TLT: The Coronavirus Pushes Bonds To New All-Time Highs As Recession Fears Flare

A portfolio that has exposure to all economic scenarios, balanced based on "risk" continues to excel during uncertain times. TLT or some allocation to risk-free government bonds remains a staple in my portfolio.

Investors and fund managers are often massively underexposed to Treasury bonds and thus, scramble to find safe assets when recessionary fears flare.

When growth is slowing, TLT or some form of risk-free duration tends to perform well. A negative shock, coupled with an existing trend of slowing growth, raises legitimate recessionary concerns.

TLT or some form of risk-free duration is a critical part of a balanced portfolio, hedging against recessionary and deflationary fears.

Long-term bonds have made a new all-time high on the back of growth fears surrounding the unknown impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Since the turn of the new year, long-term Treasury bonds have resumed their multi-year rally, surging to a new all-time high. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond has slid to just 1.89% as fears surrounding the coronavirus, and the freeze on the Chinse economy, bring recessionary concerns back on the table.

Treasury bonds, or any high-quality government bond, typically perform well when nominal growth declines.

GDP growth has been described as the average rate of return in the economy for your mid-range risk. Thus, with real GDP growth trending around 2%, the rate of real return on the average investment in the economy should be roughly 2%.

When growth is expected to decline, Treasury bonds reflect the worsening rate of return in the economy, and yields sink to match the new economic reality.

Economic growth in the United States has been declining since mid-2018, sending long-term bond yields from nearly 3.5% to 1.90%, an actuality that has confounded the consensus opinion. The perpetual hope for a significant rebound in economic growth has been delayed again as the negative impact of the coronavirus becomes more clear. Markets around the world have brought recessionary concerns back to the table, resulting in a plunge of long-term bond yields.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is one of the most popular ways to gain exposure to long-term Treasury bonds.

In total return terms, TLT has surged to a new all-time high, surpassing the "blow-off" level from August 2019.

TLT Total Return Price:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Below, I will outline why TLT has performed so well, why consensus has been consistently on the wrong side of the bond market rally, and lastly, why TLT or some form of risk-free duration should be a staple in virtually everyone investors portfolio.

TLT

Before diving into the analysis, it is worth highlighting some key details about TLT.

TLT is a Treasury bond ETF, investing virtually 100% of assets in US Treasury bonds. TLT has an effective duration of roughly 18 years, a measure of the sensitivity to changes in interest rates.

While TLT is a very common long-term bond proxy, an effective duration of 18 is far from the most duration investors can find.

Below is a table of popular Treasury bond ETFs, listed by effective duration.

Popular Bond ETFs: Effective Duration

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

At EPB Macro Research, we held a position in Extended Duration bonds (NYSEARCA:EDV) with a duration of nearly 25 years before closing the position at the end of January.

We still maintain a heavy allocation to Treasury bonds across the curve, weighted based on the volatility/duration of the ETF. For example, the allocation to IEI can be much higher than TLT to achieve a similar portfolio impact.

TLT Continues To Rise As Growth Expectations Fall

TLT, or any US government bond ETF, typically rises when economic growth falls. As described above, when real GDP growth declines, the rate of return on the average economic investment is lower. The risk-free rate must decline to reflect a weaker environment.

US 10-Year Treasury Yield: Cyclical Trend

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

In the United States, both growth and inflation expectations were declining since mid-2018. Despite continuous optimism, a rebound in growth never materialized.

Moving into Q1 of 2020, leading indicators of the US economy still did not show a material increase in growth to be in the cards. Inflation indicators were a bit more firm, but the outbreak of the coronavirus derailed these underlying trends.

The outbreak of the coronavirus, originating in China, has caused the industrial economy and service sector to take a turn for the worse.

Furthermore, commodity prices have tumbled, lowering inflation expectations. The combination of weaker growth and falling inflation expectations has sparked another rally in TLT, pushing long-term interest rates to new all-time lows.

Graphed below, US real GDP growth declined from over 3% year over year to roughly 2% year over year to end 2019. Consensus estimates, even before accounting for some of the negative impacts from the coronavirus outbreak, penciled in zero economic acceleration.

As trend economic growth settles into a new range, below 2%, according to consensus, interest rates respond by establishing yet another lower range.

