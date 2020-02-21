Murphy Oil: Thoughts On Dividend After Q4 Results

The company delivered organic FCF of $144.8 million; buyback and debt repayment were primarily covered by the proceeds from the Malaysian segment divestment.

On January 30, Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), an independent exploration & production company, presented its fourth-quarter and full-year results. The stock underperformed both on quarterly revenue and EPS; 2019 was also overshadowed by a steep decline in the GAAP net income.

The coronavirus-induced sell-off propelled MUR's yield to around 4.5%, the level that some investors might find appealing, especially considering the low-yield environment after a parade of rate cuts across the globe. Yet, I think there are a few essential facts they should bear in mind before considering to buy the stock.

After analyzing the company's results and past financials, I have a few thoughts on its shareholder rewards sustainability that I suppose might be of some interest to dividend-focused readers. So, let's take a more profound look at Murphy's fundamentals.

2019 output growth offset weak commodity prices

In May 2019, I wrote a piece titled "Murphy Oil: Simplified Portfolio, Moderate Growth." Back then, I was slightly skeptical of the divestment of the Malaysian segment, while I also concurred MUR had a rationale behind it, especially given its priority to become more crude-focused and improve margins.

Thanks to the deal with PTTEP, the company became less leveraged, as proceeds from the disposal of the Malaysian assets were used for debt repayment. But the market has been clearly not buying its portfolio recalibration strategy, as oil price gyrations together with the trade war news rattled traders during most of the year. Improved sentiment lifted the share price in autumn, as recession fears eased, but in 2020, bulls retreated again, as coronavirus raised serious concerns regarding oil consumption.

Speaking about 2019 results, I should highlight that MUR delivered both higher sales and cash flow thanks to surging output from its Eagle Ford assets, the Gulf of Mexico fields, and Canadian Kaybob Duvernay; oil production jumped 14% YoY and added up to more than 103 thousand barrels per day. Total revenues hit $2.83 billion, up 10%, while net CFFO increased 22%.

The inspiring news here is that Cash Return on Total Capital, the metric that helps to unveil if a company used its equity and debt proficiently or not, reached 17.6%. I think this result is relatively high, which points to the fact the firm did its best to prop up cash flow even under pressure of volatile commodity prices.

Assessing the dividend

At the moment, Murphy Oil pays a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share; the yield is approaching 4.5%. $1 is not the highest annual DPS in the corporation's history. Before the oil slump sent its revenue and cash flow plunging and prompted to scale dividend back, the company had been gradually increasing DPS that had crept from $1.1 in 2010 to $1.4 in 2016.

In the news release published on 3 August 2016, President and CEO called the decision to reduce DPS "a difficult but prudent one" and blamed "the lack of a sustained recovery in commodity prices."

As a reminder, back then the company's trailing twelve-month operating cash flow shrunk to $755.3 million compared to $1.36 billion in 2015; in September 2016, it plummeted to just $370 million, the lowest level in the 2010s. The capital investments were above $1.7 billion and free cash flow was deeply below zero.

Data by YCharts

So, there is no coincidence the quarterly dividend was radically scaled back by 29% to $0.25, as the company was definitely cash-strapped. Interestingly, its mid-2016 Debt/Equity of 43% looked relatively adequate but in September, Net debt/Net operating cash flow surged to 11.4x, the level that clearly jeopardized its financial health.

But the predicament was ultimately staved off as Brent and WTI rebounded and propelled cash flows and market values of energy companies. However, Murphy Oil still remained unconfident it could afford the higher dividend; the DPS growth was frozen.

So, what does the 2019 financial data tell us about the dividend coverage? First, dwindled annual net income together with shrunk Return on Shareholder Equity is irrelevant here. We are skipping the payout ratio assessment step to delve into the cash flow.

Yet, cash flow was not flawless. To investor chagrin, the 2019 dividend was insufficiently covered by organic free cash flow (from continuing operations). Murphy Oil excessively covered capital expenditures (property additions and dry hole costs), but $163.7 million in dividends were not fully financed by cash surplus of $144.8 million.

The chart below summarized the data on MUR's organic and inorganic free cash flow, dividend, and total stockholder rewards inclusive of a share repurchase program for the five-year period. Interestingly, FY 2016, when MUR cut the dividend, inorganic FCF was positive thanks to the sales of assets.

FCF, total shareholder rewards computed by the author. Raw data from Seeking Alpha and the company's filings and news releases.

Importantly, these data include only cash flows from continuing operations. Proceeds from the Malaysian segment divestment were classified as discontinued operations and reported separately. Cash from investing activities (discontinued operations) was around $2.02 billion (see the news release), adequate enough to cover debt repayment, buyback, and dividend.

Finally, with $1.4-1.5 billion in 2020 capex, MUR will have to generate close to $3 billion in revenues with around 53% cash flow margin to secure free cash flow sufficient enough to fully cover the dividend.

Final thoughts

I cannot conclude MUR is a perfect pick worth considering despite tempting yield given its DPS volatility in the past, insufficient dividend coverage by organic free cash flow in 2019, and lack of certainty regarding its 2020 cash flow amid weak oil price hammered by lower global demand for crude.

On top of that, executives have been bailing out of long positions both in 2019 and this year. As of February 21, the most recent insider transaction took place only two days ago (see Form 4).

Also, MUR remains a speculative play apt for those investors who bet on the oil market recuperation if the coronavirus outbreak ultimately fades.

But it is worth remembering that banks' sentiment has pronouncedly deteriorated; for instance, in early February, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) revised its oil benchmark price target anticipating Brent could dive to just $47 a barrel, as the coronavirus's pernicious effect on supply chains and fuels demand left no room for optimism.

Also, pundits voice the output of the OPEC and its allies should be throttled back to ward off the supply glut. Anyway, until the March meeting, there will be no certainty regarding how the Organization is going to cope with coronavirus's impact on oil consumption.

However, this week Brent price dynamics recuperated as news from Venezuela and Libya together with the U.S. sanctions on Rosneft's trading unit attracted the attention of bulls who hoped supply disruptions would offset dwindled demand in the wake of the COVID-19 spread.

Another tailwind was the U.S. crude inventories data that revealed analysts overestimated the potential of the stock build-up. Put another way, crude inventories increased only 414 thousand barrels last week, while analysts mistakenly predicted them to go up by 2.5 million barrels.

All the above-mentioned catalysts are temporary and the sell-off might resume. To conclude, I remain neutral on MUR.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.