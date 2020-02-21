Dropbox: Great Q4, But Staying On The Sidelines

Despite its deep value at ~3.5x forward revenues, it's still locked in fierce competition against the likes of Box and isn't the cheapest stock in the software sector.

Dropbox (DBX), the popular file-sharing company that caters primarily to consumers unlike its enterprise-focused rival Box (BOX), has just become proof that software companies that enter the so-called "penalty box" can claw their way out. After reporting fourth-quarter results, after a sluggish 2019 in which Dropbox consistently underperformed the broader market, shares of the software company jumped more than 20%, their best one-day performance in recent memory.

Data by YCharts

The question for investors now: does the Dropbox rally have further steam?

I turned bearish on Dropbox last quarter due to its slowing growth and stubbornly low FCF relative to prior years. While some of these factors have mitigants coming out of the fourth quarter, I still believe Dropbox is "wait and see" stock. In my view, the stock's strong Q4 growth rate and operating margin gains, plus an encouraging $600 million buyback, are offset by a questionable 2020 revenue outlook and continued competitive pressures versus Box as well as Google Drive (GOOG).

In short, it's best to remain on the sidelines for Dropbox for now. We'll review the bullish and bearish drivers moving the stock at the moment, but ultimately I believe Dropbox's risk (as well as the inconsistency in its quarterly results over the past year) make it an unappealing investment amid choppy markets.

The good news: strong Q4 results alongside a fresh buyback

Let's start with the good news first. Dropbox absolutely crushed estimates in the fourth quarter, reversing a weak trend of recent earnings that barely eked past Wall Street's consensus. Take a look at the company's earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Dropbox 4Q19 results Source: Dropbox 4Q19 earnings release

The company grew revenues at 19% y/y to $446.0 million, beating Wall Street's consensus expectations of $443.4 million (+18% y/y) and stopping, at least temporarily, a recent pattern of deceleration (Dropbox's third-quarter growth rate had clocked in at 19% y/y, but that was several points below its first-quarter growth rate of 22% y/y).

As of the end of Q4, Dropbox counted 14.3 million paying users in its customer base. Its primary growth strategy for 2020 is to convert as much of its ~600 million total users (most of whom are free tier users) as possible, believing that its wide net of trial users gives it an advantage in winning new business:

Figure 2. Dropbox user base and growth strategy Source: Dropbox Q4 earnings deck

In addition, Dropbox has managed to drive a consistent uptick in average revenue per user (ARPU), up 10% y/y to $123.07 as the company succeeded in moving its paying users up to more expensive tiers.

Dropbox has also managed to drive major wins on the profitability front. Pro forma gross margins expanded 190bps to 77.6%, while pro forma operating margins also rose four points to 15% this quarter:

Figure 3. Dropbox operating income growth Source: Dropbox Q4 earnings deck

But what really drove the stock higher was the CEO's commentary that operating margins would grow dramatically in 2020, appeasing a profit-centric market that has concentrated much heavier on tech companies' bottom lines. Per CEO Drew Houston's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

We’ll be driving higher productivity and free cash flow in 2020. And by the end of this year, our goal is to become a profitable business on a GAAP basis. This orientation also extends beyond 2020 longer term we plan to drive accelerated margin expansion as we continue to innovate and methodically extend our platform into new markets. With that in mind, by 2020 we now expect to generate non-GAAP operating margins of 28% to 30% and annual free cash flow of over $1 billion. This is a meaningful increase over the targets we announced at our Analyst Day last year. In addition as announced earlier today, our Board of Directors has authorized $600 million share repurchase plan. We think this approach will deliver compelling returns to shareholders while also enabling us to make disciplined and focused investments and long-term growth."

Further reinforcing management's belief that shares of Dropbox are undervalued, the company also announced a $600 million buyback - which, at current share prices, covers about 7% of Dropbox's market cap.

The bad news: still not cheap relative to peers, competition, and a lagging growth forecast for 2020

Amid this strength, however, not all is perfect for Dropbox. The first thing we note is that despite the strong guidance on the bottom line, it's heavily implied that Dropbox will ramp down its sales and marketing spend (perhaps focusing more on converting existing users than plastering ads to get new ones) in order to prioritize profits, and in doing so continue its deceleration path.

As seen in the chart below, Dropbox is planning for 2002 revenue of $1.89-$1.905 billion, representing a deceleration to 13.8% to 14.7% y/y growth - which, at the midpoint, is four points worse than Q4's exiting growth rate. That would also put Dropbox roughly on par with Box's current growth rate at 14% y/y in its most recent quarter (though Box hasn't yet issued guidance for 2020, which is almost certain to also show deceleration). This guidance view brackets Wall Street's consensus of $1.90 billion, or +14.4% y/y.

Figure 4. Dropbox guidance update Source: Dropbox 4Q19 earnings release

Given this expected deceleration, it's difficult to justify Dropbox's ~1.0x turn premium to Box, which is also a serious competitive concern for Dropbox. In my view, Box's enterprise-grade technology and its research in AI (particularly its Box Skills product, which has gained major traction and new features since its release in late 2017) continues to give Box the edge in the enterprise space, while Dropbox's consumer business faces fierce competition from the convenience and low (free) price of Google Drive.

Data by YCharts

As a side note, I'm heavily partial to Talend when it comes to beaten-down stocks in the software sector. Despite a slightly richer valuation than Dropbox, I believe Talend's leadership reshuffle and its big data-oriented product with less clones in the market makes it a favorable investment to Dropbox (more on Talend here).

Key takeaways

To be sure, Dropbox has a lot of new good things going for it. Dropbox's announcement of greater profitability caught the market in a nice surprise, a perfectly-timed strategic pivot for an investment climate that has become sensitive to growing losses from recent tech IPOs. Unfortunately, Dropbox's growth - projected to fall into the teens this year - is in question, especially with no easing on the competitive front. Though I'm no longer bearish on Dropbox, I'm not racing to buy shares on the upswing either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.