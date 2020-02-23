Crude Oil - Some Positive Signs For The Energy Commodity

It took three months for the price of crude oil to rise from just below $51 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract in early October 2019 to a high of $65.65 on January 8, 2020. The final push to the upside came as tensions between the US and Iran reached a boiling point, which created what turned out to be a blow-off top in the oil futures arena.

As calm descended on the Middle East in the aftermath of the face-off between the US and Iran in Iraq, the signing of the "phase one" trade deal between the US and China caused some optimism for increased demand for energy in the world's most populous nation. However, the outbreak of Coronavirus created a risk-off environment that propelled the price of crude oil back to the low end of its trading range. In early February, the price of the nearby NYMEX futures fell to the lowest level in over one year as the price probed below the $50 per barrel level.

Crude oil took then stairs higher during the final quarter of 2019 and into early 2020. It took three months for the price to move from $50.99 to $65.65 per barrel, and only one month to give up all of the gains, and more. Over the recent years, despite the ups and downs in the price of the energy commodity and the overall bullish price action in the stock market, oil-related shares have been the red-headed stepchildren as they have underperformed both oil and stocks. The Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) holds long positions in many of the world's leading oil companies and could offer incredible value at its current share price.

Oil survives a test of the $50 level

As the nearby March crude oil futures contract on NYMEX rolled to April, the price of the energy commodity continued to recover.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the expiring March NYMEX futures contract ran out of selling after reaching a low of $49.31 on February 4. The price reached a high low of $49.42 on February 10 when the energy commodity moved back above the $50 per barrel level. The most recent high came on February 20 at $54.50. At the end of last week, the April futures contract was trading at above the $53 level. Price momentum and relative strength crossed higher in oversold territory when the price rose above $50. Both metrics were rising above neutral readings at the end of last week. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the crude oil future market peaked at 2.272 million contracts on February 4 and dropped to 2.11 million at the end of last week, a decline of 162,000 contracts. A decrease in the open interest metric when the price rises is not typically a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market. Daily historical volatility had moved to a high of over 35% as the crude oil futures market took an elevator to the downside. The recovery sent the measure of price variance to below the 26% level at the end of last week.

While the decline in open interest is not a promising sign when it comes to further appreciation in the oil market, the price action in processing spreads, and a quality/location spread are supportive of the price of crude oil.

Processing spreads rise

Processing or crack spreads in the crude oil market can be a real-time indicator of supply and demand. When the prices of gasoline and distillate products outperform the price action in the crude oil market, it tends to translate to increased demand for the raw crude oil. Conversely, when crack spreads decline, it often is an indicator that demand for crude oil is weakening.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the gasoline crack spread shows that the processing margin for refining crude oil into gasoline reached a higher low in 2020 than in 2019 when it fell to a low of $3.64 per barrel at the start of last year. In 2020, the low was at $8.42 per barrel in January. The price crack spread has risen to its most recent peak of $20.76 and was trading just below that high on February 21. The gasoline crack put in a bullish reversal on the weekly chart during the final week of January. Gasoline demand tends to reach seasonal lows during the winter months. The recent appreciation likely reflects the end of the winter season as spring is just around the corner.

Source: CQG

Heating oil may have a seasonal connotation, but the proxy for other distillate fuels experiences more year-round demand than gasoline. As the weekly chart shows, the distillate crack spread reached a low of $15.88 in early February and was trading at around $17.00 per barrel at the end of last week.

The recent price action in both the gasoline and distillate processing spreads were supportive of the price of crude oil as of February 21.

Brent-WTI rebounds

Brent crude oil futures trade on the Intercontinental Exchange and is the benchmark for crude oil that comes from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Brent's sulfur content and gravity make it the optimal crude oil for processing into distillate products.

WTI crude oil futures trade on the NYMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and is the benchmark for North American crude oil that comes from the world's leading producer, the United States. As of February 14, US daily output stood at 13 million barrels per day according to the EIA, as the US production exceeds Saudi Arabia and Russia. WTI is a lighter and sweeter crude oil compared to Brent as it has a lower sulfur content. WTI is the preferred petroleum when it comes to gasoline refining.

