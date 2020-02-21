Bristol-Myers Squibb Makes Case For Success Of Opdivo With Latest Long-Term Kidney Cancer Data

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced that it had received positive results from its long-term follow up studies using Opdivo either with or without Yervoy for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer). It is truly amazing as Opdivo continues to show its ability to keep patients responding and alive longer than those who take standard of care instead. Both of these positive results came from two studies, which were CheckMate-214 and CheckMate-025. Sales of Opdivo continue to climb, because of the ability to do so well in certain types of cancer. However, Merck (MRK) with Keytruda has been continuing to dominate in other areas, especially in the very large lung cancer market space.

Positive Long-Term Data Makes Case For Opdivo To Treat Kidney Cancer

The first phase 3 study, known as CheckMate-214, was an open-label study. This study looked at previously untreated advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Patients in one dosing group received Opdivo plus Yervoy in this first-line advanced RCC population. The other dosing group had only received standard of care (SOC) sunitinib. Sunitinib is marketed by Pfizer (PFE) as SUTENT. What makes SUTENT a good option for this population, is that it has already been approved to treat advanced RCC. The positive data came about from a long-term follow up for patients for a total of 42 months. For intent-to-treat (ITT) population overall survival (OS) was 56% for those given Opdivo plus Yervoy, compared to only 47% of those given SUTENT alone.

The second phase 3 study, known as CheckMate-025, was also an open-label study. However, this time around, this was advanced RCC patients who had already received prior anti angiogenic therapy. One such anti angiogenic therapy is everolimus. What makes anti angiogenic therapies so ideal for patients with advanced RCC and other tumors, is its ability to slow the growth of or shrink tumors. With everolimus being anti angiogenic, it has the ability to stop blood vessels in tumors from growing. In turn, that halts the growth of the tumor in question. In this late-stage study, patients in one group were given Opdivo alone, while the other group were given everolimus alone. It was shown that in a 5-year period, there were 26% of Opdivo treated patients still alive. On the other hand, those who were only given everolimus only had 18% of patients still alive during the same time period.

Competitive PD-1 Space

Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo is a top-selling immuno-oncology drug, but the problem lies in the fact that it has been relatively steady in terms of sales. Not that full-year 2019 sales have dropped. Only the fact that sales dipped slightly in the most recent quarter. It was reported in the most recent Q4 earnings report that the company posted a 2% drop year over year with sales of Opdivo. Sales of the drug came in at $1.8 billion during Q4 2019. The flip side of that argument is that it could have just been a bad quarter. That's because when you look at full-year 2019 sales of Opdivo that's a different story. Full-year 2019 sales of Opdivo grew by 7% year over year to $7.2 billion. What isn't going to help sales of Opdivo is Keytruda creeping up on the very same advanced kidney cancer space. This is going to be a major risk going forward. Merck had already received FDA approval for Keytruda in treating front-line advanced renal cell carcinoma patients. This was an FDA approval of Keytruda being given in combination with Pfizer's Inlyta (axitinib) to treat this front-line patient population. Not only that, but Keytruda sales have been stronger when it comes to the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) space. Matter of fact, Keytruda is the king in this particular space. Full-year 2019 sales for Keytruda grew by 55% to $11.1 billion.

Conclusion

Opdivo has continued to show long-term benefit in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. This goes for both population noted above, which were front-line advanced renal cell carcinoma and for those who had failed prior anti angiogenic therapies. Opdivo full year sales continue to climb year over year for now. The strength of Opdivo lies not just with the drug alone as a monotherapy, but the fact that it has synergy with other cancer drugs like Yervoy. Bristol-Myers Squibb still has its work cut out for it to keep and potentially gain market share for Opdivo, because Keytruda continues to make headway in several indications. The good news is that the company completed the acquisition of Celgene, which brought on board a lot of new products, especially in oncology. New oncology drugs that were brought in as part of the acquisition are: Revlimid, Abraxane and Pomalyst. At least it has these other cancer drugs to fall back on. In the long run, I believe that Bristol-Myers Squibb can continue to grow its revenue for Opdivo. As long as it continues to deliver sufficient long-term data for Opdivo like it recently did in both of these studies, then I believe it will continue to compete well against Merck's Keytruda.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.