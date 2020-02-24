Natural Gas Recovery - Dead Cat Bounce

I have always been fascinated by the term "dead cat bounce." Even a dead cat will bounce if it falls far enough and fast enough. The term originated on Wall Street. One of the earliest citations came in December 1985 when stock markets in Singapore and Malaysia bounced back after a significant decline because of recessionary pressures. Journalists Horace Brag and Wong Sulong of the Financial Times wrote the brief recovery was "what we call a dead cat bounce."

Last week, the natural gas market experienced what could be a bounce of the dead cat variety. With two-way trading returning to the natural gas arena, it could be an excellent time to begin trading again. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) are short-term tools that move higher and lower with the price of the energy commodity that trades on the NYMEX division of the CME.

Natural gas was in oversold territory

Markets always look their worst when they are at or approaching lows. At $1.753 per MMBtu on February 11, the price of the energy commodity appeared headed for a bearish abyss and test of the 2016 low of $1.611 or even lower. Visions of a $1.50 handle danced in the heads of speculative shorts, encouraged by their mounting profits since the November 2019 high at $2.905 per MMBtu.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of March futures highlights, the price moved into oversold territory, which became unsustainable. Last week, the price gapped higher from a peak of $1.854 on Friday, February 14, to a low of $1.874 per MMBtu on Monday, February 17. The price continued to move to the upside, reaching a peak at $2.025 on Thursday, February 20.

A rise above the $2.00 level

The $2 level on March natural gas futures was a psychological level on the downside. The price moved below $2 on January 17, and it took over one month, until February 20, for it to recover and once again prove above the level. At the high last Thursday, natural gas moved 15.5% higher, but it appeared to run out of steam. In a sign that the February 20 peak could be the high for a while, open interest had declined from 1.54 million contracts on February 6 to 1.412 million at the end of last week. The decline in the total number of open long and short positions was likely because of profit-taking from those holding speculative short positions. A decrease in open interest during a price recovery is typically not a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market. The price hit the high last week after the Energy Information Administration released its latest data on natural gas in storage around the United States.

Inventories are not bullish

On Thursday, February 20, the EIA reported that stockpiles of natural gas fell by 151 billion cubic feet, which was slightly more than the market had expected.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, the decline took the total amount of stockpiles to 2.343 trillion cubic feet, which was 35.4% above last year's level and 9.3% higher than the five-year average for this time of the year.

The withdrawal caused an initial rally in the natural gas futures market.

Source: CQG

In the aftermath of the report, natural gas moved above the $2 level for the first time since mid-January, but the rally ran out of steam. The price of March futures settled at $1.92 per MMBtu on Thursday, February 20, and was straddling the $1.90 level at the end of last week.

While the stock withdrawal may have been a bit higher than most market participants expected, the peak season of demand is winding down.

Five weeks to go until spring weakness in the natural gas futures arena

Natural gas briefly probed above the $2 level last Thursday. As the 10-minute chart illustrates, the price spent less than one hour above the mark, which is a sign that sellers were lurking above to take advantage of the recovery.

There are approximately five weeks to go until the 2019/2020 withdrawal season ends, and inventory levels begin to rise during the injection season, which will last from March until November. Last year, stockpiles fell to 1.107 tcf at the end of the peak season for demand. To reach that level over the coming weeks, an average weekly withdrawal of 247.2 bcf would take stockpiles to the March 2019 low. Since the most substantial decline in stocks so far this winter was 201 bcf, we will end the withdrawal season at a significantly higher level this year compared to last. The inventory picture is not bullish for the price of the energy commodity as we move into spring.

A seasonal low in March or April - put UGAZ on your radar and trade the leveraged product with a plan

The price action at the end of last week tells us that the market's sentiment remains bearish in the natural gas arena. Over the coming weeks, any attempt to probe above $2 per MMBtu on the March or April futures contracts on NYMEX is likely to attract selling. After the price action since November, it is hard to imagine that many buyers will emerge at over $2 to absorb speculative attempts to push the price lower.

Even though natural gas staged a 15.5% recovery, the odds continue to favor a test of the March 2016 low at $1.611, which was the lowest price since the late 1990s.

I continue to believe that natural gas will make a significant bottom in March or April. Moreover, the 2020 Presidential election will be a referendum on the future of energy policy in the US. If President Trump is re-elected, production will continue at a record pace, and the US will continue to lead the world in oil and gas output. However, a Democrat in the White House could light a bullish fuse under the price of the energy commodities. The Democrats have embraced the "Green New Deal," which is likely to have a significant impact on fracking and would increase regulations on the energy industry. The November contest could be the most contentious in history, regardless of the nominee from the opposition party. We could see oil and gas prices begin to move higher and lower with political polls during the second half of 2020.

I expect wider trading ranges in the natural gas arena over the rest of this year. The most direct route for a risk position in the volatile energy commodity is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those who do not venture into the futures arena but wish to hold leveraged short-term risk positions in the natural gas market, the triple leveraged Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) provide an alternative. The fund summary for UGAZ states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index. Source: Yahoo Finance

UGAZ has net assets of $644.15 million, trades an average of over four million shares each day, and charges a 1.65% expense ratio. DGAZ is the inverse leveraged product with net assets of $101.13 million, an average of 889,722 shares changing hands each day, and the same 1.65% expense ratio.

The price of natural gas recovered from $1.753 per MMBtu on February 11 to a high of $2.025 on February 20 or 15.52%.

Source: Barchart

The UGAZ product moved from $38.28 to $54.20 per share from February 10-20 or 41.59%, which was slightly below a triple return on the upside. Since the triple leveraged products experience significant time decay, they are only appropriate for very short-term forays into the natural gas market on the long side when it comes to UGAZ or the short side for the DGAZ product.

I view last week's move as a classic dead cat bounce in the natural gas market. We are likely to see lower price levels over the coming weeks. However, all bets could be off, and wild price swings on the up and downside could return during the second half of this year. The energy commodity has the potential to react to political polls and the result of the November 2020 election. November is the time of the year when natural gas tends to experience its seasonal peak.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.