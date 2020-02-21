My Market-Beating Portfolio: 41% Return In 2019

Even in flat or down markets - like 2011, 2015 and 2018 - the portfolio has had strong, positive returns.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Peter Hunt as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

My Story

I am 56 years old. For 30 years I have worked in finance and today continue to advise companies on their corporate and financial strategies. I help early and late stage companies raise capital and sell or recapitalize privately held companies. In addition to investing in public companies, i have diversified my overall long-term risk by investing in privately held companies and real estate. I am also an author who has written a corporate finance textbook titled "Structuring Mergers & Acquisitions: A Guide to Creating Shareholder Value." As a result of my education, training and career, I have an analytical thought process. This being said, I am still a student of dividend growth investing and revising my thought process as I learn.

I am an immigrant. I moved to the United States at 15. My father was 55 years old at the time. We were penniless when we arrived, as our former home country, South Africa, would not allow us to leave the country with any of our money. So, at 55, my father started from scratch. Out of necessity, my father became a savvy investor and was able to retire at 72. He and my mother lived off their savings - primarily income-oriented dividend stocks - until they both passed, leaving a $500,000 IRA beneficiary trust to their 8 grand kids.

My father introduced me to dividend growth investing. At the time of his death, his portfolio included a number of MLPs - including Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) and Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) - and a number of BDCs, including Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC). He also had a select number of growth companies that helped drive the principal balance of his assets. His largest holding was Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), which candidly was his home run and the principal reason why he was able to retire.

Given my father's age and life plan, his strategy was focused on income and capital preservation, although he reserved a portion of his portfolio for growth. As I learned more about his strategy and did my own dividend growth stock analysis, I modified his strategy so suit my own circumstances.

At first, roughly twenty years ago, my strategy was to invest in blue chip, large capitalization stocks with dividend yields in the 3-5% range and dividend growth of 8-10%. As a result, my strategy ended up owning many of the Dividend Champions. Frankly, I found out about David Fish and the CCC while researching other ideas and screening for stocks. My strategy was sound and, like many investors on Seeking Alpha, I realized returns that were competitive with the market but in excess of market returns when you include dividends.

While happy with this strategy, I started to experiment with different dividend growth investing portfolios to try and maximize both future income and future capital. One of my observations was that within the broad world of dividend paying stocks, one could categorize these stocks into different groups. My groupings are as follows:

Blue Chip Dividend Growth Stocks (Blue Chips): These are the high quality, large capitalization stocks that have paid dividends and increased dividends for many years. Their dividend yields are typically in the 3-5% range and their dividend growth rates are good - 8-10%, but not spectacular. There is nothing wrong with this group, in fact it's quite the contrary. These are reliable long-term investments that are the cornerstone of many dividend growth investors' portfolios. If one is building a portfolio for retirement income, this is the target set of investments many would pursue.

High Yield Dividend Stocks (High Yield): These are the dividend stocks like the BDCs, MLPs and REITs where the dividend is north of 6% and today many of these yields are in the 9-10% range, if not higher. These stocks are fantastic for those looking for income and many belong in a retiree portfolio. However, these stocks tend to be more interest rate sensitive and demonstrate sector specific issues that may cause challenges to principal preservation.

High Growth, Low Yield Dividend Stocks (High Growth): These are dividend stocks that typically yield below 1.5% yet have dividend growth rates that are greater than 10% per year. In many cases, the dividend growth is north of 25%. Here is where I found the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

As I performed return and other analyses on my three different categories of dividend stocks, I made the following observations:

The Blue Chips offer solid long-term income potential and are perfect for a long-term income-oriented strategy. They generally delivered market returns over the long-term. They generally followed the market in down periods. They were sensitive to external events such as interest rate speculation, consumer confidence, jobs and unemployment etc. Finally, the Blue Chips do not necessarily offer the optimal strategy for a long-term capital appreciation strategy.

