SATS: More Headwinds Ahead

The aviation industry is an obvious victim of the current coronavirus outbreak, and it accounted for approximately 83% of SATS' 9MFY2020 revenue.

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Singapore-listed leading food solutions and gateway services provider SATS Ltd. (OTCPK:SPASF) (OTC:SPASY) [SATS:SP]. The aviation industry is an obvious victim of the current coronavirus outbreak, and it accounted for approximately 83% of SATS' 9MFY2020 revenue. This implies more headwinds ahead, and significant earnings downside risks for SATS going forward. On the other hand, SATS' strong balance sheet and attractive dividend yield remain key investment merits for the stock, which explains my "Neutral" rating on the stock.

Please refer to my initiation article on SATS published on July 25, 2019 and my prior update on the stock published on November 19, 2019 for more details of the company's background. SATS' share price has declined by -11% from S$5.07 as of November 15, 2019 to S$4.51 as of February 20, 2020 since my last update. SATS currently trades at 21.7 times consensus forward FY2021 (YE March) P/E, versus its historical five-year and 10-year average forward P/E multiples of 21.0 times and 18.3 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 4.1%.

Negative Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak

In my prior update on SATS published in November 2019, I had highlighted that the company faced headwinds from cargo traffic weakness resulting from slowing global economic growth and U.S.-China trade tensions, and the suspension of flights for India's Jet Airways which negatively impacted earnings for the company's Indian associate Taj SATS Air Catering. Going forward, the current coronavirus outbreak, also referred to as COVID-19, is expected to make matters worse for SATS.

The aviation industry is an obvious victim of the current coronavirus outbreak due to travel restrictions for certain countries and weak travel sentiment in general; while Singapore had 85 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections as at the time of writing. The aviation industry accounted for approximately 83% of SATS' 9MFY2020 revenue. SATS derived approximately 60% of the company's revenue and 79% of its net profit for 3QFY2020 from its home market, Singapore.

During the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak, which occurred between the 2003-2004 period and often used as a comparison for the current coronavirus outbreak, SATS saw annual revenue decline by -9.3% from S$958.2 million in FY2003 (YE March) to S$868.7 million in FY2004. On a quarter-to-quarter comparison, SATS suffered a -29% QoQ fall in revenue in 1QFY2004 (April 1, 2003 to June 30, 2003 period). Looking ahead, the Singapore Tourism Board issued a media release on February 11, 2020, and highlighted that it "expects visitor arrivals (in Singapore) this year to fall by about 25 to 30 per cent."

In my article on Singapore-listed hospitality trust CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTC:CDHSF) (OTC:CDHSY) [CDREIT:SP] published on February 11, 2020, I mentioned that tourists from Mainland China account for close to a fifth of both international tourists arrivals in Singapore and total tourism receipts in Singapore. Restrictions on outbound travel from Mainland China and entry restrictions for Chinese citizens or foreigners who have recently been to China imply that the expected decline in flight and passenger volumes for Singapore's Changi Airport due to lower Chinese tourist arrivals is likely to have a negative impact on SATS' top line. SATS is estimated to have a 80% market share of ground handling activities at Singapore's Changi Airport.

Data released recently by International Air Transport Association or IATA suggests that the current coronavirus outbreak had a more severe impact on the aviation industry compared with the SARS outbreak in the 2003-2004 period. This is likely because China and Asia Pacific have a bigger contribution to the global aviation market, compared to 17 years ago. IATA estimates that Chinese and Asia Pacific airlines as a percentage of total Revenue Passenger Kilometers or RPKs has increased from 27% in 2002 to 35% in 2019. Furthermore, the domestic Chinese market accounted for 28% of Asia Pacific airlines' RPKs in 2019, compared with 12% in 2002.

Initial Impact Of Current Coronavirus Outbreak On The Aviation Industry Compared With SARS

Source: IATA Economics Presentation Slides Dated February 20, 2020

At the company's 3QFY2020 earnings call on February 13, 2020, SATS acknowledged that Singapore tourist arrivals and Chinese outbound travel numbers are "a pretty good proxy for the impact (of the current coronavirus outbreak) on our revenues."

On the positive side of things, the current coronavirus outbreak is expected to only have a short-term negative impact on the aviation industry and SATS. SATS highlighted at its recent 3QFY2020 earnings that "there's kind of a V-shape to jump back into normal volumes (passenger and cargo volumes) about a quarter to 2 quarters", but cautioned that "it depends on the duration of the crisis caused by the virus." Management's views are validated by IATA research, which suggests that "previous disease outbreaks have peaked after 1-3 months and recovered pre-outbreak levels in 6-7 months."

