GLD: Gold And U.S. Dollar Going Up In Tandem Is A Bullish Sign

In the long-run, we expect gold to march towards and reach its all-time highs.

Gold rallying in the face of U.S. dollar strength has historically been a long-term bullish sign for the precious metal.

Precious metals picked up where it left off from before the long weekend, with solid gains across the board in gold (GLD), silver (SLV) and platinum (PPLT). On a 52-week basis, all 3 metals are up double-digits with gold leading the way at 20%.

Source: WingCapital Investments

From a longer-term perspective, GLD has likewise been the outperformer vs. its precious metal peers as it continues to retrace towards its all-time highs in 2011. Indeed, GLD has been a major beneficiary from safe haven flows in times of economic crisis or uncertainties, with the latest episodes in Middle-east escalation and coronavirus epidemic being the catalyst to strong inflows YTD:

Source: ETF.com

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar (UUP), which also serves as a safe haven asset considering America's relatively resilient economy, has likewise been grinding higher and riding on a long-term uptrend since 2018.

Source: WingCapital Investments

Gold & U.S. Dollar Diverging From Their Inverse Relationship

An intriguing observation is that both U.S. dollar index (DXY) and gold have been rallying in tandem since last year, which is a rare occurrence due to their normally inverse correlation. In fact, historically there were only two other periods since 2000 during which:

Gold rallied more than 10% in the past 52 weeks while DXY was also positive Both gold and DXY were up 4 out of the last 5 weeks

The instances (2006 & 2010) are highlighted in the above chart, and the forward returns in gold are shown below:

Date Gold 52-Wk Chg DXY 52-Wk Chg Both DXY & GC Up Last 4 / 5 Wks Gold Forward Chg 4-Wk 12-Wk 24-Wk 52-Wk 10/9/2005 469.2 12.06% 89.35 2.60% YES -0.19% 15.03% 24.00% 25.49% 1/22/2006 558.7 31.21% 89.32 7.00% YES 0.02% 13.16% 19.31% 15.36% 1/29/2006 567.4 37.05% 89.89 6.52% YES -0.25% 14.87% 9.20% 13.89% 2/19/2006 558.8 28.49% 90.61 9.62% YES 0.21% 17.52% 13.37% 22.24% 5/9/2010 1,227.40 31.85% 86.09 3.79% YES 0.12% -1.96% 10.57% 21.67% 5/16/2010 1,175.70 22.66% 85.37 6.66% YES 6.93% 3.33% 18.85% 28.33% 5/23/2010 1,212.20 23.85% 86.48 9.15% YES 3.60% 1.24% 12.64% 26.74% 5/30/2010 1,216.20 26.46% 88.23 9.37% YES -0.72% 1.63% 11.18% 26.76% 2/2/2020 1,568.60 16.74% 98.68 2.11% YES 2/9/2020 1,582.70 17.52% 99.12 2.29% YES 2005-2006 Avg -0.05% 15.14% 16.47% 19.24% 2010 Avg 2.48% 1.06% 13.31% 25.88%

The statistical analysis illustrates that when gold and U.S. dollar were up in the long and short-term together during 2006 and 2010, substantial gains in gold were still ahead within a year in both instances.

Now vs. 2006 and 2010

The comparison between 2006 and now is especially relevant considering their similar economic backdrop, with the Treasury yield curve embarking on a long-term flattening trend and having inverted both times:

Source: U.S. Department Of Treasury

Meanwhile, the eurozone debt crisis was gathering steam back in 2010, while the Fed was just getting warmed up with their quantitative easing programs. It resonates to some extent with today's struggling Chinese economy potentially spilling over to the world, and an increasingly dovish Fed which started re-expanding its balance sheet through its repo operations:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

In both cases, heightened economic uncertainties as well as aggressive monetary easing had been the main catalysts in the take-off in gold. As such, going forward, cascading economic fallout resulting from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which is expected to lead to more global central bank stimulus, will be supportive of further upside in gold in the coming year.

Short-Term Headwinds: Sentiment & Seasonality

Although long-term prospects are evidently bright for gold, a short-term pullback is plausible due to lopsidedly net long positioning by large speculators in gold futures. Indeed, the recent spike higher in gold to fresh 5 year highs coincided with positioning nudging higher to record number of net long contracts.

Source: Commitment of Traders

While bullish positioning could simply represent large speculators' conviction in gold and does not necessitate an imminent correction, one ought to heed caution that profit-taking could lead to a steep, sudden decline like in mid-2016. On the other hand, if gold happens to follow the path of 2010, during which a precious metal rush led to parabolic rises in silver and gold, then not even profit-taking by futures speculators would be able to stop the momentum.

We believe that scenario is unlikely at least in the near term, due to a looming seasonal peak by the end of the month. Per EquityClock.com, which tracked the seasonal performance of gold futures between 1990 and 2009, gold tends to top around end of February and pullback for several months before launching higher again.

Source: EquityClock.com

Obviously this year could well be different, with the actual impact from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak still very much uncertain and could tilt the momentum in either direction. That being said, given the two potential sources of negative headwinds, we would be vigilant of a short-term pullback and ready to buy the dip.

In summary, the long-term bull run in gold resembling that from 2006 or 2010 has only just begun, and we anticipate gold will re-test its all time highs during the course of this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.