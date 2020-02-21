Walmart: Rare Miss!

Walmart (WMT) released earnings on Tuesday morning and the market reacted a little confused. The shares were down less than a percent pre-market as the data was made public. Looking below we can see as the market opened, shares jumped ~1.5%, and then quickly fell 2%. By about 1 pm, the price seemed to stabilize and the market closed with the shares up 1.5% on the day. Part of this reaction may have been priced in and expected based on Target's (TGT) earnings release.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Walmart has essentially traced the market over the last year, after outperforming it for the few previous. Over the past three years, Walmart has generated a 78.7% return to shareholders, while the market sits just under 50%. Looking back even further, Walmart underperformed the market over the last 5 years by 9%, but they have outperformed the competition by roughly 13%. The stock has been collecting itself and now may be the right time to jump in if you are looking to add a consumer retail stock to your portfolio.

How Was 2020 Q4?

Here’s what the company reported compared with what analysts were expecting for Walmart’s fiscal fourth quarter:

Earnings per share: $1.38 vs. $1.44 expected. A miss of $0.06.

Revenue: $141.67 billion vs. $142.49 billion expected.

Same-store sales: up 1.9% in the U.S. vs. growth of 2.3% expected

This is only the second EPS miss in 18 quarters for Walmart. This can be chalked up to a bit of a disappointing Christmas season which we have seen from other retailers, except for Amazon (AMZN) who claimed record numbers. Part of this was a "scheduled loss" due to fewer shopping days around Thanksgiving and Christmas. Revenue was up 2.1% year over year, but just shy of what was expected.

Looking below, we can see that Walmart continues to grow when it comes to e-commerce. This is currently being fueled by groceries. E-commerce sales grew 35% for the quarter. Walmart was expecting 35% growth for the entire year, but they reported online sales growth of 37% which was a win. The downside is that E-commerce is still unprofitable. Transportation costs continue to squeeze the margins for the company. Relying solely on groceries to push their online presence is only going to get you so far. For 2021, Walmart expects that growth to slow, with an expectation e-commerce sales will rise roughly 30%.

(Source: CNBC)

Amongst everything else that was going on, Walmart managed to still increase their dividend right on schedule. I would have to say, if they did not, this article would have a very different tone. Walmart raised the dividend to $2.16 annually per share. The payout ratio currently sits at 42% and isn't expected to increase by very much over the next few years. This is a very average dividend, but one that is sure to continue to grow, as it has over the years.

Did The Earnings Catch A Virus?

Management is not sure how much of an impact the deadly Coronavirus will have on their numbers for 2021. Especially considering the already widespread disaster this virus is causing. Walmart has 430 locations in China and owns a minority stake in JD.com which is a massive e-commerce player. CEO Doug McMillion had this to say:

“It’s too difficult to tell at this early stage exactly how to forecast it,”... “We are still operating our stores [in China]. Almost all of them are open ... but operating on reduced hours, with a focus on selling food and consumables."

McMillion also noted that shipping out of China and into the U.S. is an issue right now as most of the incoming material is held up at the ports. This could lead to an uglier Q1/Q2 than expected, especially as they are not including it in their guidance. This will leave it up to the analysts and shareholders to decide how much of the damage we see in Q1 is directly tied to the virus itself.

What Does The Price Say?

Pre and post earnings drift is something that I always look for in stock come earnings season. I believe a lot of the information we saw on Tuesday morning was already priced in based on Target's results. The market expected Walmarts results to fall right in line, which is why the rare miss did not send the stock into a deeper decline and finished positive, and may continue to drift higher.

One of the first things I always look for is how a stock behaves around the 200-day moving average. Looking back over the past year (below), we can see the price has not really touched the line, but there is decent action near the line. That is up until most recently in January as the stock started to flirt with the moving average for several days, bouncing off of it pretty firmly on January 27th. This to me is a very large positive and shows that there is some support near the moving average, this is confirmed as the stock has essentially traced the line for the last month with higher lows and higher highs. This all leading up to earnings.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Another thing I always look for is stocks trading in tight price ranges. This occurred for Walmart for just over 4 months, ending in early January 2020. Looking below, we can see that this range is roughly 3.5%. This is an incredibly tight range for any stock to trade in, never mind a stock like Walmart that has seen some volatility over the past year. Ideally, the price breaks out of the trading range to the positive and uses the previous price ceiling as new support. However, the opposite happened and the stock broke out to the downside, and almost immediately the previous floor became resistant. The price re-entered the range on February 14th, the final trading day before earnings, and is now approaching the top-level post-earnings.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Wrap-Up

As you can see, based on the 2020 Q4 results, and the price action we saw Tuesday, most of the information appeared to be priced into the stock. What happens in Q1/Q2 is where we will see how much faith the market has in Walmart to keep everything on the rails if the Coronavirus spreads as much as some are saying. There is no doubt there will be an impact, just how large is the question. I am very curious to see how the numbers line up especially as they did not include any impact into current guidance. I would love to see the stock break out of the $121.50 range before I initiated a position as I do not want to be caught in a range. If you are a long term shareholder, there is not much to worry about in the long term. For now, I sit tight and wait to see what happens next after this rare miss.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.