Eventbrite: Little Room For Large Gains

Given that the ultimate event experience will be dictated by event organizers, there is little network effect to be provided by Eventbrite.

Source: Author

The bullish thesis is for Eventbrite (EB) to dilute the incentive for event organizers to seek alternative platforms to sell tickets and organize an event. This means like Starbucks (SBUX), Eventbrite has to provide an overwhelming experience at every producer touchpoint. With less than a billion-dollar in revenue and a forward revenue growth guidance in the low teens, the investments in branding to produce the network effect required for Eventbrite to dominate its niche might not directly translate to the projected growth as event organizers decide event experience. Also, valuation has to lead growth for Eventbrite to grow by acquisition as it attempts to expand to other regions. In light of these, I have a neutral rating, and the best way to maximize total shareholder returns will continue to be via a merger or acquisition by a bigger player.

Demand (Rating: Neutral)

Source: IPO Prospectus

Eventbrite has been on an acquisition spree to shore up its brand image. The event management space doesn't allow for easy international scale like other SaaS verticals. Here, there is a need for a local presence and strong partnership with local event organizers for an event platform to win big. This tilts Eventbrite's forward growth and capital allocation strategies towards more acquisitions. For this to be successful, valuation has to lead growth, else, Eventbrite will be stuck in a value trap.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

I view Eventbrite as more of an analytics/pricing optimization tool for event organizers to ease the logistic nightmare that comes with putting an event together. This makes Eventbrite's investments in ticket distribution, pricing insights, and floor reservation compelling. I find the pricing insight tool unique and the most compelling value add to event organizers, though, I expect pricing to be a function of event content, not historical ticket purchase trends. This might dilute the value of the ML/AI insights from Eventbrite's solutions.

As a result, I am not bullish on the demand for Eventbrite's offerings in the near term.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Conference Call)

Eventbrite has little exposure to positive black swan events that most SaaS players enjoy. There are no large enterprise products to be sold to Fortune 500 enterprises. Eventbrite's maximum deal volume is about the size of an Olympic stadium. I assume that to be the upper bound of its deal volume going forward. It appears Eventbrite has little access to such deals as we will explore in the risk section. Its gross margin of roughly 60% is below the average of most SaaS plays. There are limited add ons to upsell and cross-sell unless it can drive reduced customer acquisition cost for event organizers. The strongest thesis is for EB to show producers enough data that it can reduce ticket logistics cost while keeping a portion of the ticket revenue cost for itself. The margins trend suggests this has been tough to achieve.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

The current margins and cash flow trend doesn't instill confidence in the minds of investors as they try to crack the path to profitability. As a result, management is guiding for significant improvements in operating efficiency. This will improve near term sentiments. However, the core business is still about courting event organizers. Last year, there was a report which confirmed that 2% of creators are responsible for 44 % of revenue. This highlights the risk inherent in its revenue collection strategy.

Valuation/Investors (Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Finviz)

Eventbrite is trading in the top percentile of its peers while delivering below-average revenue growth. The margins trend suggests growth is tough to achieve, given the back-to-back EPS misses the stock has recorded. For its small size and marketing hype, Eventbrite ought to be delivering high double-digit growth even if investors have to overlook margins in the short term. The guidance is for growth to reaccelerate after the headwind from the Ticketfly acquisition is done. The international expansion strategy can surprise and drive growth, though, the core growth thesis rests on Eventbrite's ability to court large mid-market event organizers to sign multiyear deals for annual recurring events.

Risks

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha, ycharts)

Eventbrite's business model already exposes it to consumer-driven volatility. From seasonality in ticket sales to the little switching cost to alternative platforms, there is little confidence that Eventbrite will lock in customers to generate high recurring revenue in yearly events.

As we described, as we look into the fourth quarter, we have a cautious outlook about retention in the very near term

Also, the last churn rate guidance was weak. This doesn't instill confidence in the minds of investors as they anticipate future acquisitions to expand market share.

Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

We do not typically compete with event management providers who sell sports, music and concert tickets in the world's largest stadiums, arenas and amphitheaters. This market is characterized by multi-year financial commitments including operating leases and outright ownership of venues with commensurately higher fee structures to support the higher real estate-based cost. We also believe these systems are impractical for the majority of event creators, as they often require significant costs, substantial amounts of on-premises equipment and software customization. Finally, this segment of the market is challenged by distinct factors such as widespread and unauthorized and often highly-regulated secondary ticketing. - IPO Prospectus

Eventbrite's lack of pass into large sporting and music events is admitting its inability to benefit from the black swan-like size of these deals. These are the deals that have a needle-moving impact on a company's bottom line. Therefore, I am not too encouraged by its mid-market focus. Though, new product updates in pricing optimization and Eventbrite studio continue to provide a superior value proposition to its customers as it differentiates itself from competitors.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold)

Eventbrite has little catalysts outside more acquisitions (international expansion) to trigger a massive revenue reacceleration. For all of the product greatness that lies in Eventbrite's strategy to serve the live event niche, it doesn't sell ad inventory. If there was a growth hacking technique to help event organizers pull online traffic to their offline events, then this would have been a no-brainer given that its free ticket option means sustainable leads which will drive upsell in the near term. Its weak investing factors are also a concern and it has consistently missed EPS guidance for the past four quarters. Going forward, investors should hold on for more color on its international expansion strategies. Overall, I will be hesitant to acquire some shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.