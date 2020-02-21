Magellan Midstream Remains A Great Pick For A Tough Oil Market

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) has recently reported an increase in adjusted profits and distributable cash flows, and both of these key metrics will likely move higher in 2020. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based master limited partnership is working several projects which will help push its marine terminal, refined products, and crude oil transportation volumes higher which will drive earnings and cash flow growth. its exposure to the refined products space and a healthy balance sheet puts Magellan Midstream in a good position to withstand tough market conditions. In my opinion, the 6.9% yielding Magellan Midstream is a great MLP for investors to consider buying.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Strong quarterly results

Magellan Midstream Partners has reported decent quarterly results. The partnership's earnings benefited from an increase in volumes and higher tariffs, although mark-to-market (MTM) adjustments for hedge positions related to its commodity-related activities pushed the MLP's profits lower on an unadjusted basis. On an adjusted basis, earnings climbed by double-digits, distributable cash flows moved higher to record levels, the distribution coverage was strong, and the balance sheet remained solid.

Magellan Midstream reported a 3% increase in refined product volumes on a year-over-year basis to 131 million barrels for Q4-2019. Crude oil shipments increased by almost 5% to 78.1 million barrels. Joint venture volumes on the BridgeTex and Saddlehorn pipelines climbed by 18.3% to 55.7 million barrels. The marine storage segment saw a slight drop in monthly utilization to 23.2 million barrels from 22.9 million barrels a year earlier. Magellan Midstream's total operating margin, however, fell by 6.2% to 338.34 million as the MLP's crucial refined products segment reported a 24% decline in operating margin to $264.9 million.

The loss, however, was driven entirely by adjustments for exchange-traded futures contracts used to hedge the partnership’s commodity-related activities, as opposed to any operational issues. Excluding these one-off items, Magellan Midstream's adjusted EBITDA climbed by nearly 16% to $433.84 million. The DCF increased by 18.3% to the highest-ever level of $357.83 million. The MLP's annual DCF was also a record of $1.297 billion, which translates into healthy coverage of 1.4x and nearly $370 million of excess cash flow. Magellan Midstream benefits from having low levels of debt. The partnership ended 2019 with a leverage ratio of 2.8x, which was well within its target of 4.0x.

Looking Ahead

I believe Magellan Midstream looks well-positioned to continue growing volumes in the future which should help push its earnings and cash flows higher. The growth will be driven by the start-up of new projects and the expansion of existing assets, which will also offset the impact of asset sales.

Magellan Midstream has recently brought a marine terminal online. The partnership finished work on the second phase of the Pasadena Marine Terminal, located in Pasadena, Texas, at the end of last year. The terminal, which Magellan Midstream has developed by forming a 50-50 JV with Valero Energy (VLO), has a total of five million barrels of storage capacity, Panamax and Aframax-capable docks, and connectivity to Valero’s refineries. Magellan Midstream is also considering expanding the facility to include up to 10 million barrels of storage capacity and five docks by spending roughly $700 million (MMP's share). This will likely fuel the growth of the terminal business which has witnessed divestiture of three facilities. Magellan Midstream has also recently increased the handling capacity of the Seabrook terminal by adding 800,000 barrels of crude oil storage and will bring a new Suezmax-capable dock online by mid-2020.

Additionally, Magellan Midstream's refined product volumes are also set to move higher. The partnership brought the 135-mile East Houston-to-Hearne pipeline online in September. This start-up contributed positively to the performance of Magellan Midstream's refined products segment in the fourth quarter and will deliver similar results in the future. Magellan Midstream is also raising the capacity of the West Texas Refined Products Pipeline by 75,000 bpd and constructing a new terminal at Midland, Texas. It expects to complete both of these projects by mid-2020.

