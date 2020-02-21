Hormel Foods To Acquire Sadler's Smokehouse For Retail And Deli Push

However, the stock appears pricey at its current level, so until growth is reignited, my bias is NEUTRAL.

Quick Take

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has announced the proposed acquisition of Sadler's Smokehouse for a gross purchase price of $270 million.

Sadler's has developed a line of premium pit-smoked meats for foodservice and retail customers.

With the deal, HRL will bolster its retail and deli channel business, hopefully reigniting revenue growth.

Target Company

Henderson, Texas-based Sadler's was founded to create pit-smoked meats for a variety of customer bases in North America.

Management is headed by President Harold Sadler, whose father founded the family firm 65 years ago.

Below is a brief video of Sadler's Smokehouse:

Source: SadlersSmokehouse

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report, the global market for smoked meats is estimated at $34.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $39.3 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 1.8% from 2021 to 2026.

Companies in the space are presently focused on a combination of consolidation through M&A and new product launches to differentiate themselves.The industry still has a ways to go, as it remains fragmented in North America and Europe, it's two primary manufacturing regions.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

WH Group

Yunrun Group

Fratelli Veretta SpA

Columbus Foods

Peer Foods Group

Kayem Foods

Parma

Others

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Hormel disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $270 million in cash less a $40 million cash tax benefit, for a net effective purchase price of $230 million.

Sadler’s sales, ex-sales to Hormel, are $140 million, so HRL is paying an effective Price / Sales multiple of approximately 1.6x.

Given a public basket of publicly held food processing companies as compiled by the NYU Stern School showed an average Price / Sales multiple of 1.71 in January 2020, the multiple that Hormel is paying is slightly lower.

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of January 31, 2020 Hormel had $739.2 million in cash and short-term investments and $2.2 billion in total liabilities of which long-term debt was $309 billion.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended January 31, 2020 was $612.5 million, so the deal for Sadler’s should present no undue financial hardship.

In the past 12 months, Hormel’s stock price has risen 8.4% vs. the U.S. Food industry’s rise of 13.3% and the U.S. overall market index’ growth of 19.3%, as the HRL chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in seven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows here:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $24,350,000,000 Enterprise Value $23,920,000,000 Price / Sales 2.56 Enterprise Value / Sales 2.52 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 18.32 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $474,130,000 Revenue Growth Rate -0.51% Earnings Per Share $1.80

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $32.71 versus the current price of $45.07, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

HRL is acquiring Sadler's after a long relationship between the two firms and the Sadler family being ready to sell, probably for legacy reasons.

As Hormel Chairman, President and CEO Jim Snee stated in the deal announcement,

Sadler's Smokehouse is a great company with an impressive history, talented team and an outstanding portfolio of on-trend products that resonate with consumers, customers and operators.

Hormel has been a customer of Sadler’s for over twenty years and is seeking to bolster its retail and deli channel business with deals like those for Sadler’s.

The acquisition is similar to those of Burke in 2008 and Fontanini Italian Meats and Sausages in 2017.

With the deal for Sadler’s, HRL intends to extend its product lines into retail and deli channels via its existing sales forces.

I can’t find anything wrong with the price or the logic, so the deal makes perfect sense.

Hormel is trying to improve its growth which has suffered recently, so as long as it doesn’t overpay for deals like Sadler’s that it can slot into its existing infrastructure, it should be a win for HRL.

However, from my generous DCF assumptions, the stock appears pricey at its current level, so my current bias on HRL is NEUTRAL until I see more evidence of a positive growth trajectory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.