Aside from being a location and quality spread, the price differential between Brent and WTI is also a political risk spread. The Middle East is home to more than half the world's crude oil reserves. When supply concerns rise because of political turbulence in the region, the Brent premium over WTI tends to increase.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the prices of nearby WTI minus Brent futures shows, the Brent premium reached a high of $6.23 per barrel on January 8, the day that tensions in the Middle East between the US and Iran reached a boiling point. As the situation calmed, and the price of oil declined, the Brent premium fell to a low of $3.42 per barrel on February 10. Since then, Brent's premium has increased and was at the $5.00 per barrel level at the end of last week on the nearby April contracts. A rise in the Brent premium is typically a supportive factor for the price of crude oil.

The price action in both processing spreads and the Brent-WTI price relationship both support the recent bounce in the price of crude oil.

OPEC may increase output cuts

After crude oil reached its high for 2020 at $65.65 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX future contract on January 8, the price took the elevator to the downside and traded below $50 per barrel for the first time in over one year. While the "phase one" trade agreement between the US and China provided some optimism that demand for the energy commodity would rise, the outbreak of Coronavirus trumped the positive news on trade. Coronavirus has caused the Chinese economy to grind to a halt. As the world's most populous nation with the second-leading GDP, a slowdown in the Chinese economy translates to reduced demand for crude oil. Coronavirus has weighed on the price of the energy commodity.

In late 2019, OPEC increased its production cut from 1.2 to 1.7 million barrels per day for 2020. With the Aramco IPO on the horizon at the end of last year, Saudi Arabia kicked in an additional 400,000 barrels bringing the total effective reduction to 2.1 million barrels per day. OPEC agreed to meet in early March to assess the effectiveness of the production cut. Given the price action in the crude oil market, we could see the international oil cartel up the ante on output cuts over the coming weeks to balance the supply and demand equation. The oil ministers have said that the sweet spot for Brent crude oil is $60 to $70 per barrel. At below the $60 level at the end of last week on April Brent futures, the energy commodity remained below the bottom end of their target range after a rally that took the futures higher from the recent low of $53.11 on February 10. The prospects for another production cut from OPEC could provide support for the price of crude oil over the coming weeks. Moreover, even though the tensions between the US and Iran calmed since the start of January, the theocracy in Teheran remains a clear and present danger to global crude oil supplies that come from the Middle East. Any sudden hostilities could cause the price of oil to spike higher, as we witnessed in mid-September 2019 after the drone attack on Saudi oilfields or on January 8, as the US and Iran faced off in Iraq.

Oil stocks are cheap - VDE has limited downside

Even though the price of crude oil has been moving higher and low between just under $50 and over $65 per barrel, shares of crude oil-related companies have continued to lag the price action in the energy commodity. At the same time, with the stock market making new highs over the past weeks, energy sector stocks have not participated in the rally.

Locating value in the stock market is a challenge these days. When it comes to valuations and dividends, the energy sector continues to stick out like a sore thumb. A period of sector rotation could lift the share prices energy companies if the bull market in stocks continues to reach new heights.

The top holdings of the Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The VDE ETF has an over 39.5% exposure to two of the world's leading oil companies; Exxon Mobile (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), VDE has net assets of $3.41 billion, trades an average of 558,819 shares each day, and charges an inexpensive expense ratio of 0.10%. The blended dividend yield of the ETF was at 3.87% at the end of last week at the $72.19 per share level.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that VDE traded to a low of $68.64 in early 2016 when the price of oil fell to a bottom at $26.05 per barrel. In December 2018, when the stock market corrected and NYMEX crude oil futures fell to a low of $42.36 per barrel, VDE reached a low of $71.70 per barrel. Even though the stock market has moved appreciably higher since December 2018 and the price of crude oil never returned to the lows from that month, VDE hit a lower low of $70.70 per share in early February. At the $72.19 at the end of last week, the VDE ETF offers value and a dividend in a stock market where bargains are few and far between.

I am not wildly bullish on the price of crude oil as it approaches $55 on NYMEX futures and $60 on Brent. However, I believe that sector rotation in oil-related shares remains long overdue.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.