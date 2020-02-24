Tiny, Underfollowed Baudax Bio Way Too Cheap After Receiving FDA Drug Approval

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Baudax Bio is a tiny, underfollowed, recent spin-out company with a new drug, Anjeso, that's just been approved by the FDA. Anjeso is IV (intravenous) Meloxicam, a non-opioid alternative to the $6 billion per year post-surgical pain management market in the U.S. While a slide deck is available for investors, the company has yet to hold their first earnings call. On many metrics, the stock is very cheap, as I will discuss in more detail below. Now that Anjeso has been approved, it's my view that management will aggressively tell the story, sell side coverage will expand enormously, and Baudax's stock price will run up substantially.

Baudax's CEO, Gerri Henwood, has founded 3 companies in the pharma space going back to the 1980s, most recently, contract development and manufacturing organization Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH). Recro is in a completely different line of business than BXRX, and it's much larger, with a market cap of about $400 million compared to ~$100 million for Baudax (I get the market cap using the fully diluted share count of 11.4 million and the share price as I write this of $8.70). Ms. Henwood made the decision to spin out BXRX, along with $19 million cash and no debt, in the middle of the U.S. holiday season, and she and her management team are currently running both companies. According to IR, they are looking for a new CEO and CFO for the much larger Recro, while current senior management plans to move to the much smaller spinoff. I think that speaks volumes about what they think of the prospects at Baudax.

While Baudax has a drug pipeline which Ms. Henwood has described as having billion-dollar potential at a recent conference (Piper Jaffray), it's safe to say that the current focus is on Anjeso, a form of intravenous Meloxicam, with patent protection through 2030. The battle to get Anjeso approved by the FDA is a saga unto itself, but suffice it to say that, after being rejected twice, Baudax appealed FDA division head Dr. Sharon Hertz's decision to reject Anjeso, and won. My understanding is that Dr. Hertz saw a disconnect between typical IV acute pain agents vs. something that acts instantly, but really only opioids work instantly, so if one is seeking an alternative to opioids, a slower onset time - in this case, 10 minutes - is part of the package. The appellate reviewers agreed, and the company is now in a position to ramp. Possibly unrelated to this, Dr. Hertz has just left the FDA.

Comps to Anjeso

To get a sense of what Anjeso's economic value could look like if it's successful, we can look at Ofirmev and Exparel. Both of these drugs began with small companies and target the same $6 billion annual IV pain management market in the U.S. that Baudax will with Anjeso. Both of these drugs are non-opioids, just like Anjeso.

Ofirmev, or IV acetaminophen, is used for mild to moderate pain management. It was developed and launched by a tiny company called Cadence Pharmaceuticals, with FDA approval in late 2010 and launch in January 2011. First year sales were ~$12 million, then $50 million in 2012, $110 million in 2013, and then in March 2014, Cadence was acquired by Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) for $1.3 billion.

Another very small company, Pacira, developed and launched Exparel with a 60-person sales force. Approval for Exparel occurred in October 2011, sales in 2012 were $14 million, then $76 million in 2013, $198 million in 2014, and today, estimated sales for 2019 are $407 million according to FactSet. Pacira is now worth $1.8 billion.

It is, of course, by no means a slam dunk that Anjeso will experience the same success as Ofirmev and Exparel, but considering Baudax's current $85 million EV, it does make for an interesting degree of upside. Since Baudax will no doubt lose money the first couple of years of the ramp, investors should expect some share dilution and borrowing, perhaps $50-100 million, including $25 million of new equity and the rest in new debt, which needs to be included in shareholder thinking.

Is There Demand for IV Meloxicam?

The medical case for Anjeso is there according to the FDA, and also according to the PACU (post anesthesia care unit), physicians who would be responsible to prescribe it according to the two surveys of a total of 667 of them. The share in the PACU if Anjeso were available was 26% for Anjeso, as the company calls out on page 25 of its investor deck. That's good enough for me, but despite this, whenever I discuss this idea, inevitably, someone points out that Meloxicam in oral form has been around for more than 20 years. This is really not an issue. The market for IV-based pain management is about $6 billion a year in the U.S., and IV meds are preferable in many medical situations when the GI tract needs to be bypassed. This is pretty common in post-surgical pain management, hence the $6 billion market, which is currently dominated by opioids and other non-opioid IV meds. So, oral Meloxicam is not a threat to IV Meloxicam. They are simply used for different things.

Anjeso also has meaningful advantages over the current non-opioid alternatives. Here's what the company says:

We believe that IV meloxicam compares favorably to competitive non-opioid therapies in onset of pain relief, duration of pain relief, extent of pain relief in addition to being well tolerated by patients in clinical trials. IV meloxicam, as a non-opioid product, could overcome many of the issues associated with commonly prescribed opioid therapeutics, including respiratory depression, excessive nausea and vomiting, constipation, as well having no addiction potential. We believe it can be an important part of a multimodal analgesia (MMA) approach for patients in surgical pain settings.

