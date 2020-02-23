4 High-Yield, Short-Term Tech Trades: 24% To 40% Annualized

The yields are more than 24% to ~41% annualized.

These four trades expire in under two months.

Tech has been the leading sector over the past year, rising more than 26%. Although it lost ~-1% this week, it still leads all other sectors year to date, with an ~8% gain.

With that in mind, we went looking for some tech options trades which might capitalize on the recent volatility and on upcoming quarterly dividends from this notoriously stingy sector.

The two largest firms in the storage devices sub-industry are Ireland-based Seagate Technology (STX), with $14.77B market cap, and US-based Western Digital Corp. (WDC), with a $20.74B market cap.

If you consider all of the digital data we use, it's easy to see which direction storage demand is going. STX has been trying to move its customers from its legacy hard disc drives into higher capacity ones, as the price/terabyte has declined. The company has been ramping up its quantities shipped to battle the falling price of storage.

There's a marked difference in the two companies' price performances - STX has trailed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLK), in addition to the market over the past year, quarter, month, and year to date.

WDC, however, has beaten the market handily over the past year, quarter, and year to date:

Dividends:

WDC's outperformance isn't based on its dividend yield, which, at 3%, is considerably lower than STX's 4.81%. STX also has a 6.78% five-year dividend growth rate, vs. 0% for WDC, which has maintained a $.50 quarterly payout during that period.

STX also had a big share buyback program, of $2.9B, over the past few years, which exceeded its dividend payout total of $2.7B and its $2B in capex. Conversely, WDC's share count went from ~242M to ~298M in that same period.

(Source: STX site)

Financials:

The two companies' financial ratios also are quite divergent, with STX showing a whopping 90% ROE, a ~19% ROA, a much higher EBITDA margin, and much lower debt/EBITDA leverage than WDC, which has negative ROA and ROE ratios.

Earnings:

You can see the data-driven demons for STX in its earnings from the past few fiscal years - the company's revenue, free cash flow, operating income and EPS peaked in fiscal year 2018

WDC had a similar trajectory - revenues, EPS, FCF, and operating income have declined since 2018:

Valuations:

STX looks much cheaper on a trailing Non-GAAP P/E and EV/EBITDA basis, while WDC has lower P/sales and P/book valuations vs. STX and sector medians.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $54.07, STX is ~11% below analysts' $61.00 average price target, but ~ 35% above its lowest price target.

WDC, in spite of its outperformance, actually has a bigger spread of 18.3% between its $66.67 price and analysts' average $81.60 price target:

If you're interested in nibbling at the edges of either of these two tech stocks, here are two short term put-selling trades, both of which expire in April 2020.

STX's April $52.50 put strike pays $2.03, for a 3.9% nominal yield in under two months, or 24.76% annualized. Your breakeven would be $50.47, which is 21% above the 52-week low of $41.63:

WDC's April $65.00 put has a much higher premium, at $3.55, for a 34.97% annualized yield, and a breakeven of $61.45, which is just 2.4% above analysts' lowest price target of $60.00 for WDC:

Conversely, if you're more bullish, but you want to hedge your bet, here are two Covered Calls trades, which also expire in April 2020.

Unlike put sellers, covered call sellers do collect dividends. These two-month trades capitalize on the next quarterly dividends for STX and WDC.

STX's April $55.00 call strike pays $1.91, nearly 3X its $.65 quarterly dividend, which should go ex-dividend on 3/24/20. Your static yield would be 30.32%:

WDC's $67.50 April call strike pays nearly twice as much as STX's. The $3.75 call premium, combined with the $.50 dividend, would give you a $4.25 potential profit, for a 6.37% nominal yield in under two months, or 40.82% annualized:

You can see more details for these two trades on our free Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, covers undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, with dividend yields from 5% to 10%+. Our latest success story a 51% total return from inception for one of our core holdings, a little-known 124-year old US microcap dividend stock, which is getting bought out at a 34% premium. In addition to the buyout premium, HDS+ subscribers received 2 years of fat dividends, yielding over 8%. We publish exclusive research articles weekly for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how we can help your portfolio. There's a 20% discount for new members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WDC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service has featured options selling for dividend stocks since 2009.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.







Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.