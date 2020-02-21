Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/19/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/19/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Tesla (TSLA);

scPharmaceuticals (SCPH);

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);

Marchex (MCHX);

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD); and

Affiliated Managers (AMG).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX);

Constellation Br (STZ);

Shake Shack (SHAK);

Boston Beer (SAM);

Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ);

CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD);

Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY); and

BlackRock (BLK).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

NextEra Energy (NEE);

Discovery (DISCA);

Alta Equipment (BRPM); and

Amazon.com (AMZN).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Musk Elon CEO, DIR, BO Tesla TSLA JB* $9,999,379 2 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $4,303,210 3 Ra Capital Mgt BO scPharmaceuticals SCPH B $2,230,343 4 Edenbrook Capital BO Marchex MCHX B $2,211,980 5 Scott John K Jr BO Navidea Biopharmaceuticals NAVB JB* $2,017,500 6 Williams Randa Duncan DIR, BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $1,304,645 7 Ellison Lawrence Joseph DIR Tesla TSLA JB* $958,750 8 Horgen Jay C CEO, DIR Affiliated Managers AMG B $831,300 9 Porges David L DIR NextEra Energy NEE B $826,500 10 Shribman Daniel DIR Alta Equipment BRPM JB* $499,996

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Advance Long Term Mgt Trust DIR, BO Discovery DISCA JS* $285,712,512 2 Cannae DIR, BO Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY JS* $283,724,992 3 Jaffer Rehan BO Tempur Sealy Intl TPX JS* $101,697,088 4 Capitalg BO CrowdStrike CRWD S $98,837,352 5 Fink Laurence CB, CEO BlackRock BLK S $25,045,190 6 Sokoloff Jonathan D DIR Shake Shack SHAK AS $24,295,102 7 Kosloske Michael W BO Health Insurance Innovations HIIQ S $11,111,622 8 Hetterich F Paul VP, PR Constellation Br STZ S $9,044,928 9 Koch C James CB, DIR, BO Boston Beer SAM AS $8,358,338 10 Blackburn Jeffrey VP Amazon.com AMZN AS $7,652,609

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.