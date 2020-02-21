TUI Posts Fine Q1, A Buy Despite Dividend Cut

Certain effects, including the 737 MAX, continue to influence TUI's value and valuation. However, I see the long-term thesis as positive for this travel giant.

Results are certainly not as bad as some people hoped - but the company decided to cut the dividend. The company's stated dividend floor gives us an idea of a minimum.

(Author's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as OTCPK:TUIFF and OTCPK:TUIFY. The TUI AG listing in Frankfurt, XE:TUI1, offers stronger liquidity).

Today, we take another look at the embattled company TUI (OTCPK:TUIFF). The company has reported both FY19 and 1Q20 since I last wrote about the business, and things have happened. The coronavirus is certainly affecting things, but more than that, earnings are impacted by other things.

This article serves, firstly, a reminder that TUI exists (since there is quite low subscriber activity on the ticker), and secondly, as an update as what's happened to the company for the past few months!

Let's take a look.

The travel industry - dead yet?

Hardly. The coronavirus isn't killing the industry, just as little as 737 concerns or other things are killing it. Let's begin with a quick review of the FY19 results:

Strong performance despite 737 MAX troubles and FY19 fraught with macro headwinds. Excluding MAX issues, EBITDA development is flat - including MAX, underlying EBITDA came in at close to €900M (-25.6% YoY).

2.7% increase in turnover/revenue.

~24% drop (same as EBITDA, essentially), in annual EPS.

Proposed dividend for 2019/2020 in line with the underlying EBITDA, including MAX effects, coming to €0.54/share and representing a current 5.1% yield.

I want to quickly exemplify the stability non-MAX-related segments are showing us for the full year, despite all the global headwinds we're seeing.

(Source: TUI FY19 Report)

This showcases the Hotels & Resorts segment for FY19, showing while not significant improvement in some key metrics, stability in the face of macro issues.

(Source: TUI FY19 Report)

The same was true for Cruises during the same period, as well as destination experiences which increased underlying EBITDA by 44% (though granted, a low-volume segment for the time being)

Now, Markets & Airlines performed horribly - with Underlying EBITDA for the Airline segment dropping 73.5% due to MAX issues. The company calculates a €293M MAX effect for the full year. This means that results were also impacted by disruptions and other effects, but without MAX, these results in the segment would barely be down 15% for the year.

Cash flow has also improved somewhat despite the Boeing (NYSE:BA) impact, due to working capital improvements. Overall investments - as TUI is actually investing heavily at this time - are in line with given guidance, coming in at just north of €1.1B. This includes investments into Hotels, (RUI, Robinson, TUI Blue), 2 cruise ship investments at ~€185M, more investments into Destination Experiences, as well as some significant IT investments to drive overall efficiency.

So - concluding: Without the MAX issues, FY19 for TUI would have been basically on the level with FY18. Not great, but certainly acceptable, considering what sort of year we've had and how it's affected the travel industry overall, including competitors.

What, then, about 1Q20?

1Q20 - Not bad

Once again, TUI delivers on steady growth as guided for. With its 20-40% market shares across segments and a worldwide customer base of about 21 million people at this time, the company's base-level income is at impressive levels. Most importantly, for 1Q20, TUI Cruises, a JV between TUI and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), bought a massively-sized cruise line.

(Source: TUI 1Q20 Report)

Given the debt financing, this obviously changes the company's debt profile a bit. More on that later. Driving this M&A was the addressing of the TUI growth gap while leveraging the company's financial strength. Despite financing primarily with debt, the company is still well within current debt covenants, and there's no reduction in the dividends given to TUI.

The profit pool for TUI will be 50%.

What can be said about the rest of 1Q20, other than "excellent", barring MAX effects?

1Q20 Reported EBIT was up 25%, with underlying EBIT for FY20, including the full-year MAX impact estimated to be between €850M and €1050M.

Turnover increase of nearly 7% for the first quarter.

Destination experiences specifically continue to grow at double digits, coming in at 17% increase on a YoY basis.

TUI is prepared for what may come, regardless of the shape the MAX debacle might take for the full year.

(Source: TUI 1Q20 Report)

So, while we can expect the coronavirus to affect traffic for cruises, the fact is that other segments, barring MAX uncertainty, have had a very strong start to the year. The reason for this is double-digit 1Q20 turnover growth, 35% in Destination experiences, 25% in cruises (at least for the time being), very strong bookings for the summer period (up 14% YoY, with 36% of all summer trips for 2020 already booked), and strong fundamentals in Hotels with 12 new hotels opened, and another 5 planned for the year.

TUI is, for lack of a better word, humming. Less the MAX impact, 1Q20 would be firmly positive, 7-8% YoY. Take a look at the EBIT bridge for 1Q20.

(Source: TUI 1Q20 Report)

The problem is, as before, the MAX grounding. Less these effects, TUI's results would be very respectable. Cash flow is similarly impressive, with growth CapEx down YoY and FCF up $250M for the quarter, due to lower investments and divestments.

Debt is tricky. TUI has a bit of volatility to its debt structure due to its seasonal businesses, which means it draws frequently on available facilities and then also repays them quickly. There's also the addition of IFRS16, which adds about €2.4B to the company's sheet due to lease liabilities. Without these additions, the closing net debt would be closer to €2.8B as of December 2019, which going by non-MAX-influenced non-adjusted EBITA (using 2018's numbers) would be somewhere along the line of 2.6X, with Underlying net debt/EBITA coming in at 2.4X.

