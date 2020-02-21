Eldorado Gold: Kisladag Is A Game-Changer; Stock Is Set To Test New Highs

Eldorado Gold (EGO) has just published its Q4 2019 earnings report. Prior to the report, the company's shares were down 6% year-to-date despite the positive developments on the gold price front. After this report, Eldorado Gold is ready to re-start the upside trend. Here's why.

Eldorado Gold reported revenues of $191.9 million and adjusted net earnings of $0.13 per share, slightly missing analyst estimates of $0.14 per share. Operating cash flow before changes in working capital came at $42 million. The company produced 118,955 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,110 per ounce. Eldorado Gold finished the year with $178 million of cash on the balance sheet, $67 million of current debt and $413 million of long-term debt. Now that we are done with the "obligatory" numbers, it's time to turn our attention to the main news.

Kisladag mine will have a 15-year mine life. This is a positive shock. Previous Kisladag problems are well-known to those who follow Eldorado Gold. Back at a time when the company released its fourth-quarter production report, the mine was expected to produce 240,000-260,000 ounces in 2020 and just 75,000-95,000 ounces in 2021. After 2021, the future of the mine was under question, and investors had to wait for the updated technical report for Kisladag. Now this report is published, and the numbers paint a completely different picture: average annual production of 160,000 ounces per year at average AISC of $800-850 per ounce, with operations continuing through 2034. This news completely changes the company's production outlook for the next years:

Source: Eldorado Gold press release

In addition to Kisladag, production is expected to increase at Lamaque (that's not a surprise) and Olympias (this is a problematic mine). While things are going smoothly at Lamaque, the situation at Olympias remains challenging. In 2019, the mine produced 37,410 ounces of gold at AISC of $1,837 per ounce. Increasing production to ~55,000 ounces and above will be vitally important for this mine as AISC stay at extremely high levels. The company expects that cash operating costs at the mine will decline from $1,286 per ounce to $800-900 per ounce in 2020 (no expectations for AISC were provided), but, given the mine's past performance, I'll believe it when I see it in a report.

Interestingly, permits for Skouries, which were issued back in September, did not lead to any visible progress. The company commented: "Skouries will remain on care and maintenance until the company has reached an agreement with the Greek government to establish the necessary investment framework". With the news on Kisladag, Skouries is not required for further upside from recent levels. At the same time, the Greek mine remains a material potential catalyst if Eldorado Gold and Greece find common ground regarding the development of the mine. I believe that many investors have expected better progress after a more business-friendly government was elected in Greece last year, but apparently this was not sufficient enough to quickly resolve the Skouries problem.

I think that the Kisladag news are a game-changer for Eldorado Gold shares, which have been in a correction mode since autumn of 2019. The new plan for the mine provides great visibility for years to come. In addition, the dynamics of the company's shares have not reflected the recent gold price upside. Currently, there's a visible trend when investors put money into good performers, while leaving sub-par gold mining companies out of their purchase list even if higher gold price materially improves this financial situation.

With uncertainty around Kisladag, Olympias, and Skouries, Eldorado Gold was punished by such investors and suffered a correction after a major run-up in the share price that occurred in the summer of 2019. Now that Kisladag fate is clear, those investors will likely return and bid up the stock. I'd expect that Eldorado Gold shares will be able to test the previous highs close to the $10.00 rather soon, especially if the gold price continues its coronavirus-related upside march. I was bullish on Eldorado Gold back in January, and, of course, I remain bullish after the major positive news on Kisladag.

