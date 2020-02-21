VC Deals: Qualcomm Backs $1.1B Cybersecurity Platform

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

Qualcomm Ventures (NASDAQ:QCOM) joined the $200M Series E for cybersecurity company SentinelOne at a $1.1B valuation. Insight Partners led the round. The startup’s Singularity Platform combines endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, IoT control, and container and cloud-native workload protection. SentinelOne says it achieved 104% Y/Y revenue growth.

Former Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER) competitor Swiggy raised $113M as part of its Series I. Swiggy, India’s largest food delivery startup, now has a $3.6B valuation. Prosus Ventures led the investment with assistance from Meituan Dianping and Wellington Management Company. The funding will help build out new businesses like cloud kitchens and continuing the path towards profitability. Swiggy operates in 520 cities and has 160K restaurant partners. Uber recently exited the Indian food delivery market, leaving Swiggy to fight it out with Zomato.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) participated in the $110M funding for Indian edtech startup Unacademy at an over $400M valuation. The company says its platform has over 800 educators teaching live classes to “hundreds of thousands” of learners. The new money will help build up its test prep offerings and its teaching staff.

Intel Capital (NASDAQ:INTC) led the $74M round for cybersecurity company ZeroFOX. The startup’s platform protects brands from risks connected to social networking and collaborative platforms. The money will help ZeroFOX accelerate its global expansion and advance its AI capabilities.

Uber Eats and Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) competitor HungryPanda raised $20M. The food delivery startup stands out by catering to Chinese communities in 31 cities across the UK, Italy, France, Australia, and the United States. The service accepts Alipay and WeChat Pay among its payment providers and advertises on WeChat. The startup hopes to hit a $200M annual run rate by May. The new money will help with hiring, product development, and global expansion.