (ex-investment) was more than offset by a significant increase in physical investment demand, resulting in a 19% rally in PLTM. This year, investment demand is likely to increase at a more moderate pace, which is likely to result in a lighter appreciation in PLTM.

Closing thoughts

PLTM has strengthened firmly since the start of the week, corroborating our bullish expectations.

As platinum seems to behave increasingly more like a safe-haven asset, we expect its monetary demand to grow in the near term, reflecting growing macro clouds as a result of the coronavirus. This should, in turn, push PLTM higher.

Having that said, we expect PLTM to rise at a more moderate pace in 2020 (vs 2019), holding the view that physical investment demand (especially in the form of ETFs) is likely to grow at a smaller rate than last year.

Our Feb-20 target for PLTM is at $10.30 per share, up 5% from its current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.