A New Record High In Gold Is On The Horizon

After reaching a low at just over $250 per ounce around the turn of this century, the price of gold took off on the upside. Before the 2008 global financial crisis, the yellow metal had already reached a new record level at $1033.90 per ounce. Gold had never traded above the $875 level before 2008. After a decline to $681 during the risk-off period as fear and uncertainty gripped markets across all asset classes in 2008, the price climbed to a record high of $1920.70 in 2011. A correction took the precious metal to a low of $1046.20 in late 2015. From 2014 through June 2019, the gold futures market traded in a $331.30 per ounce range. When the US central bank told the world to expect the Fed Funds rate to drop by the end of 2019 and that it would end its balance sheet normalization program last June, gold broke out to the upside. The price of the yellow metal rose above its level of critical technical resistance at the July 2016 post-Brexit referendum high at $1377.50 and kept on going. The high in 2019 was at $1559.80, and in January 2020, gold reached a higher peak at $1613.30 per ounce. At the $1600 level, gold remained above the 2019 high at the start of this week. The precious metal rose to another new peak by the end of the week when it traded at over $1650 on the nearby April COMEX futures contract.

The VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF product (GDXJ) holds shares in many of the leading junior gold mining companies around the world. Gold mining shares tend to outperform the price of the yellow metal on a percentage basis on the upside, and junior gold mining shares often do even better.

The price of gold continues to climb

The price action in gold was bullish during the week of February 17, 2020.

As the daily chart of April COMEX gold futures highlights, the price was approaching another new high on February 18. Price momentum and relative strength indicators turned higher from below neutral readings earlier this month. Daily historical volatility at 7.97% declined as the price marched higher. The bullish trend that began during the early years of this century continues to lift the price of the yellow metal. Moreover, the next leg to the upside that commenced last June remains firmly intact.

Open interest declined during the correction

After hitting a peak of $1619.60 on the April futures contract and $1613.30 on the continuous contract, the price of gold corrected to a higher low of $1551.10 on April futures on February 5.

Open interest measures the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market.

The daily chart illustrates that the open interest metric rose to a new record high of 799,541 contracts on January 15, one week after the most recent peak in the price of the yellow metal. The correction took the metric to a low of 650,392 contracts on February 5, the day that gold reached its most recent low. A decline in open interest when the price of a futures contract drops is not typically a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market. Since hitting the low, the total number of open positions rose to 720,334 contracts as of February 20. The metric is a sign that weak longs took profits in the gold market, which had a cleansing impact on the market. Buying returned as the price climbed to a new high.

When a market becomes overly long or short, the price often reverses, and a correction in a bull market or rebound in a bear market occurs. I view the action in open interest as a bullish sign for the precious metal.

Central banks keep buying

Gold reached a low at the turn of the century when the Bank of England sold half of its gold reserves via a transparent auction. Over the past years, central banks have been net buyers of gold to increase their reserves. Central banks hold gold as part of their foreign currency reserves. Over recent years, China and Russia, two of the world's leading producing nations, have vacuumed in domestic production. Both countries have also purchased gold in the international market. In 2019 many other governments purchased gold to add to reserves. Poland not only bought substantial amounts of gold but repatriated 100 tons of the metal, moving it from the UK to within Polish borders.

With gold approaching another new peak, all of the central bank purchases over the past years were at levels that are below the current price of the precious metal. Success can influence behavior, and the official sector will likely continue to increase their aggregate gold holdings. Moreover, even if central bankers are not concerned with the profits on gold, they are undoubtedly sensitive to the value of their other foreign exchange holdings, which are currencies issued by countries around the world. Perhaps the most significant bullish factor for gold in the current environment is that the yellow metal has appreciated in every currency. While gold moved higher in US dollar and Swiss franc terms, it has exploded to new record highs when measured against almost every other currency in the world. The flood of liquidity since the 2008 global financial crisis pushed gold in dollar terms in 2011. After a corrective period where gold traded in a range and never probed below the $1000 per ounce level, the metal is now moving higher again. The Fed's shift from tightening to loosening credit in 2019 lit a bullish fuse under the gold market and the US central bank and others around the world are not likely to increase interest rates any time soon.