The High Yields offer solid income for a current income focused strategy. They are subject to more interest rate and sector risk, for example, oil prices.

The High Growths have often outperformed the market over the long-term. They offer exceptional dividend growth generally supported by strong long-term revenue and earnings growth. They are generally less volatile than the Blue Chips and the High Yields, and less susceptible to interest rate and other systemic shifts. Finally, the High Growths have generally performed well in down markets such as 2018, 2015 and 2011.

One principal observation of the High Growths is that the management teams appear to know why they are paying a low dividend and why they grow their dividends at outstanding rates. My personal belief is that the high dividend growth is reflective of long-term revenue and earnings growth and that assuming long-term dividend yield for a given stock remains constant, the stock price should increase commensurate with the long-term dividend growth. Based on my many years of observation, this appears to be the case. The management teams recognize this as a means to growth their stock prices and deliver consistent returns to shareholders.

My Strategy

As a result of these observations, I started to move a portion of my overall portfolio over to the High Growths such that today I have a number of strategies that I pursue to prepare for retirement. At 56, I am still actively working partly because I love to work, but also because I believe I am going to live to 100. My wife and I are very active and look forward to a long retirement. I don't plan on "retiring" ever, but I do plan on shifting to living predominantly off my portfolio when I hit 72, and even at that age I plan to continue to serve on boards and provide part time consulting services to augment my portfolio income. With healthcare costs continuing to rise at alarming rates, I don't think retirees today are adequately prepared for the cost of healthcare in the last 5-10 years of their lives. There are many studies on this topic, but one recent report from Health Affairs showed that in 2014, the cost of healthcare per capita in the last three years of life exceeded $160,000.

As I consider where I am in life, I have a 15-year time horizon - which in my view is forever in market years. Despite this, I still believe that diversification across strategies is important and is why I manage multiple portfolios and invest in different asset classes. Given this, I have the following strategy.

Taxable Accounts

Private Company Investing: I reserve about 10% of my annual savings to invest in one or two private companies each year.

Real Estate: I have selectively acquired rental properties in attractive markets as further diversification of the portfolio. This has also been a strategy to partner with my children and help them build their own portfolios.

Stock Market: This strategy is focused on the Blue Chip dividend stocks where the goal is to build a portfolio of stable long-term income oriented stocks that will survive the test of time. This portfolio is comprised of many of the Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Tax Free Accounts

In these accounts I manage my wife's and my 401(k)s and IRAs. We are still about 15 years away from retiring full time and we don't plan on touching this money until we are well into our 70s, which gives us at least fifteen more years to invest. Our goals and objectives for the tax-free accounts are very straight forward. First, our goal is to fully fund the accounts every year as long as we are working - I will likely work, albeit at a slower pace, for another 10 years and expect to be able to fully fund the 401(k) for the entire period.

Second, our goal is to maximize the asset value in the accounts such that the value when we are required to make Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) is as high as possible. In addition, the goal is to ensure that the cash flow from the portfolio is way in excess of the RMD so we do not have to liquidate any positions to fund the RMD.

Third, as we approach RMD age, opportunistically start to convert investments to higher yielding investments with a target 7-8% or higher yield (this will include private and public investments). Given the objectives of maximizing the asset value in our early 70s and converting the investments to 7-8% yielding investments (preferred stocks, high yield, REITs, BDCs), our goal is to rely on the income from these investments to fully pay for retirement such that we can leave our children with a nice trust when we pass. Finally, our goal in retirement is to actually yield a current return above 10% utilizing our dividend investing strategy plus an active option writing program which will allow us to capture option premium to supplement dividend income.

The remainder of this article will review the high growth dividend component of my long-term tax-free portfolio where the principal objective is to generate long-term growth of capital with a target age of 72, approximately 16 years from now.

There are two components to the portfolio: High growth stocks that do not pay a dividend, and high growth, low yield dividend stocks - I call this component of my portfolio the Concentrated High Growth Dividend Fund (CHGDF).

