Watsco: The Disruptor

Extrapolating on risks previously discussed on Seeking Alpha uncovers information that could be pertinent to an investing decision, especially since some consider the company overvalued.

Just as importantly, the company reported significant progress in its technology implementation and adoption. But, it's not a "one and done" effort, but rather, a long-term opportunity.

Watsco reported 2019 fourth quarter and full-year results on February 13th. It had another record year in revenue, net income attributable to Watsco, earnings per share and operating cash flow.

My investment thesis for Watsco (WSO) is based on the company's embrace and development of technology as an industry disruptor.

Watsco is the top HVAC/R (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) distributor in North America. It has grown, primarily, through acquisition - more than 60 since 1989. In the past decade, revenue has increased 68% from $2.84 billion in 2010 to $4.77 billion in 2019.

Source: Author-created from company data

Acquisition Strategy

Watsco's acquisition growth strategy is atypical compared to most businesses. In most acquisition scenarios, the acquiring company focuses on finding synergies and cost-cutting. But, Watsco's strategy is to leave its acquired distributors intact while shifting the focus to faster growth and becoming more productive, more efficient. When a distributor is acquired, Watsco offers its management an arsenal of resources - capital, product resources and technology.

We don't look for synergies. That is up to them. These businesses that have done so well, but we think we can grow them faster by what we said in the press release, we can capitalize them better, we can ask them to take more risk if they wish to. But basically, our culture and acquisitions support the entrepreneurship that was there before we got there... So they are independent in terms of what they do, but they are part of Watsco utilizing the resources of Watsco that is a heck of a good accommodation, which has helped us become the largest in the world in what we do. And so synergy is not a word we use, growth is the word we use.

Embracing Technology

Of the resources, capital, product resources and technology, Watsco considers technology to be the difference-maker.

We continue to drive adoption of a variety of customer-focused technologies to better serve our contractor customers. That adoption has led to higher growth rates and lower attrition rates with customers who regularly use our technology. Over the long run, we are confident Watsco's innovations will transform the way business is done in our industry, and will also influence and convince great companies to become a part of the Watsco family. (emphasis added).

Source

The company has even suggested it's no longer a distributor but, instead, a technology company that specializes in HVAC/R. Source

To date, the company has focused on:

iOS and Android mobile apps; e-commerce; supply chain optimization including order fulfillment; an HVAC/R product information repository; and a business intelligence system.

Setting Records In 2019

Watsco reported fourth quarter and full-year results on February 13, 2020. Revenue improved 4.9% year-over-year, as shown in the chart above.

Because local distributors are meant to become more productive and efficient when they join the Watsco family, margins eventually improve. This didn't have time to transpire in 2019.

They are dilutive to margin - to EBIT margin in the short-term. And the medium and long-term though, we, you know, we like to have them grow and raise their margin to that - the kind of the Watsco-type margin.

Still, year-over-year net income growth did outpace revenue growth as has been typical for Watsco. In 2019, net income grew 7% to $260 million as compared to $242.9 million in 2018. Source: Author-created from company data

The increase in diluted earnings per share was less noticeable at $6.50 in 2019 compared to $6.49 in 2018. The lack of change can be attributed to the increase in the outstanding share count.

Source: Author-created from company data

Nevertheless, 2019 was, once again, a record year for Watsco. The company set records in revenue, net income attributable to Watsco, earnings per share and operating cash flow. Its crowning achievement in 2019 had to do with operating cash flow. For the full year, at $335.8 million, it increased 97% compared to 2018.

Since 2000, Watsco's operating cash flow was approximately $2.7 billion compared to net income of approximately $2.6 billion, surpassing the Company's goal of generating cash flow in excess of net income.

The accomplishment resulted in a healthy dividend increase for shareholders. Watsco's Board approved a double-digit bump from $6.40 per share to $7.10 per share. Alert investors will note the new dividend rate exceeds the adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2019. Management attributed its confidence in the boost to its business, strong cash flow and conservative balance sheet.

We have opportunities to have another very strong year for free cash flow and that's the objective and that's how we look at it.

Technology Progress in 2019 And Plans For 2020 & Beyond

Since Watsco considers technology its key differentiator, it's fitting to measure and contrast its impact and effectiveness.

Though revenue grew 4.9% year-over-year, e-commerce sales grew 17% and represented 29.4% of total sales. Watsco processed more than 1 million online transactions in 2019 and 20% more than in 2018. More impressively, online orders contained 32% more line items than an in-store order. And, the company experienced a 60% increase in unique iOS or Android app weekly users. When comparing between e-commerce users and non-users, its attrition rate for e-commerce users was 60% less than non-users. Further, its more active users saw greater growth in annual sales.

The progress is fueling Watsco's determination.

We have intensified our efforts to drive greater use and widespread adoption and to develop new features and functionality that our customers are asking for.

On the back end, Watsco has implemented an internal platform focusing on warehouse efficiency and order fulfillment. The company processes upward of 7 million orders per year. In 2019, its OF (order fulfillment) software was implemented in the remaining 1/3 of locations. As a result, 27% more orders were processed through the software. In those locations, SG&A expenses decreased 15 basis points as a percentage of sales.

We now have modern platforms to ensure that we're having the right product, in the right place, at the right time to meet expected customer demands. Our customer fill rates have jumped significantly.

Despite all of the progress, Watsco does not yet consider its technology solutions completed. As mentioned above, it intends to incorporate features and functionality based on customer input and feedback. When Watsco speaks of technology, it still speaks of investment rather than expense.

Our investments today don't necessarily have a 12-month ROI. We're investing for the years ahead. Where and when there is opportunity to invest more in ROI opportunity, we're going to invest more - because this is a long-term company. Our long-term goal remains the same - to develop the industry's most attractive and customer-obsessed technology platforms, which revolutionize and transform the way our business is done.

