The Wisdom Of Crowds And The Silver Market

In 2004, James Surowiecki authored The Wisdom of Crowds: Why the Many Are Smarter Than the Few and How Collective Wisdom Shapes Business, Economies, Societies and Nations. I first read the book around the time of its release. As a commodities trader, Surowiecki's exploration of decision making made total sense. After all, the price of an asset is always the correct price at any given time because it is the level where buyers and sellers meet in a transparent environment. If it is inexpensive and offers value, more buyers will emerge lifting the price. When an asset reaches a level where it becomes too expensive, sellers typically correct the overbought condition. Markets consist of crowds, and prices amount to a real-time barometer of the wisdom of the crowd.

I started writing for Seeking Alpha around eight or nine years after I first read Surowiecki's book. What attracted me to the platform was that the articles and comments created a wisdom of the crowd's environment. Many factors determine the path of least resistance of asset prices. Supply and demand fundamentals, macroeconomics, government policies, and a host of other issues combine to cause prices to rise or fall over time. These factors tend to influence the market's sentiment, which drives prices. These days, the wisdom of the crowd is telling us that silver is hesitant about the next leg to the upside in the gold market. Silver mining stocks often outperform the price of the metal on the upside and underperform on the downside. Junior silver miners often display an even more leveraged performance. The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF product (SILJ) removes some of the idiosyncratic risks of junior silver mining companies as it holds a diversified portfolio of miners.

Silver is a market that moves only on sentiment

Silver is an emotional commodity, which means that the overall market sentiment is a critical factor when it comes to any significant price movement. Since silver has a track record as a metal that exploded to the $50 per ounce level in 1980 and 2011, technical levels on charts can produce waves of buying or selling at times.

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. The metric can tell us about the participation of speculators and traders when they look for a substantial price move. The long-term trend in open interest is higher, suggesting that a rising number of market participants are involved in the silver market.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart highlights the rise in open interest in the silver futures arena to over the 240,000-contract level, which is at a historical high. The over-the-counter silver market for delivery in London trades more volume than the COMEX futures market. However, the increasing number of risk positions in the futures arena suggests that the same holds for the OTC market.

Since the December 2015 low at $13.635 per ounce, silver has made a series of higher lows. Rising prices and increasing open interest tend to be a sign of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market. I view rising open interest as a sign that investors and speculators have been increasing their participation in silver and expect a price move in the future.

Production cost is meaningless

In most commodities, the cost of production is a significant factor when it comes to the path of prices. Prices cycles often send prices to highs where output increases as producers make more money. As a price rises, demand tends to decline, and inventories build leading to market tops. Conversely, when the price of a commodity falls to levels where total output costs exceed market values, production slows or grinds to a halt. At low prices, demand often increases, and inventories begin to drop, leading to price bottoms.

Silver is anything but a typical commodity when it comes to pricing cycles.

Silver is a byproduct of other metal production. Copper, zinc, lead, gold, and other metal ores all contain silver. Therefore, secondary production accounts for a significant percentage of annual output. The bottom line is that the price of silver can be far less of a consideration when it comes to production. Higher prices may not lead to appreciably higher annual output, and lower prices for silver will not necessarily stop the production of the metal so long as other metal output remains economic.

Industrial demand is rising

Aside from silver's historical role as a financial asset and a companion to gold, the metal has a myriad of industrial applications. In 2019, according to The Silver Institute, industrial demand accounted for just over half of the total global demand. Following two years, where demand fell because of the trade war between the US and China, the Institute's 2020 global silver market review projects a 3% increase in industrial demand this year. Demand growth is expected from the electrical and electronics sector. At the same time, they believe that investments in physical silver, in the form of bars and coins, will climb for the third consecutive year. The shift in 2019 to more accommodative monetary policies by the US Fed and other world central banks is a bullish factor for the price of the precious metal.

Gold is a significant factor

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been a means of exchange, hard currency, or money. If the price action in gold is a sign, it will not be too long before the price of silver appreciates from its current price at below $19 per ounce.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of COMEX gold futures illustrates that the yellow metal broke out of a four-year trading range that held the price in a $331.30 band. The move above the critical technical resistance level at the July 2016 high of $1377.50 was the next leg to the upside in a bull market in gold that began during the early years of this century. Gold rallied over the past five consecutive quarters, and a closing price above the $1520 level would mark the sixth straight quarterly gain. A bullish trend in gold could last a long time. From 2008 through 2011, gold posted twelve consecutive quarterly price increases. Gold open interest has been rising with the price of the yellow metal. The metric recently reached a new record high at just under 800,000 contracts.

Moreover, gold has appreciated in all currencies over the past months. The yellow metal moved higher towards record highs in the dollar and Swiss franc terms, but in most other currencies, the precious metals put in new all-time peaks in 2019 and early 2020. Gold has appreciated in all foreign exchange instruments. The recent break to the upside was the next leg in a bull market that began at just over the $250 level around the turn of this century. Before 2008, the price of gold never traded above $875 per ounce. Since 2009, the price has not traded below $1000 per ounce. Silver has not traded below the $10 per ounce level since 2008. Gold moved to another milestone at above $1650 on Friday, February 21.

Risk/reward favors a challenge of critical technical resistance

The critical level of technical resistance in the silver futures market stands at the July 2016 peak of $21.095 per ounce. While the price of gold moved above its 2016 high in 2019 and remains above that level, silver only made it to a high of $19.54 last September, and in 2020 the high has been at $18.895 per ounce. If gold continues its ascent and moved to new highs, which appears probable, it will not be long before silver follows the yellow metal higher. A break above the critical resistance level at just over $21 could shift sentiment and cause a wave of buying to descend on the silver market.

During bull market periods, shares of primary silver mining companies often outperform the percentage gains in the metal. Since junior miners are even more speculative and leveraged to the price of silver, they can put up even greater gains when the silver price becomes explosive on the upside. Mining companies have idiosyncratic risks when it comes to management and specific mining properties. Therefore, a portfolio approach can minimize some of the specific risks. The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF product holds a portfolio of shares in some of the leading junior silver mining companies. The most recent top holdings of SILJ include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SILJ has net assets of $149.58 million, trades an average of 429,309 shares each day, and charges holders a 0.69% expense ratio. The price of silver rose from $14.245 in late May 2019 to a high of $19.54 in early September 2019, a move to the upside of 37.2%. Silver than made a lower high of $18.895 in early January 2020, which was 32.6% above the late May low.

Source: Barchart

Within the same period, SILJ moved from a low of $6.77 in late May to a high of $12.67 per share in late December or over 87%. If silver is preparing to make a move above the $21 per ounce level, SILJ could be a product that magnifies the movement on a percentage basis.

The price action in the gold market suggests that the odds favor higher silver prices. If the price of silver breaks above the $21 level, we could see the market's sentiment shift dramatically, and a crowd to flock to the silver market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long silver