US Real GDP Growth, Year over Year (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Recently, IHS Markit published several "flash" or preliminary PMI reports for the February reporting period.

These reports are among the earliest data points available for February, with commentary to supplement the two-year data sample.

The US Composite PMI plunged below the expansion/contraction line of 50, led to the downside by the services sector.

US Composite PMI For February (Flash):

Source: IHS Markit, Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Commenting on the extent of the economic damage, IHS Markit economist Chris Williamson said:

With the exception of the government-shutdown of 2013, US business activity contracted for the first time since the global financial crisis in February. Weakness was primarily seen in the service sector, where the first drop in activity for four years was reported, but manufacturing production also ground almost to a halt due to a near-stalling of orders. Total new orders fell for the first time in over a decade. The deterioration in was in part linked to the coronavirus outbreak, manifesting itself in weakened demand across sectors such as travel and tourism, as well as via falling exports and supply chain disruptions. However, companies also reported increased caution in respect to spending due to worries about a wider economic slowdown and uncertainty ahead of the presidential election later this year. "The survey data are consistent with GDP growth slowing from just above 2% in January to a crawl of just 0.6% in February. However, the February survey also saw a notable upturn in business sentiment about the year ahead, reflecting widespread optimism that the current slowdown will prove shortlived.

The economic implications of the coronavirus remain mostly unknown. Recessionary fears have rightly returned to the conversation as any negative economic shock is amplified by an existing weak (and declining) rate of growth.

After the PMI print, the yield curve dove deeper into inversion territory, reflecting the recessionary concerns, with the 10-year yield printing as much as 13 basis points below the 3-month rate.

As the expectations of global growth continue to sink, risk-free duration responds to the weaker economic reality.

As growth continues to slow, TLT and similar Treasury Bond ETFs will continue to rise.

Portfolio Construction

TLT, or some form of risk-free duration, is a critical part of any balanced portfolio.

Ray Dalio and Bridgewater popularized the idea of "risk parity" or allocating an equal amount of risk to the four possible economic scenarios.

Any economic scenario can be captured in the four boxes below. Some investors prefer to think about "prosperity," "recession," "inflation," and "deflation" as the four possible economic buckets.

Without any knowledge of the future, a risk parity portfolio stems from the idea that putting an equal amount of risk in all economic scenarios would result in the highest success rate over a long period of time, considering all economic scenarios have occurred throughout history.

Economic Scenarios:

Source: Bridgewater

Different assets perform well in different economic regimes. Stocks and corporate bonds enjoy periods of prosperity, while gold and commodities may benefit from inflation.

Treasury bonds or "risk-free" duration performs at the top of the list in the recession or deflation scenario.

At EPB Macro Research, we simply start with a portfolio that is balanced based on risk and shift or "overweight" the assets that are likely to perform well in the upcoming economic environment.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, growth in the United States was expected to continue on a downward trend, plagued by a cyclical downturn and secular pressure from an excessive debt overhang plus worsening demographics.

An overweight allocation to Treasury bonds, TLT, or some form of risk-free duration was therefore tactical, given the heightened probability of the recession or deflation scenario.

The outbreak of the coronavirus was an unexpected event that has amplified the fear of the recession/deflation scenario, pushing TLT to new all-time highs.

Many investors confuse the desire to buy Treasury bonds for the income they provide.

In the portfolio construction example presented above, the duration is what investors seek, not the yield. The response during a period of heightened recession/deflation fear is what Treasury bond investors are looking for.

Inflationary scenarios should undoubtedly receive some allocation of risk as well.

Summary

TLT and other exposures to Treasury bonds perform well in either a recessionary or deflationary scenario. Growth in the US is in a downtrend, increasing the level of recession risk in the economy and resulting in a continued decline in interest rates (rise in TLT).

The outbreak of the coronavirus is having negative economic impacts and increasing the level of recession/deflation risk.

Having some allocation to TLT or Treasury bond exposure is critical to hedge against recessionary/deflationary scenarios.

Anytime growth is already in a downtrend. The need to hold Treasury bonds increases as a negative economic shock, coupled with an existing downturn in economic growth, materially increases the probability of a recession.

A portfolio that has exposure to all economic scenarios, balanced based on "risk," continues to excel during uncertain times. TLT or some allocation to risk-free government bonds remains a staple in my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, IEI, SHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.