Rates are low

After reaching zero percent in the aftermath of the 2008 financial debacle, the US Fed began hiking interest rates via increases in the Fed Funds rate and reducing its balance sheet in late 2015. Short-term US rates rose to a peak of 2.25%-2.50% in 2019, and quantitative tightening allows the legacy of asset purchases to roll off the central bank's balance sheet. Last year, the world's leading central bank ended quantitative tightening and slashed the Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points to a range of 1.50%-1.75%.

Meanwhile, other central banks around the world continue to pursue accommodative policies to stimulate economies. In Europe and Japan, short-term rates never moved out of negative territory over the past years, even as the US tightened credit. In China and many other nations, rates have been on a one-way street lower. In a sign that the easy money policy has flooded the world with liquidity, the price of gold continued to rise over the past week even though the dollar index rose to a new high at above the 99.33 level, the September 2019 peak.

The weekly chart of the dollar index shows that on Tuesday, February 18, the index rose above its September high at 99.33 and reached a new peak at 99.815. In the past, a strong dollar typically weighed on the price of gold. However, in the current environment, gold is screaming that even though the dollar is rising in value again other currencies, all foreign exchange instruments are losing value. The addiction to accommodative monetary policy by the world's central banks and governments is destroying the value of currencies that only reflect the full faith and credit of the governments that print legal tender.

In the US, even though the economy continues to grow at a moderate pace, the odds of a rate hike in 2020 are slim to none. During an election year, the apolitical Fed will go to great lengths to avoid any changes in monetary policy that could impact the economy and election. Moreover, fears over the spread of Coronavirus are weighing on the Chinese economy. The old saying "When China catches an economic cold, the rest of the world comes down with financial flu" could not be more valid these days. The bottom line is that low rates of interest create excessive amounts of liquidity that is bullish fuel for the price of gold. Gold competes with other assets for capital flows. The stock market is at an all-time high, and value has become challenging to locate. Bonds are at very high levels with interest rates near or at historic lows, making cash unattractive. Currencies are losing value as stimulus weighs on the value of foreign exchange instruments. The bottom line is that the current environment creates a potent bullish cocktail for gold, which is the oldest currency and store of wealth in the world. I expect gold to rise to a new record high in US dollar terms, and that the price will rise above the $2000 level sooner rather than later.

A pattern of higher lows and higher highs, buy junior gold mining shares on dips

The pattern of higher highs and higher lows in the gold market dates back to the turn of this century.

The quarterly chart displays the bull market that has been in place for almost two decades. Moreover, 2019 was a year when the next leg to the upside got underway with a break above a critical technical resistance level at $1377.50 per ounce. From 2008 through 2011, gold posted a string of twelve consecutive quarterly gains. Since late 2018, gold has moved higher over the past five straight quarters. A close above the $1520 level at the end of March 2020 would mark the sixth consecutive quarter of gains in the gold market.

Gold mining shares typically outperform the percentage price gains in the metal during bull markets. Junior mining shares often do even better than the leading gold miners. Selecting the right junior gold mining share involves lots of risks. Management and specific mining properties around the globe create idiosyncratic risks. Therefore, a portfolio of junior gold mining shares can mitigate some of those risks. The most recent top holdings of the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF product includes:

GDXJ has net assets of $4.89 billion, trades an average of almost 14 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.54%. The ETF product is highly liquid and tends to outperform gold during rallies and underperform the yellow metal when the price corrects lower. The price of gold rose from the 2019 low of $1266 per ounce to its most recent high of $1641.50 or 29.7%.

The chart shows that since the low in 2019, the GDXJ ETF product rose from $27.80 to a high of $45.08 per share or 62.2%, over double the percentage gain in the price of the yellow metal.

Gold is heading for another in a series of new highs. If the price of the precious metal is on a path that will take it to a new all-time peak in US dollar terms and to levels above $2000 per ounce, the GDXJ that holds shares of junior gold mining companies is likely to offer a higher percentage gain than the metal that is the ultimate store of value.

