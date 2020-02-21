Building My 2020 Benchmark

This article will explain the how and why of the benchmark I am using to measure my performance against in 2020.

Measuring yourself against a benchmark can help you decide whether being an Active investor is paying off. If not, save time and go Passive.

Many investors compare their performance against the S&P index. This only makes sense if you are 100% invested in large US companies.

Introduction

Let me open by clearly stating you do not need a benchmark at all to be a successful or informed investor. Retirees might have a very simple "benchmark" of generating enough income every year so they do not have to touch any principal. That is one of my goals. Younger investors might target a value at retirement then aim to earn enough with estimated contributions to achieve that goal. I designed a benchmark that closely matches my asset allocation at the start of the year. This then will tell me during the year how I am doing in picking investments in total and within each asset class.

Building My Benchmark

I track all my holdings by account within Excel. I cannot use my brokerage statements as my investments are at different brokers. Using Excel also allows me to slice my assets multiple ways depending on different data needs.

Step 1: Deciding what asset class each holding is in. Sounds simple and it can be. Before you start, you need to know what asset classes are available in the software you have chosen to calculate your benchmark's performance. I like the Portfolio Asset Class Backtest feature of PortfolioVisualizer.com. Since they do not have BDCs as a class, I had to choose another class I considered close (Corp bonds).

You also need to decide how detailed you want to be. The greater the detail, the closer to your actual asset allocation you can be with your benchmark. Do you want one class for all US equities or subdivided by market value? The same can be done with bonds based on issuer and maturity.

Step 2: Pick the asset classes based on how you classified your assets. Because of the limitations of the Asset Class option, I actually decided to also build one using PortfolioVisualizer's Portfolio Backtest option. For that benchmark, instead of asset classes being selected, I classified my assets by the closest ETF they matched against. This allowed me to properly group both BDCs and my PFD assets.

Step 3: Do you want to rebalance your benchmark back to its starting weights at regular intervals? PV allows monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual rebalancing. This might not be an option in the software you are using. Unless you are rebalancing your actual holdings, rebalancing the benchmark would not make sense.

My Asset Class Benchmark divides my assets into 14 sub-classes, 8 for equities and 6 for fixed income. Since BDC and PFD not available, I divided them amongst the two corporate bond percents.

Source: PV Asset Class

Equities represent 41.8% of the total. The high cash percent includes my large holdings in a Stable Value Fund. Being retired and with a positive cashflow, I have chosen to trade return for less risk. My large Mid and Small Cap weights should help with the return while not adding too much extra risk. I have an article with some PV data that backs that up: Setting Your Equity Ratio

Source: Benchmark return #1 is my BCH; #2 is 40% US Equity/60% cash

If I had owned assets based on today's weights back to 2014 and rebalanced both portfolios annually, this would tell me to index as picking assets cost me 72bps each year. Since I mostly use funds, this also tells me my choice of asset classes was subprime to owning all US equities; i.e. my International equities cost me return which isn't surprising but I did this for diversification.

My ETF/EFN Benchmark divides my assets into 11 sub-classes, 7 equities and 4 fixed income. Both BDC and PFD have their own ETF and I considered both fixed income.

Source: PV Portfolio backtest

Source: PV Portfolio backtest

For those who mainly used Funds like I do, I also built this benchmark using only funds. Here I set the equity ratio to 40%. It also has the benefit of allowing both BDC and PFD to be properly represented and not part of corporate bonds. Since 2014, this benchmark basically matched a 40% US equity/60% cash portfolio but with a much higher risk level. Again, that would say I need to investigate my asset mix.

Portfolio Strategy

Let's take a look at what different investors might use to measure their investment success, i.e., what benchmark they might choose. Of course, that implies they invest likewise.

Retiree with sufficient assets: Most retirees are not adding new assets unless their income exceeds their expenses. Benchmarking growth in investment income against increase in expenses seems appropriate. I thought about against inflation but not sure anyone believes any of the available inflation indices accurately measure that for retirees. This benchmark means simply dividing this year's investment income by the prior year's.

Retiree in need of income: Build a benchmark that matches how you invest to achieve your goal. The two main tactics are Total Return, usually meaning a high equity ratio, or high yield with an emphasis on Preferreds, Junk bonds, and Business Development Corporations. There are good ETFs for each of these asset classes. PFF, JNK, BDCS

Dividend Growth Investors: There are several ETFs geared to these strategies you can use plus several SA Contributors covering the topic for those not wanting to use funds; otherwise some ETFs are DGRW, REGL, SMDV, EMDV.

100% US Equity Investors: There are great ETFs you can use to build a benchmark weighted to your standard allocation, or simply use VTI. If you decide to build a benchmark, remember a few things:

Include asset classes you hold that might not be your main focus, such as cash or fixed income in a mostly equity strategy.

Like a ruler, the purpose of a benchmark is to measure performance, not drive your choice of assets.

Even if you adjust your benchmark annually, it is best to measure your results over 3-5 year period versus just one year.

If you are actively picking your investments and underperforming your benchmark, consider using Funds for part of your portfolio. Remember, even pros fail to match their benchmark a majority of the time.