The CHGDF is not focused on generating income, but rather is focused on those dividend stocks where the dividend is growing at a superior rate supported by strong long-term revenue and earnings growth.

My criteria for the portfolio have changed marginally over the last fifteen years but in general (with a few exceptions) are as follows:

Chowder Rule over 20%: Generally, near, medium and long- term dividend growth should be greater than 20% (5 year dividend growth today is approximately 21%). I focus on dividend growth over dividend yield but generally the dividend growth should be 1.5% (the range in the portfolio today is 0.2% to 4.1% but the average is 1.2%).

Most recent dividend growth should not be showing a material decline from the long-term trend.

Payout Ratio under 60%.

Dividend Yield under 1.5%.

A track record of paying and increasing dividends over the medium to long term. While longer track record is better, the specific circumstances of the company are more important. For example, if a company has been paying a flat dividend for many years but began a program of increasing its dividend three or 5 years ago, that would qualify.

No companies with declining dividends or where they have cut the dividend.

Strong industry tailwinds.

Defensible market position.

Here is what the CHGDF portfolio looks like on average in terms of meeting my criteria. Please note, all data sources for comparable analysis is from CapitalIQ. Other data and research sources I use include: Investors Business Daily, Seeking Alpha, Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Yahoo Finance, Dividend Channel, and Morningstar.

Source: Created by author using data from CapitalIQ and Yahoo Finance

In addition to these criteria, I also favor a strong balance sheet with low debt-to-equity. I like revenue and earnings growth that supports the growth in dividends - typically I'm looking for revenue growth over 10% but earnings growth supportive of the dividend growth, so 20% plus earnings growth to support 20% plus dividend growth. While I do look at beta, I prefer to visually evaluate the trading pattern of the stock and screen for excess volatility especially around dividends as well as systemic issues. I try to limit the portfolio to around 20 holdings but over the last twenty years it has fluctuated as high as 40 stocks. At present there are 28 stocks in the portfolio but I am looking to exit 5 positions and rotate in 3 new positions. I will be reviewing these trades in future articles.

I generally don't automatically reinvest the dividends but rather look to accumulate cash and then reinvest in stocks in the portfolio that have temporary pull-backs or compelling characteristics. I do rotate if any position creates too much concentration. There is minimal turnover in the portfolio. The only time I will sell is if the dividend growth characteristics start to change materially as I have found that this change will signal a change in stock price performance. Today, I have invested in more positions than I typically like so am looking to concentrate holdings to reduce the portfolio size to below 25 positions.

You may be asking why I mange this portfolio in a tax-free account when there is minimal turnover. Quite simply, my goal is to generate as high a capital balance as possible so that when I retire, I can tax efficiently convert the holdings to high yielding securities such that I can live off the income. (This is in contrast to my taxable portfolio where today I am already building up a strong dividend stream as I don't plan on selling these stocks when I retire.)

Another question I get is why do I have confidence this portfolio can survive the test of time in frothy markets and in down markets? I think this is particularly relevant today when the prospect of a recession or a market downturn is on everyone's mind. First, my strategy does not rely on buying undervalued companies. In fact, if you review the portfolio over time one could argue most stocks have been overvalued for quite sometime and are overvalued today. Rather, the strategy relies on long-term winners with tailwinds that typically transcend day-to-day systemic issues. Yes, there are a handful of stocks that may take a hit based on the coronovirus or some other issue, but these are what I consider temporary shocks rather than fundamental shifts.

Second, given the overall low dividend yield and the low portfolio payout ratio, these companies have evidenced their ability to continue to increase their dividends even in poor markets such that their dividends can stand the test of time. As evidence for this, I refer you to the portfolio's returns in 2018 (9.5%), 2015 (17.4%) and 2011 (10.9%) where it was way up each year over the S&P 500.

From personal standpoint, given I have 15 plus years before I will need to access the money, I feel confident that the portfolio will handily survive any short-term market shocks.

