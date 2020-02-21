Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/19/20

Seeking Alpha

Includes: AMG, EPD, MCHX, NAVB, PPR, SCPH, TSLA
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Marketplace
Daily Insider Ratings
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/19/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Tesla (TSLA);
  • scPharmaceuticals (SCPH);
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);
  • Marchex (MCHX);
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD); and
  • Affiliated Managers (AMG).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX);
  • Constellation Br (STZ);
  • Shake Shack (SHAK);
  • Boston Beer (SAM);
  • Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ);
  • CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD);
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY); and
  • BlackRock (BLK).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • NextEra Energy (NEE);
  • Discovery (DISCA);
  • Alta Equipment (BRPM); and
  • Amazon.com (AMZN).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Musk Elon

CEO, DIR, BO

Tesla

TSLA

JB*

$9,999,379

2

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$4,303,210

3

Ra Capital Mgt

BO

scPharmaceuticals

SCPH

B

$2,230,343

4

Edenbrook Capital

BO

Marchex

MCHX

B

$2,211,980

5

Scott John K Jr

BO

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

NAVB

JB*

$2,017,500

6

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR, BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$1,304,645

7

Ellison Lawrence Joseph

DIR

Tesla

TSLA

JB*

$958,750

8

Horgen Jay C

CEO, DIR

Affiliated Managers

AMG

B

$831,300

9

Porges David L

DIR

NextEra Energy

NEE

B

$826,500

10

Shribman Daniel

DIR

Alta Equipment

BRPM

JB*

$499,996

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Advance Long Term Mgt Trust

DIR, BO

Discovery

DISCA

JS*

$285,712,512

2

Cannae

DIR, BO

Ceridian HCM Holding

CDAY

JS*

$283,724,992

3

Jaffer Rehan

BO

Tempur Sealy Intl

TPX

JS*

$101,697,088

4

Capitalg

BO

CrowdStrike

CRWD

S

$98,837,352

5

Fink Laurence

CB, CEO

BlackRock

BLK

S

$25,045,190

6

Sokoloff Jonathan D

DIR

Shake Shack

SHAK

AS

$24,295,102

7

Kosloske Michael W

BO

Health Insurance Innovations

HIIQ

S

$11,111,622

8

Hetterich F Paul

VP, PR

Constellation Br

STZ

S

$9,044,928

9

Koch C James

CB, DIR, BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$8,358,338

10

Blackburn Jeffrey

VP

Amazon.com

AMZN

AS

$7,652,609

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.