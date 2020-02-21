2 Reasons Why I Just Bought IBM

Introduction

Frequent readers know that I have a love-hate relationship with IBM (IBM). I have been following the company closely for almost a decade. I have also written several articles criticizing the company for its long track record of underperformance. One of my main arguments about IBM has been its bad leadership. I have also written about the company’s history of missing opportunities. While I have been critical of IBM, I have long argued that the company is redeemable.

In this report, I will explain two reasons why I have now bought IBM. I will first look at how the new CEO can help IBM become a big player in cloud. Then, I will look at IBM’s financial position and valuation.

To be clear, my position in IBM is relatively small and speculative. It belongs in what I call risky basket portfolio. This is a small portfolio that consists of companies that could either soar or fall in the future. Other companies in this portfolio are Zoom Communications (ZM), Slack (WORK), Tesla (TSLA), HubSpot (HUBS), Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), Cloudflare (NET), and Roku (ROKU).

Management Change

I have long been against Virginia Rometty as IBM’s CEO. I have criticized her performance as CEO in almost all the articles I have written. Under her watch, IBM has underperformed in virtually all areas. Under her watch, revenue declined from more than $106 billion to more than $77 billion in 2019. The EBITDA margin declined from more than 24% to about 22%. Her investments in cognitive computing failed and she missed the big leap into cloud computing. Her underperformance was well-compensated. She made more than $137 million. At the same time, investors have had nothing to celebrate. The chart below shows IBM vs. S&P 500 total return since January 2012.

This changed a few weeks ago when Rometty announced her resignation. She will serve until April and will be replaced by Arvind Krishna. I don’t know much about Krishna and I would have preferred a new outsider CEO to bring fresh blood to the company. Still, looking at his resume gives me some hope. Krishna has been in IBM since 1990, where he served mostly in research. His current post is SVP, Cloud and Cognitive Software.

His resume shows that he has decades of experience in the cloud computing industry. I hope that he will help hasten IBM’s transition to cloud before it's too late.

In a previous article, I warned that time was running out for IBM to show its muscle in cloud computing. This prediction is being proven.

First, the company was not a contender in the now-disputed Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure project. The reasons it was eliminated by the Defense department are not yet known. However, it is easy to tell why. For example, cloud products by Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) had received FedRAMP certification months before. IBM, on the other hand, received its certification in December last year. A quick look at FedRAMP’s marketplace shows just how behind IBM is.

As you can see on this page, IBM has only 37 authorizations. Microsoft and Amazon have 210 and 390 authorizations respectively. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOG) has 63. It beats logic why, IBM, a leading American IT company has lagged behind. Obviously, as the Pentagon had said, there had to be one winner for the contract. The concern is why IBM was not a leading contender.

Second, the most recent earnings showed how far behind IBM has fallen. The company’s cloud and cognitive segment rose by just 9%. And, part of this growth was because of its acquisition of Red Hat. In the same quarter, Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud continued to fire on all cylinders, as revenue rose by 27%. Azure revenue rose by 62%. Amazon’s AWS grew by 34% while Google Cloud grew by 53%.

IBM is far behind Amazon and Microsoft. Still, I believe that the company can still be a formidable competitor because cloud – especially hybrid cloud – is an incredibly big industry. According to Gartner (IT), the public cloud segment is expected to grow by 17% in 2020. The industry made more than $227 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $354 billion in 2022. The positive thing is that most companies and governments have yet to move to cloud. A report by IBM showed that most companies are only 20% into their cloud transformation.

The challenge for the new CEO will be to ensure that more companies and governments can trust IBM for their cloud transformation. Going by history, I am convinced that the new CEO will achieve this. I hope that Krishna will learn from Satya Nadella and Chuck Robbins. Nadella has transitioned Microsoft from a lagging old-tech company to the biggest company in the world by market cap. Similarly, Chuck Robbins has helped return Cisco (CSCO) to growth.

As I have written before, I believe that IBM can be changed by placing an emphasis on the fast-growing cloud segment. I have also argued that IBM could be changed by doing away with some legacy businesses. For example, it could do away with the Global Business Services (GBS), which is a low margin business that brings most of IBM’s employees. IBM has an annual revenue of more than $77 billion and more than 300k employees. Most of these are in the GBS segment. On the other hand, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google, and Microsoft have more than $267 billion, $161 billion, and $134 billion respectively. The three companies have less than 150k employees each. In general, consulting companies like Accenture (ACN), Cognizant (CTSH), and Wipro (WIT) have low margins that are at par with IBM’s GBS. This underperformance is shown below.

Financial Position and Valuation

As of the recent quarter, IBM had more than $8.8 billion in cash and short-term investments. This is the lowest level the company has been in recent years. Part of the reason is that IBM used some of its cash to pay for its Red Hat acquisition. I had written against this acquisition. It has already used about $10 billion to about $63 billion. $25 billion of this is tied to its Global Financing segment.

Also, IBM has suspended additional share repurchases to address the debt. I believe that IBM can sustain the current debt load, which stands at just 4x annual free cash flow. To do this, I have subtracted the total cash and short-term investments ($63 billion - $8.8 billion) and then divided the result by the annual FCF. IBM can achieve higher FCF by bringing its margin to the same levels as other old-tech and cloud companies like Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and Google.

IBM has always been undervalued. This is probably the reason why Warren Buffett invested in the company a few years ago. For a clear picture, compare IBM’s PE and price-to-FCF in the past five years. Obviously, the reason for this is that IBM’s growth has continued to lag that of Microsoft and other companies.

Investing in undervalued companies is not always the best investment idea. In fact, research shows that undervalued stocks tend to underperform their overvalued peers over the years. Undervalued stocks that perform well are those that have catalysts behind that. I might be wrong, but I believe that IBM has clear catalysts in plain sight. As I mentioned above, the new CEO could radically change the company just like Nadella did. Also, I believe that IBM could do significantly better if it did away with the GBS group.

Risks to Thesis

My thesis on IBM is simple. First, the new CEO, who has a lot of experience in cloud and research, could supercharge the company’s growth in cloud computing. The second thesis is that IBM’s valuation could do better if the company decided to focus on cloud and do away with the low-margin GBS business. It could also do away with the cyclical Systems business.

The risk is that it is still early to tell how Krishna will perform. He could decide to continue with Rometty’s legacy and continue business as usual. If the status quo remains, IBM will continue being a laggard in the technology industry.

Final Thoughts

I invested in IBM a few weeks ago, shortly after the company announced a change in management. This is a risky investment because I still believe that IBM is in danger unless urgent measures are taken. If status quo remains, Microsoft and Amazon will continue winning, while IBM loses market share in hybrid computing.

