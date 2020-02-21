Tractor Supply's Niche

Source

It's been an interesting few years to invest in retail. There have been some great deals across the sector, where even the best companies have gone on sale. The retail apocalypse narrative has created some pretty interesting market mispricings, although the narrative seems to have mostly run out of steam as savvy investors realize that strong retailers will adapt and overcome.

There are a couple of key attributes in determining which retailers will continue to outperform into the future. Firstly, there needs to be a compelling reason for customers to shop there. In the war of convenience, each retailer has to stand out in some way in order to drive traffic. There are a number of ways to accomplish this, but the key is that the retailers that sit on their hands and refuse to change their aging business model will be sitting on the sidelines as they go out of business. The most notable initiative in this vein is the omnichannel concept, where customers are able to seamlessly shop in store, online, and have items delivered or picked up curbside, all with the lowest possible friction.

Secondly, outside of the biggest retailers like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Amazon (NYSE:AMZN), etc., retailers need a niche of some kind. Think treasure-hunt style retail for TJX (NYSE:TJX) and Ross Stores (NYSE:ROST), home improvement stores, and auto parts stores.

I think Tractor Supply Company (NYSE:TSCO) fulfills both of these wickets. Specifically, the company has a strong niche with its rural customer base. In many cases, TSCO operates as a 'trip consolidator', in that customers rely on the company for basic maintenance needs specific to owning land. 31% of sales come from store brands and 40-50% of sales are in immediate need categories. Store brands can improve brand loyalty to an extent while increasing margins and 'immediate need' sales get traffic into the door and provide a moat when looking at competition from e-commerce. The average customer has an above average income with a below average cost of living, which is a good spot to be. The company focuses on hiring employees with backgrounds in things like welding, farming, and livestock to enhance the customer experience and provide an additional reason for customers to come in.

TSCO's strategy has borne out over time, as the company has grown sales at a fantastic pace over the years, and even saw same store sales growth of 1% in 2008, and a 1% decline in 2009. 2019's results were strong, with 2.7% comp growth, EPS growth of 9%, and 80 new TS stores with 8 new PetSense stores. Gross margin expanded by 26 bp's on the back of cost reduction initiatives, and the company is navigating tariff issues well. It was another strong year for TSCO, and looking at the sales graph below, that is the norm.

TSCO currently operates 1,844 Tractor Supply stores across 49 states, and 180 of its PetSense stores in 26 states. In terms of market saturation, it's a little difficult to model. Specifically, TSCO fulfills a need in rural communities, but it would be more difficult for the company to compete directly with the likes of Lowes (NYSE:LOW) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in cities. Therefore, management projects ~700 more Tractor Supply stores and ~800 more PetSense stores in its current markets. It's important to remember that companies change and shift gears regularly, so looking too far into the future and being concerned about market saturation can be self-defeating.

The company operates e-commerce sites and buy online, pick up in store as part of its omnichannel strategy, and has ~15M members to its 'Neighbor's Club'. The company also has a program for a Stockyard in-store kiosk, which allows customers to check out with their phones. These initiatives don't really set TSCO apart, but I think they bear mentioning to show the company is keeping up with current trends in retail.

A key risk when looking forward is the upcoming CEO turnover. I won't pretend to be able to see the future, but I do have concerns considering the new CEO Hal Lawton's track record. Specifically, it's a good thing to see that he has experience at Home Depot, Ebay (NYSE:EBAY), and Macy's (NYSE:M) since it displays his experience in retail. However, his most recent position as president at Macy's presided over considerable issues. I'm unsure how much of the blame he deserves, since I honestly don't know the inner workings at Macy's, but it is worth monitoring.

For a company that opened 88 new stores last year, it's important to look how well that invested capital has driven growth in profitability. The company's returns on invested capital still exceed its weighted average cost of capital, but the spread has shrunk in the last year. Based on operating results, I'm not overly concerned, but it will be a valuable metric for investors to watch to validate management's capital allocation decisions going forward, especially considering the continue rollout of new stores. It's likely that as a retailer comes closer and closer to saturation in a market, the prime locations are already taken and the worse locations for new stores will drive subpar returns. It's unlikely that TSCO has reached that phase in its market position, but it's something to keep in mind.





Looking at the selling, general, and administrative expenses as a ratio of sales, this shows how well a company is managing its expenses as it grows revenues. It's great if a company can maintain a mostly flat ratio, although that may not be possible and it's really subjective based on the speed of sales growth. Looking at TSCO, the company drove meaningful improvement in expenses from 2015 through 2017, and it has drifted back up since then. Sales growth hasn't meaningfully accelerated in that time, so its likely that things like labor costs and certain store initiatives have taken their toll. It's not at a concerning level, but it is a trend worth monitoring.





Looking at TSCO's financial position, the company is in great shape. It has hiked its dividend every year for 10 consecutive years, and it is currently only paying around 1/4 of its free cash flow out as dividends. Additionally, the dividend growth rates have been great. The company's long-term debt is currently less than free cash flow, so I have no concerns about liquidity.

Since the last time I wrote about TSCO, it has returned ~63%, soundly beating the market's ~34% return. I'd like to look and see how the valuation looks considering the runup.

On the short-term valuation graph, the company looks to be trading below its average valuation, although at ~21X earnings, its not necessarily cheap on an absolute basis. The company's 1.4% dividend yield appears to be somewhat above average. The earnings growth rate has been a solid 12% over this period.

Looking at a longer-term graph, it's no wonder that the company has made a good investment. Earnings growth has a phenomenal trendline upwards at 18% per year. The company appears to be trading right about in-line with its long-term average valuation, and its dividend yield is higher than average, a testament to its growth rate.

Based on the company currently trading at its long-term average P/E ratio and analyst estimates for earnings growth in concert with a 1.4% dividend yield, an investment today could yield around 10% annualized going forward. Obviously, any number of factors will influence actual returns, but I find this to be a useful exercise in determining a likely base case for the stock going forward. I see TSCO as a strong retailer with a well established brand that owns its niche. It is positioned well for the future, and will likely deliver meaningful returns to investors over time. I am rating it as a buy.