However, because of IFRS16 and MAX groundings, the current relevant number, at least insofar as the market is concerned, has climbed to 6.6X net debt/EBITA in terms of unadjusted FY19 EBITA, 5.6X net debt/EBITA in terms of adjusted results, and around 4.4X net debt/underlying EBITA, excluding the MAX groundings. Without IFRS16 and excluding MAX, the current indebtedness would come to around 2.4X, which would put it at an unchanged level to 2018 - but these adjustments are highly relevant.

Equally relevant - TUI is still within the bounds of its debt covenants, meaning there are no worries here. However, these wildly varying debt ratios due to adjustments and adoptions are certain to be a part of what's driving price and current valuation. There's simply a whole lot of uncertainty here.

Just like with many companies I view, however, the fact is that, in terms of its underlying operations, TUI is "fine".

Guidance and dividend

The company guides for a high single-digit % growth in turnover, using the ~19B 2019 results as a benchmark, and expects strong trading. In the light of MAX, however, the company expects that:

Additional costs will be incurred, around €220-€245M for the year.

Boeing is expected to compensate TUI to some degree for these outages and problems.

The company expects to be able to reduce net debt to between €1.4-€1.7B (excluding IFRS16).

The company dividend now has a stated floor of €0.35/share, which is above the currently proposed dividend for 2019/2020. The current floor would put the current minimum long-term yield for TUI at around 3.3%. However, this is the floor, not the actual yield. The actual yield for the year is 5.1%, which puts it well above public comps Carnival (NYSE:CCL) and Royal Caribbean.

Valuation

Valuation for TUI is a little different than previously - at least as far as the thesis goes. This is one of the primary travel and cruise operators in the entire world, with a nearly €20B turnover and outside of the MAX scandal, excellent margins in terms of comps.

(Source: TIKR.Com)

Some fundamental metrics show us that TUI has been traded down since mid-2018, which also correlates with stock price trends. The recent bounce, however, is more due to the poor comparable earnings metrics, influenced by MAX and external factors, than any improved sort of metrics justifying a higher valuation.

The company's valuation to book value, which I previously touched upon, is still at a discount compared to historical trends between 2016 and 2016 and is currently at a 2X. Once again, these valuations aren't as bad as sometime back, when the company traded at 1.5X in terms of book value. In terms of nominal share price, the company's prospects have improved - and my own stake is solid, in the green for a 1-year period.

(Source: TIKR.Com)

In the big picture, however, the company still suffers significant undervaluation in terms of certain metrics. This is not strange, given the strains the company is currently under. However, the market is acting as though TUI is expected to face significant fundamental challenges going forward.

This assumption isn't backed up by the forecasts - where S&P global analysts actually expect growth. TUI is expected to grow turnover (turning to USD here, it's easier due to FX) 9.4% in 2020 and 1.5% in 2021, coming to a nearly $23B revenue. EBITDA (and this is all ex-MAX), is expected to grow along the same lines, 7.1% this year and 8.4% next year, coming down at nearly $2B for 2021. GAAP EPS is expected to grow to $0.92/share, indicating a 20% growth this year, followed by another 28% growth in 2021, as investments and projects ramp up.

If we go by these impressive expectations and consider them at least somewhat indicative, the upside for TUI at this time is significant. At 2020E earnings, TUI is trading at a 12.3 P/E, which going by fair value P/E of 15 (due to a 7-9% earnings growth) gives us a 21% upside, to a share price of 12.75. Note that this share price is not outside the realms of where TUI has traded at any time the past few years. This upside expands to ridiculous levels of 68% for 2021E earnings, which would catapult a 2021E EPS on the basis of expected 15X P/E earnings to €17.7/share.

Even if the company were to not increase earnings as expected, or trade flat, today's share price over a "floor" yield of 3.3%, which is significantly higher than inflation and actual yield of north of 5%. There is, as I see it, plenty of downside protection for your capital here, added to the fact that the company has plenty of tangibles and a strong balance sheet - albeit with some debt that needs to be worked down.

That makes me a continued TUI bull.

Thesis

My objective is identifying and investing in qualitative and undervalued companies which offer good possibilities for long-term capital appreciation and dividend payouts/shareholder returns - a good total return.

TUI, as I see it and despite both coronavirus and MAX scares, fulfills these demands very well. The travel industry can be fickle at times. It's characterized by higher volatility than other sectors, and so every investor needs to do their due diligence to see if this is an industry they want to be in.

For me, it's a small part of a bigger picture - but a part that comes at an appealing current yield, and given the current potential upside and downside protection, at an excellent potential return.

People love traveling. I love traveling. I've used TUI in my own travels and find their services to meet my personal expectations, and I've been pleased with the journey the company has taken over the past few years.

Much like all legacy sectors, I've got people telling me that giants like TUI are the past and that people will "make their own vacations from scratch without involving outdated companies like TUI which make it more expensive". Similar things have been said about the "big banks", as arguments for smaller banks. I've always disagreed with this, and my stance is backed by the YoY annual turnover growth not only in TUI but in the industry as a whole.

The hard data and trends coming out of these companies do not lie. While the industry is going through a tough time due to emissions regulations in cruises, MAX debacles, CapEx requirements, and technology changes, the fundamental and underlying business and the interest for it remains safe, as I see it.

Because of this, and because of the valuation here, I say "BUY".

Stance

TUI is, following an acceptable FY19 and a good 1Q20, a "BUY" due to continued undervaluation in the light of forward expectations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TUIFY, TUIFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.