Oracle: Solid Financials And Concentration On Maximizing Shareholder Value

Investment Thesis

Over the last three years, shares of Oracle (ORCL) have been steadily appreciating in the face of stalling revenues and relatively high indebtedness. Nevertheless, the company has remarkable market position which is unlikely to backtrack and the current shareholder policy & valuation suggest the shares hide a lot of firm, unrealized upside potential.

Corporate profile

Oracle is a multinational technology company, offering products and services that address key enterprise information technology needs. The company is engaged primarily in packaged software distribution and development, targeting customers and businesses of many sizes, from government agencies to educational institutions and SMEs. The company business comprises of also hardware segment which accounts for approximately a tenth of the company’s total revenues. In 2019, the company had 136,000 full-time employees of which 48,000 were employed in the U.S. and 88,000 were employed internationally.

Source: Oracle 2019 10-K filing

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading through the company’s latest quarterly earnings call transcript, the management of the company covered predominantly a transition to cloud – enlisting an exhaustive crowd of customers of Oracle’s Cloud ERP Applications and Autonomous Databases systems. To provide a better picture of the company’s scale of operations, the company’s CEO, Lawrence Ellison, made a comparison to Workday (WDAY), which he deems as a closest competitor:

We have a huge lead in Cloud ERP, with over 7,000 Fusion ERP customers and 20,000 NetSuite ERP customers. Our closest Cloud ERP competitors, Workday, and they claim to have a few 100 ERP customers. - Larry Ellison

Financial analysis

From financial statements perspective, the company has a relatively high level of indebtedness which has increased in recent years, but seems to be peaking (3.2x Financial debt to EBITDA). This level of leverage has, however, highly supported profitability which sits at admirable figures. Currently, the company’s trailing twelve months return on assets and return on equity hover above 9 and 30 percent respectively.

Decreasing number of shares outstanding

Looking at the chart of the company’s number of shares outstanding over the past decade, it is obvious that the company set off a way of maximizing shareholder value through regular share repurchases and steadily growing dividend payments. Since a maximum of over 5.6 billion shares outstanding in mid 1990s, the company managed to almost cut the number of shares outstanding by half, having a positive impact on shareholder’s value.

DCF Valuation

Plugging in Oracle's financial statement figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares show to be currently significantly undervalued. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, 7 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and stable operating income margin of 35 percent assumption, the model’s estimate of intrinsic value of the stock comes at 119.12 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per-share value of the company stands roughly at 64.37 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Source: Author's own model

Bullish outlook

Through the lenses of F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator, the company’s growth outlook appears slightly bullish. Should the company's shares trade at more or less the same price-earnings multiple in five years from now and Oracle's operating earnings expand at an annualized growth rate of around 5 percent, the shares' fair price is going to be between 60 to 80 USD.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The bottom line

To sum up, Oracle is an outstanding company which despite its size seems to have still a large capacity to grow. Attractive valuation coupled with shareholder-friendly policy are the key circumstances providing the company a margin of safety and a peaceful sleep to investors. I believe the company is well positioned for a continued growth and expansion of its services portfolio and product suite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.