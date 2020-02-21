International Paper: The 4.8% Dividend Is Very Safe

Don't be alarmed by the reported net income: there were some none-recurring items including a higher tax expense that had a negative impact on the bottom line.

Introduction

International Paper (IP) has always been an interesting company as it is a dominant player in the packaging landscape with its 41 mills, 207 converting and packaging plants, and 18 recycling plants. The company also has a relatively strong level of self-sufficiency as it owns or manages in excess of 100,000 hectares of forestland in Brazil and has harvesting rights on Russian forestlands owned by the government. The company has been a good dividend payer, and in this article, I will have a closer look at the coverage of the current 4.8% dividend.

The cash flows provide proof the dividend is safe

In 2019, International Paper's revenue fell by approximately 5% to $22.4B and this had a negative impact on the entire income statement. Yes, International Paper has been able to reduce some of the expenses, the main one (the Cost of Goods Sold) was cut by just 2% and this left its marks. Despite having to record a $494M pension-related expense in 2018, the pre-tax income fell by 10% in 2019 to $1.6B.

There were some mitigating circumstances: the impairment charges increased by $83M while the restructuring charges were bumped by $28M. But even if we would account for these increases, International Paper's pre-tax income would still have been roughly 5% lower compared to 2018 and even closer to 8% lower if we would remove the impact of the pension-related expenses in both years. Despite the 28% decrease in the net income to $1.22B, the EPS fell by 'just' 24% thanks to the impact of the ongoing share repurchase program (see later).

While a decrease of the net income is never a good thing, keep in mind the reported tax rate in 2018 was just 25% compared to almost 40% in 2019. According to the notes accompanying the SEC filing, the 2019 tax bill includes a $203M cost related to a foreign deferred tax valuation allowance. On a normalized basis, the tax rate would have been 26% which is roughly in line with the previous year. Applying that tax rate while excluding the contribution from its investment in Graphic Packaging would have resulted in a net income of $1.19B compared to $1.32B in FY2018, a decrease of just 10%. And while that still is a double-digit decrease, the situation is less alarming than what the EPS decrease indicates.

Additionally, even more than a net income story, International Paper is a cash flow story. The company is about to conclude some major investments and its capex has already been decreasing.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $3.61B, but this includes a contribution of $340M from the working capital position which reduces the operating cash flow to $3.25B. After deducting the $1.28B in capex, International Paper generated almost $2B in free cash flow. Divided over 392M shares, this resulted in an adjusted free cash flow of just over $5/share.

That's higher than I anticipated mainly due to $212M in deferred taxes and the high $273M dividend income from equity-accounted investees (which is 80% higher than the $153M in 2018). It's tough to figure out how sustainable both elements are, so perhaps it is safer to take these contributors out and this would result in a free cash flow result of $1.65B or $4.20/share which I think is more reasonable and realistic as IP has sold its position in Graphic Packaging and expects $120M in dividends from its other investee, Ilim.

Spending money on share buybacks will make it easier to hike the dividends in the future

During 2019, International Paper repurchased 11.9 million shares of which 3.4M shares were used to cover the exercise of stock options by the staff which means there was a net addition of 8.5M shares to the total share count in the treasury. This also means the net outstanding share count as of the end of December was 392.1M shares which also is the share count mentioned on the filing of the annual report. The current buyback authorization totals roughly $1.75B and I would expect International Paper to continue to repurchase stock in 2020 as buybacks were mentioned during the conference calls as one of the main priorities for the free cash flow.

It is interesting/strange to see virtually no shares were repurchased in the final quarter of 2019, so let's see if IP starts buying back stock in Q1 2020. Considering International Paper has started to monetize its stake in Graphic Packaging International Partners, a joint venture with Graphic Packaging (GPK) as it doesn't think additional exposure to consumer packaging in North America is a priority. And that paves the way for what could potentially be a very interesting capital allocation program. In January, International Paper already sold a 3.3% stake in the partnership to Graphic Packaging for $250M.

Considering the strong cash flows and the dividend payout ratio of 40-50% of the free cash flow, International Paper's dividends will always be tied to the strength of its cash flows. And while an increased free cash flow will be helpful to boost the dividend, International Paper's buyback program also helps it to continue to increase the dividends without actually having to spend more.

Investment thesis

As International Paper links its dividend to its free cash flow performance, the dividend will always be covered given IP's focus on a payout ratio of 40-50%. Fortunately, the dividends from Graphic Packaging International Paper will now be missing out on and won't have a noticeable impact on the free cash flow performance of the company, and the $250M received in January could easily be used to repurchase more than 5M shares which would almost completely mitigate the impact from the lower amount of dividends received.

In 2020, International Paper's capex should fall to $1B which will boost the free cash flow by approximately $0.50 per share, so even if there are some headwinds on the operational front, International Paper should continue to keep the dividend at least stable and will perhaps be increased for the 11th consecutive year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.