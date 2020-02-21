Alamos Gold: Digging Into The FY-2019 Report

While it's been a mixed start to the Q4 earnings season for the gold miners (GDX) with less than 50% of names beating earnings estimates, Alamos Gold (AGI) put up an incredible quarter, handily beating estimates at its two flagship projects. The company reported annual gold production of 494,500 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $951/oz, with production roughly flat year-over-year, but costs dropping 4%. The exciting news is that we should see solid production growth going forward from Island Gold and Young-Davidson, and it's not hard to envision Alamos Gold being a 550,000-ounce producer, regardless of what the outcome is for the company's Kirazli Project in Turkey. Based on this, I see Alamos Gold as one of the more attractive intermediate gold producers, and I believe any pullbacks to the $5.95 level would be buying opportunities.

Alamos Gold may have only just met guidance last year on the production and cost front, but it was a much better year for the company than the headline numbers would suggest. As we can see from the table below, annual gold production came in at 494,5000 ounces, 1% below guidance, and all-in sustaining costs were $951/oz, 1% above the $940/oz guidance mid-point. However, the company's miss on guidance was mostly due to a heavier than usual rainfall season company's Mulatos Mine in Mexico. As the company noted in their prepared remarks, this rainfall temporarily restricted access to the central Mulatos pit during September and October. Unfortunately, this led to the company missing production guidance by 8,000 ounces on the low-end, with only 142,000 ounces of gold production in FY-2019. Having said that, it was an exceptional year for the two most important projects, Island Gold and Young-Davidson, with both seeing robust operating statistics. Let's take a closer look below:

Beginning with Alamos Gold's Young-Davidson Mine, it was a solid year, with annual gold production of 188,000 ounces, nearly 2% above the 185,000-ounce guidance mid-point. While costs came in slightly higher than expected at $1,047/oz, this was mostly due to higher capital expenditures than expected in FY-2019, with the company continuing to work towards its lower mine expansion. These costs are expected to increase further in FY-2020 due to lower mining rates, as the company needs to complete the tie-in of its upper and lower mines. However, hoisting from the lower mine is expected to begin in June, and this lower mine expansion should drive annual gold production of 200,000 plus ounces in FY-2021 at lower costs. Therefore, while it might look like only an average 18-month period for Young-Davidson, this is mostly due to transitioning the mine to be more efficient and lower-cost going forward.

(Source: Company Presentation)When it comes to the Island Gold Mine, the results were incredible, and the company is firing on all cylinders across the board here, from operations to exploration. The Island Gold Mine achieved record production in Q4 2019 of 38,600 ounces, and record annual gold production of 150,400 ounces. Notably, this production figure was 7% above the guidance mid-point of 140,000 ounces, and production was up more than 40% year-over-year from FY-2018's 105,800 ounces. When it comes to all-in sustaining costs, Alamos Gold trounced expectations, with all-in sustaining costs of $656/oz, down 16% year-over-year, and 12% below the $750/oz guidance. This is the definition of operational excellence, as the company guided for ambitious numbers and a year-over-year decline in costs, and easily beat guidance with near-record costs. In addition to top-notch operational performance, the company saw immense success on the exploration front, but we'll jump back to that later.

Finally, the company's Mulatos Mine came in a little below expectations as noted, but the company still managed to beat cost guidance. The Mulatos Mine saw FY-2019 production of 142,000 ounces at $868/oz, just over 1% below the $880/oz cost guidance mid-point. The slightly weaker year at the mine wasn't surprising, as the Phase 1 mining as La Yaqui is winding down, and the company was busy working towards commissioning the Cerro Pelon crusher. As noted in the company's prepared remarks, the company achieved commercial production at Cerro Pelon ahead of schedule and below budget, and the next catalyst for the project will be the La Yaqui Grande project design and construction decision due in Q2. Looking ahead to FY-2020, we're likely to see more of the same, with production guidance of 155,000 ounces at slightly higher costs than this year.