Its technology implementation is hardly a "one and done" effort.

Risks

Watsco did face challenges in 2019.

Others on Seeking Alpha have warned Watsco's bargaining power may be at risk due to its lack of suppliers. In 2018, Watsco purchased 84% from its top ten suppliers. But, it's not as if there are a plethora of options. Sales of HVAC equipment provide the majority, approximately two-thirds, of Watsco's revenue. There are only seven major original equipment manufacturers [OEM] of HVAC equipment - Carrier (UTX), Lennox International (LII), Trane (IR), York (JCI), Rheem Manufacturing, Goodman (OTCPK:DKILF) and Nordyne. Watsco does source HVAC equipment from approximately 20 vendors. But, it sources HVAC product from well over 1,000 vendors.

The warning also detailed Watsco purchases from Carrier accounted for 62% of its activity. But, the concern seemed to ignore Watsco's history with Carrier. In 2009, the two formed their first joint venture. Carrier contributed 95 company-owned locations situated in the area known as the Sun Belt and Puerto Rico and Watsco contributed 15 locations. Watsco now has an 80% controlling interest in this JV. In 2011, the two formed a second JV. Carrier contributed 28 company-owned locations situated in northeastern states of the U.S. and Watsco contributed 14 locations. Watsco also purchased seven locations in Mexico that were Carrier's distribution operations. Watsco now has an 80% controlling interest in this second JV. A third JV was formed in 2012. Carrier contributed 35 company-owned Canadian locations. Watsco has a 60% controlling interest in the third JV. The combination of the three ventures accounted for 61% of Watsco's revenue in 2018. Thus, if 60% of Watsco's revenue is rooted in joint ventures with Carrier, it is quite logical that 60% of its purchases would go to Carrier.

The valid question would be if Watsco's relationship with Carrier is damaging its bargaining power with other majors. The company did share in the fourth quarter earnings call that it's had an "ongoing issue" regarding pricing with two large OEMs such that there has been an impact to gross margin. But, the company did seem to infer the negotiations to remedy the situation are nothing more than standard operating procedure.

We take the data, we examine the data, we present the data, we act on the data with our OEMs and that's what we're doing.

The company's shareholders' equity is divided between its common stock and its Class B common stock (WSO.B). On voting matters, the common stock is entitled to one vote while its Class B common stock is entitled to ten votes. Shareholders of its common stock are entitled to elect 25% of the Board of Directors while Class B shareholders elect the remainder. The company does not have to pay a dividend to Class B shareholders but it may not pay a dividend on Class B without paying an equal dividend on common. Class B shares are convertible on a one-to-one basis to common shares at any point at the option of the shareholder. There are approximately 32.6 million outstanding shares of common stock and 5.5 million shares of Class B common stock. Both are traded on the NYSE but Class B shares are sparsely traded.

Since Class B shares are awarded under the company's 2014 Incentive Compensation Plan, directors and executive officers own nearly 90%. CEO Nahmad owns more than half. However, it is pertinent to understand not all shares issued under the compensation plan have fully vested. At year-end 2018, less than half the Class B shares were eligible for conversion.

Agency risk is "the risk that the management of a company will use its authority to benefit itself rather than shareholders". Another potential risk outlined on Seeking Alpha warns the company's valuation does not account for agency risk. Watsco was founded by current Chairman and CEO, Albert Nahmad. His son, Aaron Nahmad, is the President of Watsco and the force behind the company's technology transformation. Thus, the concern seems to be, primarily, with the Nahmad family's ownership percentage.

Interestingly, Watsco and the Nahmads refer to its acquisitions as "joining the family".

We added three new operating companies to our family, Dasco Supply in New Jersey, Peirce-Phelps in Philadelphia, and N&S in New York. With the advent of modern technology, we believe it is an opportunity, or I should say, an opportune time for independent distributors to join the Watsco family since our resources can help them develop scale much faster.

And, in 2019, the company made distinct moves to "care" for its "family members".

We increased our 401(K) match and equity based compensation to expand our ownership culture, promote continuity, retain talent, and incentivize long-term thinking. As important, if not more important, we also enriched our employee wellness program to encourage good health and preventative care.

Valuation

The average of analysts' estimates for Watsco's 2020 earnings is $6.75 per share. With Watsco trading in the $170 range, it could be considered richly valued at a forward P/E ratio above 25. Since many HVAC/R distributors are privately-owned, Watsco has few publicly-traded peers. Further, both its size in its niche and adoption of technology complicate comparisons.

When considering industrial distributors paying dividends, Fastenal (FAST), a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, may be a reasonable comparison. It is also trading at a forward P/E ratio above 25. Its revenue at $5.33 billion slightly outpaces Watsco's at $4.77 billion. But, its margins are much better - 47% compared to 24% for gross and 15% compared to 5% for net profit. Its growth rates are also greater - 6.7% compared to 4.9% for revenue and 16.6% compared to 7% for net income. Fastenal and Watsco have similar debt ratios. But, Watsco pays a much better dividend, yielding over 4% compared to just over 2.5% for Fastenal, and has grown its dividend rate more aggressively, averaging 26% the past five years compared to 12% for Fastenal.

The Takeaway

My investment club has owned shares of Watsco since 2018. We typically give a stock three years to begin meeting our goals before we make a decision. Although it's not time to act, I have to admit Watsco is not yet tracking as we expected.

But, our investment thesis remains the same. We like that the company is the dominant player in its industry. Its dividend yield and dividend growth have been satisfying. And, we find its drive to disrupt its industry with technology and innovation quite enticing. It helps that its progress is proving profitable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WSO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in WSO.