California Resources: When The Debt Is High, Common Shareholders Pay And Pay

Long-suffering California Resources (NYSE:CRC) shareholders just got hit with still more dilution. As long as the debt load remains high, there will be more of these offerings in the future. This management needs to reduce the debt load. The miracle is the debt reduction already accomplished. Sometimes though fantastic progress just does not make for an investment proposition because the debt hole is just that deep.

This stock remains a trading vehicle for those traders who can handle highly speculative securities. As the latest offer demonstrates, the asset values realized by long-term shareholders is liable to be remarkably different from the asset values assumed to "back" the price of the common stock today. The cash flow is simply not there to handle the debt load.

As a result, management has to find ways to decrease that debt load successfully. The creativity of reducing the debt load is absolutely astounding. Just when one would think that management has reached the "end of the road," it finds yet another way to continue to delever while waiting for more favorable oil prices or enough technology improvements to allow the company to grow its way out of its debt straightjacket.

Shown below is the latest attempt:

Source: California Resources Press Release February 20, 2020

This time around there are warrants for dilution. But shareholders will also lose some of the income from the lower ownership in an important oil producing property as well. The "leveraged to the price of oil" idea is just not working out long term here. It is more like leveraged to more and more dilution as the debt becomes due or needs to be managed. So while this volatile stock has produced some fantastic trading gains over the years, the long-term story has been radically different.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website February 20, 2020

This stock has lost about 90% of its original value as shown above. Even if one had to suffer through the last (and rather magnificent rally), that rally did not recover all the losses incurred since this company went public as a spin-off from Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). Unfortunately, as long as the current news is likely to happen, there is no reason to change the long-term outlook.

Some of this is happening because management did not take full advantage of the last stock price rally to "set the debt house in order". So now management has to do the "dirty work" when the stock price is closer to all-time lows.

One of the cardinal rules of leverage is that one has to delever as fast as one can because the first loss is usually the best loss. Then you hope there is no loss. Had management followed that rule and done a lot more transactions earlier, then there would have been far less dilution ahead for long-term common shareholders now.

This management appears to have always wanted better conditions. Fortunately, it has not yet ended the existence of the company. But this current transaction may indicate that management waited too long to act decisively.

"On February 20, 2020, prior to the launch of the Offers, the Company and certain significant holders of the Notes (the 'Supporting Holders') entered into private subscription agreements (the 'Supporting Subscription Agreements'), pursuant to which the Supporting Holders agreed to sell, in the aggregate, approximately $452 million of 8% Notes, approximately $26 million of 5½% Notes and approximately $7 million of 6% Notes for approximately $65 million of Royalty Notes, approximately $246 million of the New Term Loans, up to 6,709,974 Class B Shares and the Company Warrants exercisable for approximately 7.0% of the Company's common stock as of February 14, 2020, in each case in the aggregate and on a net basis. The obligations of the Supporting Holders under the Supporting Subscription Agreements are subject to customary conditions, including consummation of the Offers." - Source: California Resources Press Release February 20, 2020

The minimum common stock dilution is shown above. Far more important is the amount of cash flow that the final tender figures will cost the company.

Source: California Resources Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference Slide Presentation in January 2020

This all (the offering and associated conditions) came about because the debt ratios shown above are unacceptable to current lending guidelines. The market has become considerably more restrained when lending money to oil and gas companies. That has most likely pushed this company into the high yield market for debt offerings. But the cash flow cannot withstand those interest rates and the lenders know it. Hence the current significant amount of equity offerings.

One of the complications is that management tends to present consolidated cash flow figures without mentioning how much of that cash flow the parent company can actually use. Some of the cash flow and EBITDAX stated above will remain at the subsidiaries for various reasons. But much of that debt shown above is at the parent company level. Therefore the cash flow picture could be even worse than the consolidated figures shown above. That has certainly been the case in past articles. Time will tell when the annual results are reported soon.

On the other hand, it is possible that this current offering could help management demonstrate the value of the underlying assets. Management very much needs to reduce debt a whole lot more than promised above. Therefore the success of this offering is absolutely essential. The backing of significant shareholders is a good start. But much more work needs to be done with the staggering debt load.

So many times writers have written about individual debt-for-equity-swaps being good or bad. But much of the time not enough deals are done to save the company. This deal in particular smacks of some desperation on the part of management to solve the impending debt due challenges. Ideally, refinancing should be done two years ahead of time. Therefore the current deal is probably about as close to the bond maturities as one would reasonably want to be.

In the meantime, the currently weak pricing for oil and gas could lead to a cutback in activity. This company has yet to recover to its production levels at the time of the spinoff. The current offering will make that recovery even more challenging for the common shareholders.

The unfortunate fact is that the outlook for the common is still considerably on the downside long term until that debt load challenges is resolved permanently. That solution is nowhere in sight. Therefore long-term puts (and maybe shorting the common) should treat investors very well as the debt challenges continue to present themselves well into the future. This is definitely not a long-term common shareholder investment. It is far too risky for a wide variety of investors.

The spin-off from Occidental Petroleum of this company and its debt was excellent news for Occidental shareholders. Unfortunately this company has yet to recover from the initial debt load challenges. There is a good chance that total recovery may never happen.