So, compared to other non-opioids, Anjeso:

has faster onset

is longer lasting

more effective relief for moderate to severe pain

has fewer complications

For post-operative patients who can't handle oral meds, IV Meloxicam can be a big improvement. It provides 24-hour moderate to severe baseline pain management, and it's not an opioid. There are other IV non-opioid alternatives available, but they are not as long-lasting (6 hours), among other benefits, including a significantly reduced chance of internal bleeding associated with Anjeso than with existing IV opioid alternatives. I suspect physicians are going to want to send their patients home with 18-24 hours of pain relief rather than 4-6 hours typical of the other medications. The alternative is to keep the patient in the hospital another day, send them home with aspirin, or send them home with opioids. Another IV treatment at home probably isn't in the cards. And from a price standpoint, being able to send a patient home a day earlier saves a ton of money on hospital costs and is no doubt better for patients in most cases, who would typically prefer to be home.

Economic Details

There's really no way to predict with confidence what the sales ramp for Anjeso will be with any precision. Management has shared that they want to price at $80 to $100 per day that they think there are 22 million addressable procedures in the U.S. every year that they can sell into, and that gross margins should be about 75% while under patent. If they are able to get adopted in 18% of these procedures, that's $355 million of revenue, so possibly, this is the kind of math Piper Jaffray is doing to come up with their peak sales estimate, which then translates to $150 million of peak fully taxed FCF. Similar drugs currently on the market (but which last only 4 to 6 hours, don't necessarily treat severe pain, or have issues where they can cause bleeding in some patients) have sales of about that much, so possibly that's another way to get at this number.

Needless to say, a $150 million peak FCF estimate by 2030 is a really big number for a stock with an $85 million EV today, so if the sell side numbers are right, the stock is extremely cheap. Even more encouraging than this, in private conversations with the company, management has indicated they expect a relatively fast ramp, leading to peak sales as early as 2025 rather than 2030, and a positive FCF run rate is achievable in 2022. Since the company will need to burn cash during the early stages of the sales ramp in 2020 and 2021, management has a strong incentive to get out and tell the story aggressively ahead of raising fresh capital. Raising capital ahead of a sales ramp is standard operating procedure for small companies in the pharma space, and the higher the stock price at the time of the capital raise, the less dilutive it will be.

It's hard to come up with a firm price target considering the uncertainties around the timing of the ramp and the ultimate level of peak sales, which may be more or less than the $355 million target I use, but I'm comfortable that it's worth at least $20 a share. To get this, I assume they issue 2.6 million more shares at $10 and issue an additional $50 million in debt. This leaves them with ~$90 million in cash, and to be very conservative, I assume they burn through much of this cash during the ramp phase in 2020 and 2021. From that point forward, I assume they are FCF positive, peaking in 2025 at $150 million per year. The company will in total generate roughly $1 billion of FCF through 2030, with an NPV of $36.75 per share at a 10% discount rate and 14 million fully diluted shares. To be conservative, I assign no value to the rest of the pipeline. At a $20 a share price target, we have a substantial margin of safety.

Summary

Baudax is a tiny, underfollowed company that just had a major drug approved by the FDA. The company has been largely ignored by the market because of earlier troubles getting FDA approval, and because it was recently spun off from Recro, its much larger parent company. Importantly, the senior management team at Recro, including founder/CEO Gerri Henwood, plan to leave the larger parent in order to focus on tiny Baudax. This is an important indication of the value that insiders are seeing.

Although the company has a drug pipeline with another $1 billion in potential annual sales at early stages of development, it is the recent approval of Anjeso that offers the greatest near-term opportunity to re-rate the stock. Now that it's approved, Anjeso alone will produce peak annual sales and FCF of $355 million and $150 million, respectively, by 2030, according to sell side estimates. $150 million is roughly twice the current EV of the company! While the 2030 time frame to hit peak is great, management believes peak sales will be achieved much earlier than this, perhaps by 2025. M&A may also unlock a ton of value. The closest competing drug, Ofirmev, was recently acquired for $1.3 billion by Mallinckrodt in 2014, roughly 15 times Baudax's current EV.

Although Baudax has roughly $17 million of cash and no debt, it will have to raise capital, perhaps $50-100 million, through issuance of debt and as much as $25 million in equity, in order to ramp up sales starting in mid-2020. This will dilute shareholders and needs to be factored into investor's thinking. This puts the market cap at ~$125 million after the raise, which leaves a lot of upside, considering the FCF forecasts and comp acquisition pricing, even if we ignore the rest of the pipeline. Now that Anjeso finally has FDA approval, Baudax is way too cheap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.