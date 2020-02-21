Valaris Predicts Negative Cash Flow In 2020, Will Rely On Credit Facility

Valaris (VAL) has just reported its fourth-quarter results. Lately, the company's shares have enjoyed more support than its major peers, but it looks like this trend won't continue after the earnings release. Here's why.

Valaris reported revenues of $512.1 million and a GAAP loss of $216 million or a loss of $1.09 per share. Adjusted loss was -$1.55 per share. The company finished the year with $97.2 million of cash and $1.6 billion available under the credit facility. The credit facility will surely be used in 2020:

While our diverse, high-quality modern rig fleet and technical expertise position us well to continue adding future backlog, we expect to report losses and have negative cash flows during 2020 despite gradual improvement in utilization and average day rates for Valaris' fleet".

Of course, Valaris situation is more favorable than the situation of Noble Corp. (NE), which has just $660 million left under the credit facility (I wrote about it here). However, there's nothing inspiring in the fact that the combined company has already burned through all of Rowan cash that Ensco acquired in this merger (through both negative operating cash flow and a poorly timed debt tender).

I believe that many of those reading these lines wanted to see some details on how Valaris is going to improve its debt and liquidity situation. The report does not say much about this issue:

The company is actively evaluating opportunities to enhance its capital structure and address maturities of existing debt, including by capturing debt discount and extending maturities. Given the significant flexibility under its existing debt agreements, the company has access to a range of potential transactions, including exchange offers and other debt repurchases, to address its capital structure".

The company has long emphasized its ability to add guaranteed and/or secured debt to capital structure (see the latest presentation). However, the company will most likely need longer-term floater contracts at more attractive dayrates to be able to do this. At this point, the average dayrate for the company's floaters continues to decline and has reached $205,000 in the fourth quarter. New contracts with higher dayrates are required to change this negative trend. The latest fleet status report (I wrote about it here) contained a number of new floater contracts, but they were short term in nature. In my opinion, deals similar to Noble Corp.'s agreement with Exxon Mobil (XOM) (I wrote about it here) will be required to raise debt backed by floaters on long-term contracts.

Source: Valaris investor presentation

With $1.6 billion of available liquidity, Valaris has no near-term bankruptcy risk. The company should focus on limiting negative cash flow and dealing with 2022 maturities. After this, Valaris will have a clean way up to 2024. If the offshore drilling recovery does not present itself by 2024, most of the industry will go bankrupt - it's too early to evaluate such a scenario, especially in the light of rising dayrates in both floaters and jack-ups (although the pace of the recovery is not as good as most observers expected at the beginning of the previous year).

I think that the current state of Valaris finances will unnerve investors, but not to a point of a free fall in the company's shares. The potential near-term hit may come from the coronavirus side - I have many times stated in the comments sections of the offshore drilling articles that the market is generally underestimating the potential impact of the virus. In my opinion, the latest news from Korea, where one church visitor spread the disease to dozens of others, highlights the risk of easing restrictions too early as the virus appears to be highly contagious. Thus, I'd expect that the disruption caused by the virus will last for quite some time, putting pressure on commodities markets.

Even without any potential impact from the coronavirus, Valaris remains a highly speculative and volatile stock. The company has plenty of work to do to improve its financial situation. I maintain my view that at this point, Valaris stock is better suited for trading rather than buy-and-hold investing.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.