Past Disease Outbreaks And Their Impact On The Aviation Industry

Source: IATA Economics Presentation Slides Dated February 20, 2020

Operating Leverage Is A Double-edged Sword

In the prior section, I discussed in detail about the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak on SATS' revenue. The effect of declining revenue on the company's earnings is not as straightforward, as it is dependent on the degree of operating leverage. Operating leverage is a double-edged sword, as a company's bottom line increases or decreases to a greater extent than a corresponding increase or decrease in its revenue.

I had highlighted the effects of operating leverage on SATS' cargo business in my prior articles on the company. In my initiation article published on SATS on July 25, 2019, I mentioned that "Cyclicality and operating leverage tend to be the worst combination when things are not going well" and the "the air cargo business has both characteristics." In my prior update on SATS published on November 19, 2019, I stressed that "the decrease in cargo volumes also has a disproportionate impact on SATS' operating profit, as the cargo business is a high fixed cost business with significant operating leverage."

However, there are varying degrees of operating leverage for SATS' different businesses. SATS highlighted at the company's recent 3QFY2020 earnings call that the cargo business has the highest operating leverage, followed by the food solutions business (e.g.c), and with the passenger handling business having the lowest proportion of fixed costs. This implies that the decline in passenger volume and in-flight catering volume will have a relatively lower impact on SATS' earnings compared with the decrease in cargo volume, due to the varying degrees of operating leverage for the three businesses.

However, passenger, in-flight catering and cargo volumes are all expected to fall in the coming months as long as the coronavirus outbreak is not contained. As a reference point, SATS' operating margin decreased from approximately 21% in 4QFY2003 to 14% in 1QFY2004 during the SARS outbreak period.

Singapore Budget 2020 Provides Some Respite

The Singapore government announced the Singapore Budget 2020 on February 18, 2020, and there are certain relief measures to help support the Singapore economy and the aviation industry in challenging times like this.

One key measure is the Jobs Support Scheme, where 8% of the monthly salaries for Singaporean employees will be paid by the government for three months, with a monthly cap of S$3,600. In addition, the monthly salary cap for the Wage Credit Scheme, which co-funds increases in salaries for Singaporean workers, will be lifted from S$4,000 to S$5,000 for 2019 and 2020. I estimate that staff costs account for 40%-50% of SATS' operating expenses historically, so the company should benefit from labor cost savings.

Specifically for the aviation industry, the Singapore Budget 2020 allocates S$112 million to help companies in the sector "defray business costs and protect jobs, as well as safeguard Changi's air connectivity" for six months, as per the Budget 2020 statement.

Budget 2020 Measures To Support The Singapore Aviation Sector

Source: Singapore Budget 2020 Statement

Strong Balance Sheet And Attractive Dividend Yield Remain Key Investment Merits

SATS' balance sheet strength and attractive dividend yield should provide comfort to investors, despite the fact that there is limited revenue and earnings visibility for the coming months.

SATS' gross debt-to-equity ratio was a healthy 0.18 times as at the end of December 2019. Excluding the impact of capitalizing operating leases and recognizing such lease liabilities as debt due to the implementation of the new accounting standard on leases, SATS' adjusted gross debt-to-equity ratio was only 0.06 times.

The company's strong balance sheet provides both downside protection with respect to credit risks, and upside optionality in terms of future value-accretive acquisitions or investments. SATS has a target of investing S$1 billion in either mergers & acquisitions or greenfield/brownfield capital expenditures between FY2020 and FY2022, as disclosed at its Capital Markets Day in May 2019.

SATS also offers attractive consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 3.9% and 4.1% respectively. Note that SATS cautioned at the recent 3QFY2020 earnings call on February 13, 2020 that "it is too early to comment on the dividend" and "it (the dividend payout) obviously depends on the progression in terms of severity of the virus." While there could be potentially lower dividends in the short term, SATS is likely to compensate with higher dividends in subsequent periods.

Valuation

SATS trades at 23.8 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE March) P/E and 21.7 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of S$4.51 as of February 20, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average forward P/E multiples were 21.0 times and 18.3 times respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for SATS are a longer-than-expected time taken to contain the current coronavirus outbreak, weaker-than-expected profitability due to the negative effects of operating leverage, new acquisitions that weaken the company's balance sheet and do not create value for shareholders, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