While production at Mulatos certainly missed the mark, this is the lowest contributor to Alamos Gold's consolidated gold production and the one mine where I don't mind seeing some very minor weakness. Going forward, the real game-changers for Alamos Gold will be ramping up Island Gold and Young-Davidson to hopefully combine for 380,000 to 400,000 ounces of annual production long-term, and this is where the real share price appreciation will come from going forward. This is because these are both Tier-1 assets, are valued higher by the market, and, therefore, should be the most important to the investment thesis here.

The one elephant in the room that investors might be wondering about is the Kirazli Project in Turkey, and the company noted that there was little new to report. As we learned last year, construction was halted as the company awaits new mining concessions, which expired in October. Alamos Gold noted in the Q4 earnings call that this headache seems more like a political issue than anything, and is based around false allegations. While Kirazli is undoubtedly an incredible project, with all-in sustaining costs projected at below $400/oz, I do not see the project being put on hold as a deal-breaker. Obviously, it would be ideal to benefit from another 100,000 ounces of annual gold production at industry-leading costs. Still, the company's success and production growth potential at Young-Davidson and Island Gold are the real catalysts for pushing the stock to new multi-year highs long-term.

While we're on the topic of Island Gold, the resource growth in FY-2019 was incredible, and the Richmont Mines (RIC) acquisition in late 2017 continues to look like a brilliant move by the company. For those unfamiliar, Alamos Gold acquired Richmont Mines for $683 million, and at the time Island Gold was producing 90,000 ounces of gold per year and had a resource base at Island Gold of just below 2 million ounces. Since the acquisition, Alamos Gold is getting more than 150,000 ounces per year of production out of Island Gold and has grown the resource base to 3.7 million ounces. Even more impressive, grades are increasing slightly at the project, and this resource growth has occurred despite nearly 300,000 ounces of depletion from mining. This is incredible work by Alamos Gold, and it's not difficult to envision a potential long-term run rate of over 1,500 tonnes per day if the company secures the permits. At this run rate and at higher grades, consistent annual gold production of 175,000 ounces or more is easily a possibility at Island Gold long-term.

As we can see from the below chart of annual earnings per share [EPS], Alamos Gold saw tremendous earnings growth last year, and the company's earnings trend is set to improve even further going forward. Alamos Gold's FY-2019 annual EPS came in at $0.21, up more 300% year-over-year from FY-2018 annual EPS of $0.05. If we look ahead to FY-2020, this earnings growth is likely to continue, with current FY-2020 earnings estimates pegged at $0.27. This would represent over 25% annual EPS growth, and this is coming on the back of lapping a year of more than 300% growth. Based on the company's solid execution in FY-2019, I believe the current earnings estimates are conservative, and my forecasts are for $0.28 - $0.30 in annual EPS for FY-2020.

If we look even further ahead to FY-2021, earnings estimates are sitting at $0.41, reflecting nearly over 90% growth in just two years. Based on the company's plans to see gold production of 200,000 plus ounces from Young-Davidson in FY-2021, this certainly seems reasonable. Generally, the best prospects in the sector are those that can grow annual EPS by 15% consistently year-over-year, and Alamos Gold is now on that trajectory going forward, after a long period of sub-par earnings growth. Therefore, this new earnings growth trajectory, which is emboldened by the company's ability to under-promise and over-deliver, suggests that Alamos Gold is a solid name in the space.

Alamos Gold may have had a relatively average year from the headline numbers, but under the surface, the company is firing on all cylinders at its two primary mines. I would not be surprised to see 380,000 ounces of combined gold production from Island Gold and Young-Davidson by FY-2023, and this should put the company in a position to grow production another 10% or more from current levels. While this may not seem like much, costs are also expected to drop, providing room for increased margins going forward as well. Given that Alamos Gold has had a solid run the past few weeks, I see no reason to chase the stock above $6.85. However, I believe any pullbacks below the $5.95 level would provide low-risk buying opportunities to start a position.

