VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Has A Solid Long-Term Growth Outlook

These stocks are now much more expensive than their historical average and the S&P 500 Index.

The global semiconductor industry is expected to grow rapidly in the next decade thanks to several important technological trends.

ETF Overview

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) owns a portfolio of large-cap semiconductor stocks. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the MVIS U.S. Listed Semiconductor 25 Index. Stocks in SMH’s portfolio should continue to enjoy favorable industry fundamental as the semiconductor industry is set to grow at a rate of 7.67% annually through 2024. In addition, stocks in SMH’s portfolio have competitive positions over their smaller peers. However, these stocks are quite expensive than their historical averages. We do not think the current risk and rewards profile attractive. Hence, investors may want to wait for a pullback.

Fund Analysis

SMH’s portfolio of stocks are moaty stocks with high barrier to entry

Below is a table that shows SMH’s top 10 holdings. These stocks represent about 64.5% of its total portfolio. These are large-cap stocks that have sizable market shares in their areas of strength. Indeed, stocks in SMH’S portfolio are companies with moats. For example, SMH’s top holding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is the largest global foundry with leading technology. SMH’s second largest holding Intel (INTC) supplies processors for data centers and PCs and should benefit from strong data center demand. Most other companies in the top 10 holdings are also companies that either hold key important intellectual properties, or manufacturing know-hows (with patents) that are difficult for its competitors to replicate in a short-period of time. Although financial strengths are only moderate for most of the top 10 stocks in SMH’s portfolio, we understand that the semiconductor industry is a capital-intensive industry. Companies need to continually invest in technology and manufacturing capacity to build and defend their moats.

Morningstar Moat Status Morningstar Financial Health % of ETF Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Narrow Strong 12.68% Intel Corp. Wide Moderate 11.69% Nvidia (NVDA) Narrow Moderate 6.24% Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) None Moderate 5.24% ASM Holdings (ASML) Narrow Strong 4.83% Texas Instrument (TXN) Wide Strong 4.80% Qualcomm (QCOM) Narrow Moderate 4.80% Lam Research (LRCX) Narrow Moderate 4.77% Micron Technology (MU) None Moderate 4.74% Broadcom (AVGO) Narrow Moderate 4.67% Total: 64.46%

Semiconductor industry will benefit from several technological trends in the next decade

SMH’s portfolio consists of 25 semiconductor stocks. These companies include integrated circuits design companies (e.g. Broadcom, Qualcomm, AMD, etc.), foundries (e.g. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing), DRAM and memory manufacturers (e.g. Micron Technology, and semiconductor equipment providers (e.g. ASML, Lam Research). Semiconductor components are essential electronic components that consumers need in everyday lives. The industry is set to continue to grow at a fast pace thanks to evolving Internet of Things, increasing electronic content in vehicles, artificial intelligence, 5G, and the need for data centers in the next decade. As can be seen from the chart below, the global semiconductor market is expected to grow from $536 billion in 2018 to $831.5 billion in 2024. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 7.67%. Therefore, we think stocks in SMH’s portfolio will continue to benefit from these technological trends in the next decade.

Below is a chart that shows semiconductor revenue growth by electronic equipment type in the next few years. As can be seen from the chart, growth is broad-based across different categories. Notable areas of growth include wearable devices (e.g. head mount display, smart watches), electric vehicles, security, and other industrial applications.

SMH is expensive now

SMH has delivered an excellent total return of 456% in the past 8 years. This is much better than the S&P 500 Index’s total return of 223%. As a result of the price appreciation, SMH’s weighted average P/E ratio of 19.33x is now higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 18.56x. Similarly, SMH’s price to cash flow ratio of 14.21x is also higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 11.80x.

SMH S&P 500 Index P/E Ratio 19.33x 18.56x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 14.21x 11.80x Sales Growth (%) 6.96% 6.93%

Let us now take a look at SMH’s top 10 holdings. The weighted average forward P/E ratio of SMH’s top-10 holdings is now 16.02x. This is significantly higher than its 5-year average forward P/E ratio of 11.59x. Therefore, we think SMH’s valuation is expensive.

Forward P/E 5-Year Forward P/E % of ETF Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) 20.79 24.98 12.68% Intel Corp. (INTC) 13.53 12.53 11.69% Nvidia (NVDA) 34.84 30.21 6.24% Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)* 43.86 29.24 5.24% NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) 16.26 14.08 4.83% Texas Instrument (TXN) 25.19 20.13 4.80% Qualcomm (QCOM) 21.83 14.36 4.80% Lam Research (LRCX) 20.20 13.53 4.77% Micron Technology (MU) 25.51 9.73 4.74% Broadcom (AVGO) 13.70 13.07 4.67% Weighted Average/Total: 16.02 11.59 64.46%

Risks and Challenges

Investors should keep in mind of these risks:

Semiconductor industry is highly-cyclical

Semiconductor industry is highly cyclical. Even though stocks in SMH’s portfolio are large-cap stocks, they will likely face sales decline when supply exceeds demand. In fact, the semiconductor industry was on a downward cycle in the first half of 2019.

China represents about 41% of the total semiconductor demand in the world

In 2018, China’s semiconductor consumption accounted for 41% of the global total consumption. According to a research by Deloitte, China is expected to account for 57% of global semiconductor consumption by 2024. While this market should continue to grow, we think risk is high. This is because trade uncertainties between the U.S. and China may gradually evolve towards a technology cold war. This is already evident in the fact that the U.S. imposed sales ban on Huawei products and restrict U.S. companies from selling many high-tech equipment and products to China. In addition, the recent outbreak of coronavirus in China may significantly weaken China’s demand for semiconductor products in 2020. Therefore, there is significant risk involved in investing in SMH.

Investor Takeaway

Stocks in SMH’s portfolio should continue to benefit over the next decade thanks to several technological trends. However, these companies are expensive right now. We also think investors should not overlook the impact of coronavirus on China’s demand. Hence, we do not view the current risk and reward profile as attractive. Investors may want to stay on the sidelines.

