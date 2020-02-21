Acceleration At CEVA

But look beyond that, and we see further gains.

The shares need to consolidate the recent gains, and markets are extended, and the economic impact of the coronavirus could be more severe than is priced in at the moment.

The company has 5G and the exploding connectivity as a secular tailwind, and it looks like its diversifying income streams through R&D and M&A to benefit from these.

Q4 revenue growth exceeded expectations and returned the company to its growth path of a couple of years back.

Well, we argued only a month ago that a recovery in the business as well as the share price of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was in the works, and this already turned out in developments on the ground.

First, the company had a very good Q4 with things accelerating, and its guidance for this year is also quite optimistic. On this news, the shares rallied further:

Growth

There were a good many new deals in the quarter, as well as the year. From the earnings deck:

And shipment data (from the earnings deck):

We didn't realize feature phones are still such a big item and in fact still a growth market for the company. From a diversification point of view, the growth in non-handset units is really quite encouraging.

With the advent of 5G and the proliferation of 4G in developing economies, there is an explosion in connectivity. There are many growth areas:

Handsets

Cellular IoT

Industry 4.0

WiFi 6

Automotive

Contextual awareness

The company isn't just benefiting from the handset business, where its DSP chips are one of its bread and butter products, but also in base stations, and even non-handset DSP demand (Q4CC):

Handset baseband shipments were up 3% year-over-year with a strong second half of the year, driven by product launches across all phone tiers. Non-handset baseband continues to expand with annual royalty revenue up 49% to $13 million and units up 25% to a total of 469 million units...

And this seems to be accelerating in Q4 (Q4CC):

Our non-handset baseband shipments reached a new all-time record high of 164 million units, up 33% sequentially and 44% on a year-over-year basis.

And things are set to continue in 2020 (Q4CC):

I envision us exiting 2020 with north of $20 million coming from non-handset baseband.

There was also good news to report from the handset business (Q4CC):

We signed a sizable and strategic agreement with a very large smartphone OEM who licensed our technology for its in-house cellular modem chip development planned to be deployed in its future smartphones.

That gives the company's smartphone presence a considerable boost, albeit not instantly. There are a few more deals in the pipeline as well here.

The exploding demand for connectivity devices is a strong tailwind as it boosts demand for DSP chips, but this also opens up a host of new markets driving new connectivity like IoT, autonomous driving, and Industry 4.0

Take for instance cellular IoT where the company is well positioned with its Penta-G and DragonFly modem platforms (Q4CC)...

...which applies to massive connected devices for industrial automation, autonomous transportation, smart cities, medical, AR and VR.

WiFi 6, the next emerging WiFi standard, will play a big part in connecting smart home devices like smart TVs, smart speakers, thermostats, lightbulbs and even wearables.

The company has its RivieraWaves 802.11ax IP that is used as the reference vehicle for certification by the WiFi Alliance. The company already has more than half a dozen licensees for this as well.

The company is expanding its contextual awareness solutions (Q4CC):

CEVA is in a unique position to be a one stop shop for contextual awareness IP, as a result of our recent organic R&D investment in voice and DSP technologies and the acquisitions of RivieraWaves and the Hillcrest Labs business.

This basically refers to its second segment called smart sensing where the company sells stuff like its SenslinQ contextual awareness platform. Unfortunately, the 10-K isn't out yet so we do not have disaggregated revenue data, but it is expanding opportunities here as well (Q4CC):

On the royalty front, what’s interesting is that, we have expanded our business model. If you remember, we talked about Hillcrest Labs having a different flavor of royalties and deals to CEVA. We signed three deals for the first time using our sensor fusion technology.

Virtuous cycle

The TAM increase produced by the exploding connectivity and diversification leads to higher license revenue, which subsequently leads to royalties, producing the funds with which the company can create new IP (either through R&D and/or M&A) leading to more diversification.

How is that working out? Well:

Data by YCharts

Operationally the company's GAAP figures are still down on the acquisitions. However, there are a number of encouraging developments:

Q4 revenue was up 32% y/y, which is quite an acceleration.

Licensing revenue was up a whopping 40% and is now 52% of revenues, reaching $48M, two years ahead of the target set at the analyst day a year ago.

Royalty revenue was up 24% and is now 48% of revenues.

From the earnings deck:

While the 32% revenue growth in Q4 is buttressing the acceleration of growth that started in Q2 2018, one has to keep in mind the growth rate only returned to the company's more usual levels:

Data by YCharts

Guidance

For 2020, management expects:

Licensing revenue increasing by another $2M-$4M (4-9%) to $50M-$52M.

Royalties to rise 10%-14% to roughly $44M, taking into consideration the lower share at a flagship smartphone OEM (which is likely Huawei).

That is, guidance for 2020 is somewhat lower than the 18% licensing revenue growth but considerably higher than the 5% royalty growth in 2019.

Margins

Data by YCharts

With the company living of license fees and royalties, gross margins are of course stellar at 90% and even the following will not seriously dent these (Q4CC):

We expect higher non-GAAP expenses of approximately $1.4 million due to a full year of Hillcrest Labs on board and R&D customization work related expenses for two known projects that will be allocated from R&D to cost of goods.

Gross margin is foretasted to be between 88% and 90% for 2020.

The increase in OpEx for 2020 is more serious though at $7.1M ($6.7M non-GAAP), again on the inclusion of Hillcrest Labs and additional R&D expenditures in support of new license customers.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow recovered a bit with the company generating $8.3M of cash from operations in Q4.

The company had $150M in cash and equivalents at the end of Q4 while spending $9.1M on share buybacks during the year. A new 700K buyback plan has been approved, so this will continue.

Risk

The company has numerous clients in China, but management argued that it doesn't see any impact on license revenues in Q1. Royalties could be affected, and management is closely monitoring the situation but still expect things to even out over the year. However, note the following on its new Q4 deals (Q4CC, our emphasis):

We have ten deals were in China, five in the U.S., very strong quarter for our U.S. team, two in Europe, four in APAC, including Japan.

This is of course very much a moving target with new information coming out on a daily basis

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS of $0.53 this year and rising to $0.80 the next.

Conclusion

There are a number of takeaways from the quarter that confirm our investment thesis set out in the previous article:

Exploding connectivity is a structural tailwind for the company.

Diversification is improving the TAM further.

There is something of a virtuous cycle with increasing license income and royalties being invested back into R&D and M&A.

While the growth rate has returned to former glories valuation hasn't, so we think that after some consolidation of the recent gains, there is more in stall for the shares, given the impulse that 5G and related technologies are going to bring.

There are risks though; markets are extended and the economic impact of the coronavirus could be more severe than what markets are pricing in, so we would not be immediate buyers here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.