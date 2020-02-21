Assessing Ternium Post Q4 And Annual Numbers

We remain long Ternium S.A. (TX) just above the $21 level. We had thought of selling call options against our long stock position just before recent fourth quarter earnings were announced but we refrained from doing so. The reason being, our cost-price just before earnings were announced was too high relative to where the share price was trading. In this instance, the risk/reward setup just wasn't attractive so we held onto our shares going into earnings.

Incidentally, in the fourth quarter, Ternium announced earnings of $0.36 per share. This was below the consensus number of $0.41 per share. Top-line sales also came in under expectation by just over $34 million.

In one way, the results were not surprising. The steel industry was under clear pressure in 2019. Operating income fell by almost 60% to hit $864 million for the full year.

At Ternium's current share price, its dividend comes in at 5.84%. The dividend is a big reason why we are invested in this stock. The dividend is paid once a year ($1.20 per share), usually in May. Before we research the sustainability of the pay-out, let us give some encouraging words on Ternium.

As our followers will know, we like investing in stocks with low valuation metrics across the board. Why? Because when a firm has plenty of assets, sales, earnings and cash/flow, it immediately stacks the odds in favor of the long-term investor.

Price to earnings 7.1 Price to cash/flow 2.5 Price to sales 0.4 Price to book 0.6

Considering the year Ternium has had, these numbers look very attractive. We believe Trump will get re-elected in the US. This should bring stability to the steel market there. The NAFTA negotiations along with the ongoing trade tensions with China caused plenty of turmoil in this market over the past while. We believe the worst is over though which means Ternium will eventually benefit.

The Mexican market has been in a similar predicament as players have been waiting for some time now for trade tensions to pass. Again, we would expect some type of agreement to be announced here in the not too distant future with respect to the USMCA trade deal.

Argentina was another market for Ternium last year which suffered meaningful declines. This market though is more dependent on their economy as a whole and the organization of their public finances.

What we want to say here is that despite the trying times Ternium experienced in 2019, its valuation numbers still look very attractive. Let's see then how the sustainability of the dividend is holding up at present.

As mentioned, the yield is close to 6% at present. Although, the company has decided to keep its annual pay-out the same this year, its average annual growth rate over the past five years comes in at just under 10%. We believe it is good practice to stand pat on the $1.20 payment this year until much of the uncertainty surrounding this industry starts to dissipate.

What was really impressive from the 2019 numbers was the fact that operating cash-flow ($1.64 billion) was able to fund the major withdrawals which were capex ($1.052 billion) as well as the dividend payment which totaled $235 million. Due to some excess cash from operating cash flow as well as some $114 million of issued debt, Ternium's cash balance rose to $720 million for fiscal 2019.

We favor companies which obviously are able to spend that amount of capital expenditure and still be able to pay its bills. Ternium still boasts a strong balance sheet where its equity of $7.71 billion still outweighs its liabilities of $5.22 billion by some distance.

Despite the large drop in EBIT in 2019, interest expense came in at $88.3 million for the year. In fact, if we were to subtract the interest and investment income of $29.1 million, we get a net interest expense of $59.2 million. This number is still 14+ times lower than the firm's operating profit in 2019 which is encouraging with respect to the sustainability of the dividend.

Obviously, earnings growth will decide whether we see sustained growth in the dividend going forward. However, what we have with Ternium is a firm which continues to have an excellent financial position despite the hard drop in earnings. Therefore, we believe that the firm should be able to outlast difficult trading conditions going forward.

Therefore, to sum up, Ternium's financials still look in solid shape which is encouraging for the dividend. Many of its markets could have already bottomed out in 2019. We will be looking at first quarter numbers with interest. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.