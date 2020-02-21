Englobal: Return To Profitability Won't Be A Secret Much Longer

Revenues from its bread and butter business are steady while the company has entered into a partnership that provides access to very large market opportunities.

A recent press release alerted investors ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) to Announce 2019 Year-End Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, March 26, 2020. I bet most people didn't go beyond the headline since the title seems to tell the whole story. I was interested in more information as I've written an article declaring that an ENGlobal Turnaround is Imminent and followed it up with another article proclaiming that an ENGlobal Turnaround is Evident.

Despite my opinion and the supporting evidence I presented in my articles, the stock price hasn't changed much. I was pleased with the subtitle of the new press release. It says, "Company to Discuss Return to Profitability in Q4 2019, Updates on Contract Awards and Growth Outlook for 2020."

ENG hasn't been profitable in five years and has experienced consecutive declining revenues for the last ten years. There were some positives presented in the third quarter earnings press release in November and the stock market was temporarily euphoric on ENG's prospects. The short term price spike provided an exit for shareholders with negative positions. The stock price has been moving mostly sideways without much pulse ever since.

Strategy

The company operates in two divisions with the Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) segment providing engineering solutions to the energy industry and the Automation segment which provides modular automation systems for government and the energy industry.

Due to industry headwinds, CEO William Coskey reduced headcount, sold off assets and realigned the company strategy to focus on contracts greater than $5 million whereas the company has historically survived on much smaller contracts. Mr. Coskey's plan includes improving gross margins from about 10% to 20% by concentrating on using the same modular design for the construction of many systems. Further cost cutting and efficiency enhancement is expected from centralizing all business development staff in one location under the supervision of the newly hired VP of Business Development.

ENGlobal is one of only three prime contractors authorized for work on the five year, $124 million U.S. government Automated Fuels Handling contract. Historically, ENGlobal has won 40% of the total AFH award that they bid on and this has been the company's bread and butter for the past few years. The company also has well established partners in undisclosed technology providers in the turbo expander cryogenic natural gas market, which is projected to grow in the low single digits for the foreseeable future. The company has turned in a new direction to pursue growth.

New Customers

Mr. Coskey sees an opportunity to capture large orders in the renewable diesel fuel industry and has partnered with Haldor Tapsoe. ENGlobal combined with Haldor Tapsoe to win a recently reported contract worth $20 to $25.8 million for the construction of a renewable diesel fuel plant.

I mentioned in my previous article that renewable diesel fuel has been labeled as a "game changer" in a report that forecasts production of renewable diesel fuel will grow by 400% over the next ten years and production of much larger plants will be necessary. The partnership with Haldor Tapsoe offers an opportunity for ENGlobal to capitalize on the renewable diesel fuel demand as well as other areas where Haldor Tapsoe has licenses to operate such as in Syngas (which is hydrogen and carbon monoxide combined), hydrogen production, methanol synthesis, ammonia synthesis, and bio fuels such as oils from corn, palm, soy and vegetables.

Valuation

ENGlobal backlog stood at $58 million in Dec. Most of the backlog will turn into revenue within a year. Larger contracts such as the renewable diesel contract are estimated to take up to 18 months to complete. Mr. Coskey told my group during a recent telephone conversation that he estimates $60 million in yearly revenue would result in profitability. Based on the most recent press release citing a return to profitability, management must expect to exceed $60 million in revenue in fiscal 2020. We could assign a PS multiple in line with the average oil well service and equipment company of 1.25x to 1.5x or a PS of 2.45x in line with the average renewable energy and service sector stock. A PS multiple of 2x based on revenue of $60 million results in a share price slightly above $2, or 100% higher than the current market price.

This company has never funded growth by issuing shares or becoming overburdened with debt. There are a little over 27 million shares outstanding and zero debt. With over $6 million in cash, the company is well funded to maintain its operations for the foreseeable future.

Risk

Energy related stocks tend to be cyclical and suffer or enjoy price swings relative to the price of energy commodities. The push for green energy also tends to cyclical depending on the policies of who or what party is in power. ENGlobal is forecasting its growth dependent on continued success winning a portion of U.S. government contracts while expanding into new and developing energy endeavors. There is no guarantee of success in these endeavors.

Conclusion

I was very happy to see the press release that ENGlobal is turning into a profitable company as this is something I've been waiting for. The new partnership has already reaped a very large contract compared to what the company has historically recorded and it opens up large market opportunities. The stock is selling at very modest valuation and powered by a return to profitability, it's easy to see a 100% gain as a reasonable stock price target.

The information contained in this article was derived from a telephone interview with CEO William Coskey, my own research and from questions submitted to ENGlobal IR regarding technology that were referred to ENGlobal techies for their response.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.