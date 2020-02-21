ConocoPhillips Hits The Liquidation Accelerator

ConocoPhillips (COP), recently, announced the fourth quarter results. By far the most important announcement was the enlargement of the stock purchase program to $25 billion. This key program has been a big reason for the outperformance of the stock when compared to many other industry competitors.

Many competitors have a stock chart that basically trends downward over the last 18 months or even longer. ConocoPhillips management has prevented that pattern from occurring by supplying the demand for the stock through the stock repurchase program. Management also has a good communication program to sell investors on the merits of ConocoPhillips stock. However, the prevention of the downward adjustment affecting the rest of the industry will also prevent full participation in the inevitable cyclical recovery in the future.

I follow a lot of stocks that trade at an enterprise value of two or three times cash flow from operating activities.

Source: ConocoPhillips Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Slides

Management, currently, shows about $2 billion of pending sales for the current year. Even though the number of dispositions appears to be slowing, the dollar value of the dispositions appears to be significant enough to enable the stock repurchase program. A fourth quarter impairment charge of nearly $400 million appears to be related to at least some of the future sales in the lower 48 states.

Ending long-term debt was nearly $15 billion. Therefore, the enterprise value of the company was approximately $78 billion. The enterprise value is, therefore, about 7 times the $11.1 billion cash flow from operating activities cited by management before changes in working capital accounts. That valuation is fairly high in the current industry environment.

Given the guidance to grow production in the single digit range, there is no reason to expect that multiple to expand during an industry recovery because there are other competitors that offer far superior growth rates. Therefore, this stock represents an investing strategy to benefit from the anticipated rising price of oil. Growth, apparently, will not be a major factor in future price appreciation.

In the past, I noted that management has plans to sell at least part of the participation interest in some assets such as Alaska.

Source: ConocoPhillips Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Supplement

One of the more fascinating things about that announcement is that management is opting to market assets in an area that has, historically, been extremely profitable as shown above. The unconventional business in the lower 48 appears to be relatively untouched by the sales. Management did announce a sale of some properties in the Niobrara recently. But the size of the sale appears to be rather small when compared to recent sales in total. This management appears to have a sizable commitment to the unconventional business in addition to the well-advertised growth in Alaska.

Normally, one would expect management to first market the less profitable properties. But that is not occurring here. The announcement of the increase in the stock purchase program has to raise questions as to future sales. This is a cyclical business. Therefore, cash flow from operating activities will vary.

As the current industry downturn gains strength, Mr. Market has to wonder how these current plans will execute. The priorities were, clearly, stated awhile back placing investors at the top of the priority list. But does that mean that property sales will continue through this current downturn? Management has listed less sales in total numbers. However, with $2 billion in property sales already committed, a couple of sizable sales could easily eclipse the effect of the sales last year.

The fact remains that this management has yet to replace the production lost from the sales already made. Cash flow has risen as a result of increasing oil prices. Clearly, the stock price over the last few years has held up fairly well when compared to the rest of the industry. But Mr. Market has to wonder what the effect would have been had all the properties instead been kept and improved before hostile market conditions forced both sales and debt reductions along with the initial dividend decrease.

Several of the buyers, such as Cenovus Energy (CVE) are reporting excellent results from the purchase of properties from ConocoPhillips. Therefore, the properties sold may not have been as high cost as management suggested. Instead, it points to a management philosophy that does not include optimizing operations. That could mean this company will be in a similar squeeze during a future economic downtrend.

Several key players such as EOG Resources (EOG) continue to report excellent results during this time of oil pricing weakness. It is about time management begins to report the rates of return of wells drilled in the various ConocoPhillips basins. Breakevens are reported as a group from time to time using one graphical slide. However others, such as Murphy Oil (MUR) report sales and costs per BOE by basin. This company needs to provide its shareholders with that data.

The Future

Management appears to be selling away future appreciation to keep the current stock price from following the rest of the stocks in the industry down. The latest increase in the stock purchase program appears to confirm that strategy. However, the execution of the stock purchase program at the relatively high cash flow levels (compared to many in the industry) will limit stock price participation in any industry recovery.

I follow a lot of stocks trading at two and three times cash flow. This company, currently, has an enterprise value closer to 7 times cash flow with single digit growth prospects. Compared to many oil and gas companies in the industry, the stock is, currently, at least fully priced.

Cyclical stocks tend to trade at three times cash flow near the top of a market. At the bottom of the cycle, that enterprise to cash flow ratio typically expands as the bad news arrives because that bad news was expected and the market looks forward to better times. Clearly, the enterprise value to cash flow ratio of ConocoPhillips has already expanded. The only thing this stock can do is head further into overpricing. That is not a bet I want to make.

