Acorda Therapeutics: Crisis Postponed, Inbrija Needs To Perform

The near-term financing overhang is removed, but the crisis is only postponed if Inbrija sales do not rise to appropriate levels.

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) is in a better position after addressing the convertible note overhang last year. In my previous article, I noted the company is uninvestable due to this substantial financing overhang as the company lacked the cash to pay the noteholders in 2021 and the conversion price was far out of reach. The way the issue was addressed has caused potentially significant dilution, but it's better than the alternative. The crisis is now postponed and Acorda is currently in decent financial shape and management can focus on getting Inbrija sales to much higher levels. But so far, there are no indications Inbrija's uptake is improving. I continue to follow this story with some interest but remain on the sidelines until Inbrija shows signs of growth acceleration.

Exchange of convertible notes provides much-needed breathing room

In late December 2019, Acorda entered into agreements with a limited number of holders of the company's 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2021 to exchange $276 million aggregate principal amount for a combination of newly issued 6% convertible senior secured notes due 2024 and cash. Acorda issued $207 million in new convertible notes and paid $55.2 million in cash to participating holders. The new notes will be convertible into shares of common stock at an initial conversion price of $3.50 per share and the company may elect to settle the conversion in cash, shares or combination of the two.

This exchange leaves $74 million in 2021 notes (old notes) outstanding, which represents a manageable amount. At the end of 2019, Acorda had $169 million in cash and equivalents and $42.7 million in escrow related to semi-annual interest payments to new noteholders. Acorda may elect to pay interest in shares of common stock (and I think it will do just that) and such payments would release the cash from escrow. Based on the company's revenue and operating expense guidance, it appears Acorda will end 2020 with approximately $100 million in cash (plus the $42.7 million in escrow), which leaves more than enough time for investors to find out what really matters - can Inbrija sales accelerate and come anywhere near the company's annual peak sales estimates of $300 million to $500 million - the company reduced the peak sales estimates from more than $500 million after a very slow start.

Inbrija 2019 sales and 2020 guidance leave a lot to be desired

Inbrija's launch has been one of the most disappointing I've seen in the last few years. I expected more from an experienced commercial organization. Inbrija net sales in 2019 reached $15.3 million and Acorda guided for $35-40 million in net sales in 2020. So far, this does not look like a product that can reach $300 million or $500 million in annual net sales.

Source: Acorda earnings reports, author's estimates for 2020 based on the mid-point of company guidance

It seems that the main issue isn't the product itself but access. Acorda made progress there and 72% of commercial lives are now covered and 25% of Medicare lives, which is still not adequate (especially Medicare). Poor access makes physicians reluctant to write prescriptions and this is what is happening to Inbrija. And poor access is also slowing down the anticipated feedback loop - patients testing the drug and coming back with positive feedback, which encourages physicians to write prescriptions to more patients.

Acorda is now transitioning to the second phase of the launch:

As I noted in Phase 1, we focus primarily on awareness by healthcare professionals also on achieving access and we're going to continue to do that, but we're shifting our emphasis now to prioritizing patient awareness and to motivate them to ask their physicians about INBRIJA. This phase includes direct-to-patient initiatives digitally and through other means, educational programs, as well as patient ambassadors who have had positive experiences with INBRIJA and are eager to communicate this to other people with Parkinson's.

This could be an important lever going forward as management also noted on the Q4 earnings call that their research indicates that about 64% of patients who asked physicians about Inbrija received a prescription. Raising awareness among patients will also be expensive and time-consuming, but if the reality is similar to the company's research, it should produce results. However, I remain skeptical of Inbrija's potential in the near term and want to see how the product does in the next few quarters as I suspect the second phase of the launch will take time to translate to accelerating growth.

Ampyra remains a decent contributor

Ampyra has generated $163 million in net sales in 2019 and while the product saw significant erosion after the launch of several generics, quarterly sales have remained steady throughout 2019. In 2020, Acorda expects sales in the $85 million to $110 million range.

Source: Acorda earnings reports, author's estimates based on the mid-point of 2020 sales guidance

I think it is safe to say that the company would be on the verge of bankruptcy if Ampyra sales eroded faster than they did - Acorda generated $227 million in net sales in the five quarters with generic competition and the company is on track to push that number above $300 million (cumulative sales) by the end of 2020.

Management attributed the success (and yes, this is a major accomplishment for a branded product losing exclusivity) to significant brand loyalty among people with MS and their physicians but also by making deliberate strategies ahead of the launch of generics, such as encouraging physicians to write Dispense as Written and also continuing the first step trial program and physician and reimbursement support.

But continued erosion is inevitable, evidenced by the 2020 sales guidance and Ampyra is not something investors should rely on as far as value creation goes.

Conclusion

Acorda is in better shape after the exchange of the old convertible notes. However, in the absence of improved uptake of Inbrija, the crisis was only postponed. Ampyra will continue to erode and Inbrija will soon become the only asset of value to Acorda or anyone looking to buy the company in the following years. I remain on the sidelines but will continue to look for a change in Inbrija's growth trajectory.

