Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/19/20

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/19/20, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.
----------------------
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Tesla (TSLA);
- scPharmaceuticals (SCPH);
- Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);
- Marchex (MCHX);
- Enterprise Products Partners (EPD); and
- Affiliated Managers (AMG).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX);
- Constellation Br (STZ);
- Shake Shack (SHAK);
- Boston Beer (SAM);
- Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ);
- CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD);
- Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY); and
- BlackRock (BLK).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Musk Elon
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
Tesla
|
TSLA
|
JB*
|
$9,999,379
|
2
|
Saba Capital Mgt
|
BO
|
Voya Prime Rate Trust
|
PPR
|
B
|
$4,303,210
|
3
|
Ra Capital Mgt
|
BO
|
scPharmaceuticals
|
SCPH
|
B
|
$2,230,343
|
4
|
Edenbrook Capital
|
BO
|
Marchex
|
MCHX
|
B
|
$2,211,980
|
5
|
Scott John K Jr
|
BO
|
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
|
NAVB
|
JB*
|
$2,017,500
|
6
|
Williams Randa Duncan
|
DIR, BO
|
Enterprise Products Partners
|
EPD
|
B
|
$1,304,645
|
7
|
Ellison Lawrence Joseph
|
DIR
|
Tesla
|
TSLA
|
JB*
|
$958,750
|
8
|
Horgen Jay C
|
CEO, DIR
|
Affiliated Managers
|
AMG
|
B
|
$831,300
|
9
|
Porges David L
|
DIR
|
NextEra Energy
|
NEE
|
B
|
$826,500
|
10
|
Shribman Daniel
|
DIR
|
Alta Equipment
|
BRPM
|
JB*
|
$499,996
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Advance Long Term Mgt Trust
|
DIR, BO
|
Discovery
|
DISCA
|
JS*
|
$285,712,512
|
2
|
Cannae
|
DIR, BO
|
Ceridian HCM Holding
|
CDAY
|
JS*
|
$283,724,992
|
3
|
Jaffer Rehan
|
BO
|
Tempur Sealy Intl
|
TPX
|
JS*
|
$101,697,088
|
4
|
Capitalg
|
BO
|
CrowdStrike
|
CRWD
|
S
|
$98,837,352
|
5
|
Fink Laurence
|
CB, CEO
|
BlackRock
|
BLK
|
S
|
$25,045,190
|
6
|
Sokoloff Jonathan D
|
DIR
|
Shake Shack
|
SHAK
|
AS
|
$24,295,102
|
7
|
Kosloske Michael W
|
BO
|
Health Insurance Innovations
|
HIIQ
|
S
|
$11,111,622
|
8
|
Hetterich F Paul
|
VP, PR
|
Constellation Br
|
STZ
|
S
|
$9,044,928
|
9
|
Koch C James
|
CB, DIR, BO
|
Boston Beer
|
SAM
|
AS
|
$8,358,338
|
10
|
Blackburn Jeffrey
|
VP
|
Amazon.com
|
AMZN
|
AS
|
$7,652,609
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?
If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!
Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.