As I've discussed my strategy with other dividend growth investors, I routinely get push back on two fronts: concentration (or lack of diversification) and potential risk from rotation out of growth and momentum stocks into value stocks. In response to this, my answer is that this portfolio is only a portion of my overall assets and therefore I am well diversified across multiple asset classes and strategies. I would never recommend my strategy as the only strategy in a portfolio. In terms of valuation, I agree this is a risk but no more of a risk than other asset categories. In fact, one could argue that given the dividend growth plus the low payout ratio, as well as the portfolio's performance in 2018, 2015 and 2011, this portfolio has less risk than many other dividend growth investing strategies.

Historical Performance

My CHGDF grew 41% in 2019 while the S&P 500 grew 28.9%. Following is the annual performance of the Fund dating back to 2010. Please note that it excludes dividends.

Source: Created by author using data from Charles Schwab, CapialIQ and Yahoo Finance

Top Ten Holdings

Today I own 28 stocks in the portfolio, substantially in excess of my target of 20-25 positions. In the last year I expanded the portfolio to include a few gems that I will review in future posts. As the performance on these stocks has materialized and the thesis continues to be validated, I will continue to rotate out of a handful of investments and increase holdings in these new positions. My goal is to only keep the best of the best and purge the less attractive performers. As of Dec. 31, 2019, my top ten holdings were as follows:

For full disclosure, here is the entire portfolio:

Let's take a look at one anchor tenant in the portfolio and a personal favorite, Mastercard (MA).

Mastercard provides transaction processing and other payment-related services in the United States. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement. Here are some of Mastercard's basic metrics and how they compare to my criteria:

Source: Created by author using data from CapitalIQ and Yahoo Finance

The following chart shows Mastercard's annual price appreciation versus the annual growth in the company's dividend.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance

My rationale for investing in Mastercard is that the company meets the basic criteria outlined above. Its dividend growth over the medium term has averaged over 20%, supported by strong revenue and earnings growth. Its payout ratio is low affording the company ample room to continue to sustain its dividend growth rate for the foreseeable future, allowing the company to continue its growth even in periods of temporary headwinds. Mastercard's industry tailwinds are very strong, supporting a long-term growth trend in revenues, earnings and dividends. Its beta is 0.99, but even more important, a visual analysis of the company's absolute stock price and relative to primary indices suggests minimal volatility due to interest rate and other systemic shifts.

Mastercard has performed very well over the past ten years, outperforming the S&P 500 over the long-term. Of note, MA started increasing its dividend 8 years ago.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance

Mastercard has outperformed the S&P 500 in 7 of the last ten years including all three flat- to down markets in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance

In future articles, my plan is to review each stock in the portfolio in detail and provide rationale for my investment in each. I will also review stocks I buy and sell and the rationale for each trade.

Sector Weightings

In as much as I believe in diversification, I also believe that too much diversification can backfire and over the long term, regardless of how attractive an individual stock pick is, the over diversified portfolio trends to market returns. Thus, my approach is to try and limit the number of stocks to around 20-25. From a sector standpoint, I believe the fund is well diversified across sectors which does help mitigate any macro industry specific issues.

Conclusion

Based on my experience investing in high growth, low yield dividend stocks, it is possible to build a portfolio that consistently outperforms the S&P 500. The cornerstone of the strategy is high growth, low yield dividend stocks supported by revenue and earnings growth that facilitate the growing dividend stream. In future articles, I will review each position and present the case for investment and long-term hold. I will also present the entire portfolio with its underlying metrics. Finally, as I rotate out of stocks and into new positions I will review each decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLE, AMT, APH, AVGO, CDW, CTAS, DHR, EXPO, FR, GPN, IR, ICE, INTU, LII, MA, MSFT, NDAQ, NXST, REXR, ROP, TXN, TMO, TJX, UNH, VRSK, V, WINA, ZTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.