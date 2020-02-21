How The Coronavirus Is Trickling Down, Plus Energy Signals

The coronavirus is yet to be contained and its impact on the global economy not fully understood. Cases in South Korea, Iran and largely-spared Beijing have been reported. Supply chains are disrupted unevenly among firms. Oil demand is reduced. The Fed is "actively monitoring the situation and ongoing implications." The U.S. stock market has reacted accordingly today to the continued uncertainty. The "P" word has yet to be officially used by authorities.

Both Japan and Germany report direct impacts to their economies from the virus. Procter & Gamble (PG) CFO Jon Moeller stated in a conference that "results for the January-to-March quarter in China and for the total company will be materially impacted on both the top and bottom line by these dynamics [of the coronavirus]." The firm faces both supply and demand issues connected to the virus' ripple effect on its supply chain and store traffic in China, its second-largest market.

(Kobe Port, Japan)

At a recent Dallas Federal Reserve speaker event on February 12th, former New York Fed CEO William Dudley spoke about his experiences managing monetary policy and working through the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2007-2008. His tenure there was from 2009 to 2018. When asked about the prospects of a recession, he noted that it is usually a shock of some sort or from the Fed tamping down the economy from overtightening. Examples of shocks would be a war with Iran or the coronavirus becoming a pandemic.

Furthermore, in a report of February 18th, Dallas Fed CEO Robert Kaplan suggested the coronavirus development will likely mean slower growth in China and risks to the downside for global growth. "It is still too soon to predict with confidence the ultimate impact of this virus on the U.S. and global economies," he said, and Dallas Fed economists are considering alternative scenarios regarding the implications.

As for the impact on global oil, Dallas Fed economists predict that global oil production (crude oil and liquids) will increase by 0.7 mb/d to approximately 102.3 mb/d from fourth quarter 2019 to fourth quarter 2020. The forecast assumes growth of 0.7 mb/d in the U.S. and 0.7 mb/d in other non-OPEC countries, and a decline of 0.7 mb/d in OPEC oil production.

The coronavirus presents a meaningful risk to demand growth globally, the Dallas Fed notes, as overall Chinese oil consumption represented approximately 14 percent of total global consumption and approximately 57 percent of global consumption growth in 2019. An IEA (International Energy Agency) consumption forecast says owing to the coronavirus impact, first-quarter 2020 global oil demand will decline by approximately 0.4 mb/d versus the first quarter of 2019, but expects a reversal in later quarters. Liquefied natural gas is also being affected from lowering Asian demand for cargoes.

U.S. crude oil production growth of approximately 0.4 mb/d is expected in 2020 compared to production growth of 2.0 mb/d in 2018 and 0.9 mb/d in 2019. The forecast is based on WTI (the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate) of $50 to $60 per barrel. Capital spending in the U.S. oil and gas sector could be down by as much as 10 to 15 percent in 2020, Kaplan notes. Thus, they expect that 2020 will be a year of restructurings, consolidation where possible, and general belt tightening. The U.S. produces 12.9 m/b/d of crude oil (crude oil and condensates), based on fourth-quarter IEA data, compared to crude oil production of approximately 11.3 mb/d by Russia and 9.7 mb/d by Saudi Arabia. There are implications for Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), all significant U.S. Permian producers, where over one-third of U.S. production occurs.

Offering some opportunities, industry contacts of the 11th District report to the Dallas Fed that they "believe investments in sustainability and innovative approaches to mitigate the impacts of climate change are likely to provide substantial growth opportunities for U.S. businesses." Texas is seeing some of these investments in renewables and technologies that reduce carbon emissions, as in the case of Occidental Petroleum. Pioneer lobbies for shale's lower emission profile than other sources.

In a way, given that some businesses are re-thinking supply chains, which began with the U.S.-China trade war, the impact of the virus will have consequences, with new and uncomfortable discussions and actions in boardrooms across the globe as well. Different strategies to mitigate risks will emerge that were unimagined just a few years ago. This virus, with its excruciating human toll, will be rippling through economies, business strategies and investment for some time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.