Furthermore, Magellan Midstream's crude oil transportation volumes will also increase after it finishes the expansion work on the Saddlehorn pipeline. The partnership is increasing the line's capacity by 100,000 bpd which will be placed into service by the end of this year. The Saddlehorn volumes averaged around 180,000 bpd in Q4-2019. Note that Magellan Midstream is Saddlehorn's operator and had a 40% stake in the project. But earlier this month, Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) exercised its option to purchase a 20% stake in Saddlehorn by buying 10% interest from Magellan Midstream and an additional 10% from Plains All American (PAA). As a result, Magellan Midstream's stake has now reduced to 30% but the MLP can still witness 11,000 bpd increase in volumes from next year with the expanded line running at full capacity, as per my estimate.

The oil price environment, however, has been highly volatile. In the last six months alone, the price of the US benchmark WTI crude dropped from $62 to $52 a barrel, climbed back up again to more than $60, then fell back to $52 at the time of this writing. Magellan Midstream, like most midstream MLPs, has no direct exposure to oil prices but the persistently weak and volatile oil price environment raises concerns about the long-term outlook of the midstream sector. If oil prices stay low for an extended period, then it could prompt oil producers to significantly scale back drilling activity and reduce production, dimming future growth prospects for midstream partnerships. The midstream MLPs could witness a decline in oil and gas volumes which flows through their pipelines and other infrastructure assets. The pipeline tariffs might also come under pressure. This could push the earnings, profit margins, and distributable cash flows of midstream MLPs lower.

That being said, the oil prices haven't fallen to a point that would prompt the US oil producers to cut output. Although several shale drillers have reduced drilling activity, the oil and gas output is still widely expected to climb this year, albeit at a slower pace. As per the US Energy Information Administration's estimates, the US production will climb by 1 million bpd to 13.2 million bpd in 2020.

Besides, I think Magellan Midstream is in a better position to face the threat of weak oil prices than most MLPs. That's because firstly, Magellan Midstream's business is tilted towards the transportation of refined products, such as gasoline, which is a more stable and defensive commodity than crude oil. The MLP's refined products segment has historically made the largest contribution to its earnings. Last year, Magellan Midstream got 55% of its operating margin from the refined products segment. The demand for refined products is highly inelastic and could remain resilient even during difficult periods. Secondly, Magellan Midstream earns fee-based revenues by transporting crude oil and refined products and providing related midstream services. The partnership typically gets more than 85% of its operating margin from low-risk, fee-based activities. Its crude oil pipeline operations, in particular, are primarily backed by long-term throughput commitments.

In addition to this, I believe Magellan Midstream is also in great financial health which bolsters its ability to reward unit-holders with distributions. The partnership generates strong levels of DCF which funds all of the distributions as well as some of the capital expenditures. As indicated earlier, Magellan Midstream generated $370 million of DCF in excess of distributions which helped fund some of the $990 million of capital expenditures. The MLP will likely generate strong levels of excess DCF in 2020 as well as it grows earnings and DCF on the back of volume growth. But its CapEx is forecasted to drop to $400 million in 2020. Therefore, I expect Magellan Midstream to fund a majority of its CapEx, in addition to all of its distributions, from DCF in 2020.

Magellan Midstream could, however, add new growth projects to its portfolio, including major projects that may require a total investment of more than $500 million. In that case, the MLP could make an upward revision to its CapEx forecast. In this case, it may use debt to fund most of the CapEx. Since the partnership has an under-levered balance sheet, marked by a low leverage ratio of 2.8x, it has ample capacity to raise additional debt without damaging its financial health.

For these reasons, I believe Magellan Midstream is a great MLP for investors to consider buying. It is well-positioned to grow volumes, earnings, and DCF, which will drive distribution growth. Moreover, it can also withstand difficult periods. The weakness and volatility in oil prices have pushed the MLP's units lower by 9% in the last six months, although it has still outperformed the broader MLP space (AMLP) which is down 12.2% in the same period. Its valuation, on a yield-basis, does not look attractive. The MLP currently offers a distribution yield of 6.9%, below the peer average of 8.95%, as measured by the Alerian MLP Index. But Magellan Midstream is a high-quality MLP that has better visibility for future growth than most midstream partnerships and it typically trades at a premium over peers. Besides, Magellan Midstream's current distribution yield is higher than its five-year average of 5.72%, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I think those investors who can withstand oil price swings should consider MMP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.